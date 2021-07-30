VIRS ALLI : Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Holdings Fiscal Q1
Schedule of Investments
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund
May 31, 2021 (unaudited)
Principal
Amount
(000s)
Value
CONVERTIBLE BONDS & NOTES-48.6%
Airlines-1.4%
JetBlue Airways Corp.,
0.50%, 4/1/26 (a)(c)
$ 5,235
$ 5,703,532
Southwest Airlines Co.,
1.25%, 5/1/25
4,140
7,048,350
12,751,882
Apparel & Textiles-0.9%
Iconix Brand Group, Inc.,
5.75%, 8/15/23 (k)
14,740
7,860,945
Auto Manufacturers-2.7%
Ford Motor Co.,
zero coupon, 3/15/26 (a)(c)
8,390
9,224,995
NIO, Inc. (a)(c),
zero coupon, 2/1/26
2,010
1,740,660
0.50%, 2/1/27
3,355
2,823,233
Tesla, Inc.,
2.00%, 5/15/24
1,060
10,653,000
24,441,888
Banks-1.4%
BofA Finance LLC,
0.125%, 9/1/22
5,970
7,008,780
JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.,
0.125%, 1/1/23 (a)(c)(m)
5,220
5,702,850
12,711,630
Biotechnology-1.2%
Bridgebio Pharma, Inc.,
2.25%, 2/1/29 (a)(c)
3,125
2,909,879
Exact Sciences Corp.,
0.375%, 3/1/28
5,125
5,893,750
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.,
0.25%, 3/1/27 (a)(c)
2,435
2,170,194
10,973,823
Building Materials-1.1%
Patrick Industries, Inc.,
1.00%, 2/1/23
8,820
10,357,987
Commercial Services-2.2%
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.,
zero coupon, 1/15/26 (a)(c)
3,150
2,866,500
Chegg, Inc.,
zero coupon, 9/1/26 (a)(c)
4,915
4,951,862
Shift4 Payments, Inc.,
zero coupon, 12/15/25 (a)(c)
2,615
3,530,381
Square, Inc.,
zero coupon, 5/1/26 (a)(c)
8,400
9,140,250
20,488,993
Computers-1.0%
Lumentum Holdings, Inc.,
0.50%, 12/15/26
2,175
2,335,405
Principal
Amount
(000s)
Value
Energy-AlternateSources-0.7%
Enphase Energy, Inc. (a)(c)
zero coupon, 3/1/26
$2,665
$ 2,427,815
zero coupon, 3/1/28
3,785
3,277,916
Sunrun, Inc.,
zero coupon, 2/1/26 (a)(c)
700
570,920
6,276,651
Entertainment-1.4%
DraftKings, Inc.,
zero coupon, 3/15/28 (a)(c)
6,165
5,610,150
Vail Resorts, Inc.,
zero coupon, 1/1/26 (a)(c)
6,875
7,313,281
12,923,431
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)-0.9%
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust,
1.75%, 12/15/26
3,620
3,982,000
Two Harbors Investment Corp.,
6.25%, 1/15/22
3,975
4,034,625
8,016,625
Healthcare-Products-0.8%
Insulet Corp.,
0.375%, 9/1/26
3,265
4,381,222
NanoString Technologies, Inc.,
2.625%, 3/1/25
2,275
3,200,697
7,581,919
Healthcare-Services-1.4%
Oak Street Health, Inc.,
zero coupon, 3/15/26 (a)(c)
5,840
6,011,550
Teladoc Health, Inc.,
1.25%, 6/1/27 (a)(c)
6,315
6,654,431
12,665,981
Internet-11.4%
21Vianet Group, Inc.,
zero coupon, 2/1/26 (a)(c)
3,075
2,606,063
Airbnb, Inc.,
zero coupon, 3/15/26 (a)(c)
7,940
7,400,080
Booking Holdings, Inc.,
0.75%, 5/1/25 (m)
3,120
4,587,960
Etsy, Inc.,
0.125%, 9/1/27 (a)(c)
2,595
3,005,010
Expedia Group, Inc.,
zero coupon, 2/15/26 (a)(c)(m)
5,005
5,518,012
fuboTV, Inc.,
3.25%, 2/15/26 (a)(c)
7,405
6,507,144
Magnite, Inc.,
0.25%, 3/15/26 (a)(c)
4,905
4,175,626
Match Group Financeco 2, Inc.,
0.875%, 6/15/26 (a)(c)
2,155
3,714,681
Match Group Financeco 3, Inc.,
2.00%, 1/15/30 (a)(c)
1,710
3,145,331
Okta, Inc.,
Vocera Communications, Inc.,
0.50%, 9/15/26 (a)(c)
3,415
3,015,872
Zscaler, Inc.,
0.125%, 7/1/25 (a)(c)
2,930
4,229,455
9,580,732
Diversified Financial Services-0.7%
Coinbase Global, Inc.,
0.50%, 6/1/26 (a)(c)
3,630
3,664,485
LendingTree, Inc.,
0.50%, 7/15/25 (a)(c)
3,290
2,903,425
6,567,910
Electronics-0.9%
II-VI, Inc.,
0.25%, 9/1/22
3,630
5,417,775
Itron, Inc.,
zero coupon, 3/15/26 (a)(c)
2,400
2,424,627
7,842,402
0.375%, 6/15/26 (a)(c)
3,300
3,867,188
Palo Alto Networks, Inc.,
0.375%, 6/1/25 (a)(c)
2,850
3,823,275
Pinduoduo, Inc.,
zero coupon, 12/1/25
3,115
3,166,398
RealReal, Inc.,
1.00%, 3/1/28 (a)(c)
6,395
5,539,988
Snap, Inc.,
zero coupon, 5/1/27 (a)(c)
7,455
7,669,331
0.75%, 8/1/26
570
1,575,694
Spotify USA, Inc.,
zero coupon, 3/15/26 (a)(c)
4,570
4,172,410
Twitter, Inc.,
zero coupon, 3/15/26 (a)(c)
7,985
7,336,219
0.25%, 6/15/24
2,095
2,622,731
Uber Technologies, Inc.,
zero coupon, 12/15/25 (a)(c)
6,590
6,705,325
Schedule of Investments
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund
May 31, 2021 (unaudited) (continued)
Principal
Amount
(000s)
Value
Wayfair, Inc.,
0.625%, 10/1/25 (a)(c)
$ 6,925
$ 7,292,891
Zendesk, Inc.,
0.625%, 6/15/25 (a)(c)
3,615
5,072,206
Zillow Group, Inc.,
1.50%, 7/1/23
3,435
5,184,789
104,688,352
Iron/Steel-0.5%
Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc.,
1.50%, 1/15/25
1,735
4,524,404
Leisure-2.0%
NCL Corp., Ltd.,
5.375%, 8/1/25 (a)(c)
3,550
6,851,500
Peloton Interactive, Inc.,
zero coupon, 2/15/26 (a)(c)
3,460
3,304,300
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (a)(c),
2.875%, 11/15/23
4,080
5,403,960
4.25%, 6/15/23
1,710
2,493,180
18,052,940
Leisure Time-0.2%
NCL Corp., Ltd.,
6.00%, 5/15/24 (a)
920
2,301,380
Machinery-Diversified-0.5%
Chart Industries, Inc.,
1.00%, 11/15/24 (a)(c)
1,700
4,314,812
Media-1.3%
DISH Network Corp.,
zero coupon, 12/15/25 (a)(c)
3,890
4,668,000
3.375%, 8/15/26
2,810
2,899,920
Liberty Media Corp.,
1.375%, 10/15/23
3,765
4,777,581
12,345,501
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels-2.1%
EQT Corp.,
1.75%, 5/1/26
7,180
11,407,584
Pioneer Natural Resources Co.,
0.25%, 5/15/25
5,080
7,711,440
19,119,024
Pharmaceuticals-1.1%
Dexcom, Inc.,
0.25%, 11/15/25
3,490
3,422,381
Jazz Investments I Ltd.,
2.00%, 6/15/26 (a)(c)
5,130
6,867,788
10,290,169
Pipelines-2.2%
Cheniere Energy, Inc.,
4.25%, 3/15/45
24,750
20,564,449
Retail-1.2%
Principal
Amount
(000s)
Value
Software-5.4%
Akamai Technologies, Inc.,
0.125%, 5/1/25
$2,850
$ 3,692,175
Bentley Systems, Inc.,
0.125%, 1/15/26 (a)(c)
3,870
4,349,880
Bill.com Holdings, Inc.,
zero coupon, 12/1/25 (a)(c)
4,035
4,794,084
Cloudflare, Inc.,
0.75%, 5/15/25 (a)(c)
410
923,781
Coupa Software, Inc.,
0.125%, 6/15/25
880
1,412,840
0.375%, 6/15/26 (a)(c)
3,410
3,710,506
Datadog, Inc.,
0.125%, 6/15/25 (a)(c)
2,680
3,289,700
DocuSign, Inc.,
zero coupon, 1/15/24 (a)(c)
3,910
3,780,970
Fastly, Inc.,
zero coupon, 3/15/26 (a)(c)
3,710
3,211,005
HubSpot, Inc.,
0.375%, 6/1/25 (a)(c)
515
961,763
i3 Verticals LLC,
1.00%, 2/15/25
2,435
2,505,006
MicroStrategy, Inc.,
zero coupon, 2/15/27 (a)(c)
3,665
2,647,963
RingCentral, Inc.,
zero coupon, 3/1/25
5,385
5,637,422
Splunk, Inc.,
1.125%, 6/15/27 (a)(c)
6,015
5,518,762
Workday, Inc.,
0.25%, 10/1/22
1,055
1,680,088
Zynga, Inc.,
zero coupon, 12/15/26 (a)(c)
1,585
1,707,838
49,823,783
Telecommunications-0.9%
Infinera Corp.,
2.125%, 9/1/24
2,070
2,456,728
Nice Ltd.,
zero coupon, 9/15/25 (a)(c)
1,710
1,729,449
Viavi Solutions, Inc.,
1.00%, 3/1/24
2,850
4,013,156
8,199,333
Total Convertible Bonds & Notes
(Cost-$408,099,723)
446,154,533
CORPORATE BONDS & NOTES-29.8%
Advertising-0.3%
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings,
Inc. (a)(c),
7.50%, 6/1/29
745
743,063
7.75%, 4/15/28
760
778,582
National CineMedia LLC,
Burlington Stores, Inc.,
2.25%, 4/15/25
3,820
6,092,900
Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.,
3.25%, 4/15/25
1,665
4,786,875
10,879,775
Semiconductors-1.1%
Cree, Inc.,
1.75%, 5/1/26
755
1,664,775
MACOM Technology Solutions
Holdings, Inc.,
0.25%, 3/15/26 (a)(c)
1,395
1,415,925
ON Semiconductor Corp.,
zero coupon, 5/1/27 (a)(c)
3,020
3,163,450
Synaptics, Inc.,
0.50%, 6/15/22
2,185
3,763,662
10,007,812
5.875%, 4/15/28 (a)(c)
915
872,681
2,394,326
Aerospace & Defense-0.6%
TransDigm, Inc.,
5.50%, 11/15/27
2,240
2,335,200
6.375%, 6/15/26
1,400
1,449,070
Triumph Group, Inc. (a)(c),
6.25%, 9/15/24 (m)
825
839,561
8.875%, 6/1/24
701
777,234
5,401,065
Airlines-0.9%
American Airlines, Inc. (a)(c),
5.75%, 4/20/29
1,515
1,625,186
11.75%, 7/15/25
1,955
2,455,343
Delta Air Lines, Inc.,
7.375%, 1/15/26
3,595
4,232,943
8,313,472
Schedule of Investments
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund
May 31, 2021 (unaudited) (continued)
Principal
Amount
(000s)
Value
Auto Components-1.3%
American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.,
6.50%, 4/1/27 (m)
$3,540
$ 3,753,842
Clarios Global L.P.,
8.50%, 5/15/27 (a)(c)
3,010
3,273,375
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.,
5.25%, 4/30/31
1,465
1,494,227
5.25%, 7/15/31 (a)(c)
1,495
1,526,993
Tenneco, Inc.,
7.875%, 1/15/29 (a)(c)
1,715
1,918,502
11,966,939
Auto Manufacturers-1.4%
Ford Motor Co. (h),
9.00%, 4/22/25
2,545
3,109,405
9.625%, 4/22/30
2,205
3,070,066
Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC (h),
4.00%, 11/13/30
745
759,855
5.125%, 6/16/25
735
804,366
Navistar International Corp.,
6.625%, 11/1/25 (a)(c)
1,845
1,907,914
Tesla, Inc.,
5.30%, 8/15/25 (a)(c)
3,200
3,316,576
12,968,182
Beverages-0.2%
Triton Water Holdings, Inc.,
6.25%, 4/1/29 (a)(c)
1,490
1,494,023
Building Materials-0.4%
Griffon Corp.,
5.75%, 3/1/28
1,165
1,229,075
Koppers, Inc.,
6.00%, 2/15/25 (a)(c)
2,095
2,146,118
3,375,193
Chemicals-0.2%
Tronox, Inc.,
4.625%, 3/15/29 (a)(c)
1,485
1,521,086
Commercial Services-1.2%
Avis Budget Car Rental LLC,
5.75%, 7/15/27 (a)(c)(m)
2,255
2,376,206
Deluxe Corp.,
8.00%, 6/1/29 (a)(c)
1,430
1,487,915
Herc Holdings, Inc.,
5.50%, 7/15/27 (a)(c)
2,170
2,286,638
Laureate Education, Inc.,
8.25%, 5/1/25 (a)(c)
234
243,641
NESCO Holdings II, Inc.,
5.50%, 4/15/29 (a)(c)
2,225
2,294,531
United Rentals North America, Inc.,
5.25%, 1/15/30
2,395
2,613,699
11,302,630
Computers-0.2%
Principal
Amount
(000s)
Value
Navient Corp.,
5.00%, 3/15/27
$1,585
$ 1,612,738
6.75%, 6/15/26
2,365
2,604,456
OneMain Finance Corp. (h),
6.625%, 1/15/28
1,810
2,053,988
8.25%, 10/1/23
4,935
5,576,550
13,233,732
Electrical Equipment-0.2%
WESCO Distribution, Inc.,
7.25%, 6/15/28 (a)(c)
1,810
2,006,837
Entertainment-1.7%
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.,
6.125%, 5/15/27
4,990
3,580,325
Caesars Entertainment, Inc.,
6.25%, 7/1/25 (a)(c)
2,065
2,176,345
International Game Technology PLC,
6.25%, 1/15/27 (a)(c)
2,890
3,274,861
Lions Gate Capital Holdings LLC,
5.50%, 4/15/29 (a)(c)
2,010
2,081,837
Scientific Games International, Inc.,
8.25%, 3/15/26 (a)(c)
2,080
2,235,709
Stars Group Holdings BV,
7.00%, 7/15/26 (a)(c)
1,865
1,940,085
15,289,162
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)-0.3%
Park Intermediate Holdings LLC,
4.875%, 5/15/29 (a)(c)
1,450
1,501,330
Service Properties Trust,
4.35%, 10/1/24
595
584,436
4.50%, 3/15/25 (h)
880
855,800
2,941,566
Food & Beverage-0.6%
Albertsons Cos., Inc.,
7.50%, 3/15/26 (a)(c)
495
545,535
Kraft Heinz Foods Co.,
6.50%, 2/9/40
2,255
3,004,809
U.S. Foods, Inc.,
6.25%, 4/15/25 (a)(c)
1,690
1,790,623
5,340,967
Healthcare-Services-0.8%
Centene Corp.,
5.375%, 6/1/26 (a)(c)
1,460
1,520,882
Select Medical Corp.,
6.25%, 8/15/26 (a)(c)
1,640
1,729,183
Tenet Healthcare Corp.,
6.25%, 2/1/27 (a)(c)
3,590
3,742,575
6,992,640
Home Builders-0.1%
Picasso Finance Sub, Inc.,
6.125%, 6/15/25 (a)(c)
1,332
1,405,260
