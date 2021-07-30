Log in
VIRS ALLI : Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Holdings Fiscal Q1

07/30/2021 | 03:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Schedule of Investments

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund

May 31, 2021 (unaudited)

Principal

Amount

(000s)

Value

CONVERTIBLE BONDS & NOTES-48.6%

Airlines-1.4%

JetBlue Airways Corp.,

0.50%, 4/1/26 (a)(c)

$ 5,235

$ 5,703,532

Southwest Airlines Co.,

1.25%, 5/1/25

4,140

7,048,350

12,751,882

Apparel & Textiles-0.9%

Iconix Brand Group, Inc.,

5.75%, 8/15/23 (k)

14,740

7,860,945

Auto Manufacturers-2.7%

Ford Motor Co.,

zero coupon, 3/15/26 (a)(c)

8,390

9,224,995

NIO, Inc. (a)(c),

zero coupon, 2/1/26

2,010

1,740,660

0.50%, 2/1/27

3,355

2,823,233

Tesla, Inc.,

2.00%, 5/15/24

1,060

10,653,000

24,441,888

Banks-1.4%

BofA Finance LLC,

0.125%, 9/1/22

5,970

7,008,780

JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.,

0.125%, 1/1/23 (a)(c)(m)

5,220

5,702,850

12,711,630

Biotechnology-1.2%

Bridgebio Pharma, Inc.,

2.25%, 2/1/29 (a)(c)

3,125

2,909,879

Exact Sciences Corp.,

0.375%, 3/1/28

5,125

5,893,750

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.,

0.25%, 3/1/27 (a)(c)

2,435

2,170,194

10,973,823

Building Materials-1.1%

Patrick Industries, Inc.,

1.00%, 2/1/23

8,820

10,357,987

Commercial Services-2.2%

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.,

zero coupon, 1/15/26 (a)(c)

3,150

2,866,500

Chegg, Inc.,

zero coupon, 9/1/26 (a)(c)

4,915

4,951,862

Shift4 Payments, Inc.,

zero coupon, 12/15/25 (a)(c)

2,615

3,530,381

Square, Inc.,

zero coupon, 5/1/26 (a)(c)

8,400

9,140,250

20,488,993

Computers-1.0%

Lumentum Holdings, Inc.,

0.50%, 12/15/26

2,175

2,335,405

Principal

Amount

(000s)

Value

Energy-AlternateSources-0.7%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (a)(c)

zero coupon, 3/1/26

$2,665

$ 2,427,815

zero coupon, 3/1/28

3,785

3,277,916

Sunrun, Inc.,

zero coupon, 2/1/26 (a)(c)

700

570,920

6,276,651

Entertainment-1.4%

DraftKings, Inc.,

zero coupon, 3/15/28 (a)(c)

6,165

5,610,150

Vail Resorts, Inc.,

zero coupon, 1/1/26 (a)(c)

6,875

7,313,281

12,923,431

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)-0.9%

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust,

1.75%, 12/15/26

3,620

3,982,000

Two Harbors Investment Corp.,

6.25%, 1/15/22

3,975

4,034,625

8,016,625

Healthcare-Products-0.8%

Insulet Corp.,

0.375%, 9/1/26

3,265

4,381,222

NanoString Technologies, Inc.,

2.625%, 3/1/25

2,275

3,200,697

7,581,919

Healthcare-Services-1.4%

Oak Street Health, Inc.,

zero coupon, 3/15/26 (a)(c)

5,840

6,011,550

Teladoc Health, Inc.,

1.25%, 6/1/27 (a)(c)

6,315

6,654,431

12,665,981

Internet-11.4%

21Vianet Group, Inc.,

zero coupon, 2/1/26 (a)(c)

3,075

2,606,063

Airbnb, Inc.,

zero coupon, 3/15/26 (a)(c)

7,940

7,400,080

Booking Holdings, Inc.,

0.75%, 5/1/25 (m)

3,120

4,587,960

Etsy, Inc.,

0.125%, 9/1/27 (a)(c)

2,595

3,005,010

Expedia Group, Inc.,

zero coupon, 2/15/26 (a)(c)(m)

5,005

5,518,012

fuboTV, Inc.,

3.25%, 2/15/26 (a)(c)

7,405

6,507,144

Magnite, Inc.,

0.25%, 3/15/26 (a)(c)

4,905

4,175,626

Match Group Financeco 2, Inc.,

0.875%, 6/15/26 (a)(c)

2,155

3,714,681

Match Group Financeco 3, Inc.,

2.00%, 1/15/30 (a)(c)

1,710

3,145,331

Okta, Inc.,

Vocera Communications, Inc.,

0.50%, 9/15/26 (a)(c)

3,415

3,015,872

Zscaler, Inc.,

0.125%, 7/1/25 (a)(c)

2,930

4,229,455

9,580,732

Diversified Financial Services-0.7%

Coinbase Global, Inc.,

0.50%, 6/1/26 (a)(c)

3,630

3,664,485

LendingTree, Inc.,

0.50%, 7/15/25 (a)(c)

3,290

2,903,425

6,567,910

Electronics-0.9%

II-VI, Inc.,

0.25%, 9/1/22

3,630

5,417,775

Itron, Inc.,

zero coupon, 3/15/26 (a)(c)

2,400

2,424,627

7,842,402

0.375%, 6/15/26 (a)(c)

3,300

3,867,188

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.,

0.375%, 6/1/25 (a)(c)

2,850

3,823,275

Pinduoduo, Inc.,

zero coupon, 12/1/25

3,115

3,166,398

RealReal, Inc.,

1.00%, 3/1/28 (a)(c)

6,395

5,539,988

Snap, Inc.,

zero coupon, 5/1/27 (a)(c)

7,455

7,669,331

0.75%, 8/1/26

570

1,575,694

Spotify USA, Inc.,

zero coupon, 3/15/26 (a)(c)

4,570

4,172,410

Twitter, Inc.,

zero coupon, 3/15/26 (a)(c)

7,985

7,336,219

0.25%, 6/15/24

2,095

2,622,731

Uber Technologies, Inc.,

zero coupon, 12/15/25 (a)(c)

6,590

6,705,325

Schedule of Investments

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund

May 31, 2021 (unaudited) (continued)

Principal

Amount

(000s)

Value

Wayfair, Inc.,

0.625%, 10/1/25 (a)(c)

$ 6,925

$ 7,292,891

Zendesk, Inc.,

0.625%, 6/15/25 (a)(c)

3,615

5,072,206

Zillow Group, Inc.,

1.50%, 7/1/23

3,435

5,184,789

104,688,352

Iron/Steel-0.5%

Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc.,

1.50%, 1/15/25

1,735

4,524,404

Leisure-2.0%

NCL Corp., Ltd.,

5.375%, 8/1/25 (a)(c)

3,550

6,851,500

Peloton Interactive, Inc.,

zero coupon, 2/15/26 (a)(c)

3,460

3,304,300

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (a)(c),

2.875%, 11/15/23

4,080

5,403,960

4.25%, 6/15/23

1,710

2,493,180

18,052,940

Leisure Time-0.2%

NCL Corp., Ltd.,

6.00%, 5/15/24 (a)

920

2,301,380

Machinery-Diversified-0.5%

Chart Industries, Inc.,

1.00%, 11/15/24 (a)(c)

1,700

4,314,812

Media-1.3%

DISH Network Corp.,

zero coupon, 12/15/25 (a)(c)

3,890

4,668,000

3.375%, 8/15/26

2,810

2,899,920

Liberty Media Corp.,

1.375%, 10/15/23

3,765

4,777,581

12,345,501

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels-2.1%

EQT Corp.,

1.75%, 5/1/26

7,180

11,407,584

Pioneer Natural Resources Co.,

0.25%, 5/15/25

5,080

7,711,440

19,119,024

Pharmaceuticals-1.1%

Dexcom, Inc.,

0.25%, 11/15/25

3,490

3,422,381

Jazz Investments I Ltd.,

2.00%, 6/15/26 (a)(c)

5,130

6,867,788

10,290,169

Pipelines-2.2%

Cheniere Energy, Inc.,

4.25%, 3/15/45

24,750

20,564,449

Retail-1.2%

Principal

Amount

(000s)

Value

Software-5.4%

Akamai Technologies, Inc.,

0.125%, 5/1/25

$2,850

$ 3,692,175

Bentley Systems, Inc.,

0.125%, 1/15/26 (a)(c)

3,870

4,349,880

Bill.com Holdings, Inc.,

zero coupon, 12/1/25 (a)(c)

4,035

4,794,084

Cloudflare, Inc.,

0.75%, 5/15/25 (a)(c)

410

923,781

Coupa Software, Inc.,

0.125%, 6/15/25

880

1,412,840

0.375%, 6/15/26 (a)(c)

3,410

3,710,506

Datadog, Inc.,

0.125%, 6/15/25 (a)(c)

2,680

3,289,700

DocuSign, Inc.,

zero coupon, 1/15/24 (a)(c)

3,910

3,780,970

Fastly, Inc.,

zero coupon, 3/15/26 (a)(c)

3,710

3,211,005

HubSpot, Inc.,

0.375%, 6/1/25 (a)(c)

515

961,763

i3 Verticals LLC,

1.00%, 2/15/25

2,435

2,505,006

MicroStrategy, Inc.,

zero coupon, 2/15/27 (a)(c)

3,665

2,647,963

RingCentral, Inc.,

zero coupon, 3/1/25

5,385

5,637,422

Splunk, Inc.,

1.125%, 6/15/27 (a)(c)

6,015

5,518,762

Workday, Inc.,

0.25%, 10/1/22

1,055

1,680,088

Zynga, Inc.,

zero coupon, 12/15/26 (a)(c)

1,585

1,707,838

49,823,783

Telecommunications-0.9%

Infinera Corp.,

2.125%, 9/1/24

2,070

2,456,728

Nice Ltd.,

zero coupon, 9/15/25 (a)(c)

1,710

1,729,449

Viavi Solutions, Inc.,

1.00%, 3/1/24

2,850

4,013,156

8,199,333

Total Convertible Bonds & Notes

(Cost-$408,099,723)

446,154,533

CORPORATE BONDS & NOTES-29.8%

Advertising-0.3%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings,

Inc. (a)(c),

7.50%, 6/1/29

745

743,063

7.75%, 4/15/28

760

778,582

National CineMedia LLC,

Burlington Stores, Inc.,

2.25%, 4/15/25

3,820

6,092,900

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.,

3.25%, 4/15/25

1,665

4,786,875

10,879,775

Semiconductors-1.1%

Cree, Inc.,

1.75%, 5/1/26

755

1,664,775

MACOM Technology Solutions

Holdings, Inc.,

0.25%, 3/15/26 (a)(c)

1,395

1,415,925

ON Semiconductor Corp.,

zero coupon, 5/1/27 (a)(c)

3,020

3,163,450

Synaptics, Inc.,

0.50%, 6/15/22

2,185

3,763,662

10,007,812

5.875%, 4/15/28 (a)(c)

915

872,681

2,394,326

Aerospace & Defense-0.6%

TransDigm, Inc.,

5.50%, 11/15/27

2,240

2,335,200

6.375%, 6/15/26

1,400

1,449,070

Triumph Group, Inc. (a)(c),

6.25%, 9/15/24 (m)

825

839,561

8.875%, 6/1/24

701

777,234

5,401,065

Airlines-0.9%

American Airlines, Inc. (a)(c),

5.75%, 4/20/29

1,515

1,625,186

11.75%, 7/15/25

1,955

2,455,343

Delta Air Lines, Inc.,

7.375%, 1/15/26

3,595

4,232,943

8,313,472

Schedule of Investments

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund

May 31, 2021 (unaudited) (continued)

Principal

Amount

(000s)

Value

Auto Components-1.3%

American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.,

6.50%, 4/1/27 (m)

$3,540

$ 3,753,842

Clarios Global L.P.,

8.50%, 5/15/27 (a)(c)

3,010

3,273,375

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.,

5.25%, 4/30/31

1,465

1,494,227

5.25%, 7/15/31 (a)(c)

1,495

1,526,993

Tenneco, Inc.,

7.875%, 1/15/29 (a)(c)

1,715

1,918,502

11,966,939

Auto Manufacturers-1.4%

Ford Motor Co. (h),

9.00%, 4/22/25

2,545

3,109,405

9.625%, 4/22/30

2,205

3,070,066

Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC (h),

4.00%, 11/13/30

745

759,855

5.125%, 6/16/25

735

804,366

Navistar International Corp.,

6.625%, 11/1/25 (a)(c)

1,845

1,907,914

Tesla, Inc.,

5.30%, 8/15/25 (a)(c)

3,200

3,316,576

12,968,182

Beverages-0.2%

Triton Water Holdings, Inc.,

6.25%, 4/1/29 (a)(c)

1,490

1,494,023

Building Materials-0.4%

Griffon Corp.,

5.75%, 3/1/28

1,165

1,229,075

Koppers, Inc.,

6.00%, 2/15/25 (a)(c)

2,095

2,146,118

3,375,193

Chemicals-0.2%

Tronox, Inc.,

4.625%, 3/15/29 (a)(c)

1,485

1,521,086

Commercial Services-1.2%

Avis Budget Car Rental LLC,

5.75%, 7/15/27 (a)(c)(m)

2,255

2,376,206

Deluxe Corp.,

8.00%, 6/1/29 (a)(c)

1,430

1,487,915

Herc Holdings, Inc.,

5.50%, 7/15/27 (a)(c)

2,170

2,286,638

Laureate Education, Inc.,

8.25%, 5/1/25 (a)(c)

234

243,641

NESCO Holdings II, Inc.,

5.50%, 4/15/29 (a)(c)

2,225

2,294,531

United Rentals North America, Inc.,

5.25%, 1/15/30

2,395

2,613,699

11,302,630

Computers-0.2%

Principal

Amount

(000s)

Value

Navient Corp.,

5.00%, 3/15/27

$1,585

$ 1,612,738

6.75%, 6/15/26

2,365

2,604,456

OneMain Finance Corp. (h),

6.625%, 1/15/28

1,810

2,053,988

8.25%, 10/1/23

4,935

5,576,550

13,233,732

Electrical Equipment-0.2%

WESCO Distribution, Inc.,

7.25%, 6/15/28 (a)(c)

1,810

2,006,837

Entertainment-1.7%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.,

6.125%, 5/15/27

4,990

3,580,325

Caesars Entertainment, Inc.,

6.25%, 7/1/25 (a)(c)

2,065

2,176,345

International Game Technology PLC,

6.25%, 1/15/27 (a)(c)

2,890

3,274,861

Lions Gate Capital Holdings LLC,

5.50%, 4/15/29 (a)(c)

2,010

2,081,837

Scientific Games International, Inc.,

8.25%, 3/15/26 (a)(c)

2,080

2,235,709

Stars Group Holdings BV,

7.00%, 7/15/26 (a)(c)

1,865

1,940,085

15,289,162

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)-0.3%

Park Intermediate Holdings LLC,

4.875%, 5/15/29 (a)(c)

1,450

1,501,330

Service Properties Trust,

4.35%, 10/1/24

595

584,436

4.50%, 3/15/25 (h)

880

855,800

2,941,566

Food & Beverage-0.6%

Albertsons Cos., Inc.,

7.50%, 3/15/26 (a)(c)

495

545,535

Kraft Heinz Foods Co.,

6.50%, 2/9/40

2,255

3,004,809

U.S. Foods, Inc.,

6.25%, 4/15/25 (a)(c)

1,690

1,790,623

5,340,967

Healthcare-Services-0.8%

Centene Corp.,

5.375%, 6/1/26 (a)(c)

1,460

1,520,882

Select Medical Corp.,

6.25%, 8/15/26 (a)(c)

1,640

1,729,183

Tenet Healthcare Corp.,

6.25%, 2/1/27 (a)(c)

3,590

3,742,575

6,992,640

Home Builders-0.1%

Picasso Finance Sub, Inc.,

6.125%, 6/15/25 (a)(c)

1,332

1,405,260

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Virtus AllianzGi Convertible & Income Fund published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 19:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
