Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VIRS ALLI
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCV   US92838X1028

VIRS ALLI

(NCV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VIRS ALLI : June 1, 2021 - Preferred Shares

06/01/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND DECLARES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION:

5.625% SERIES A CUMULATIVE PREFERRED SHARES

HARTFORD, CT, June 1, 2021 - Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund(NYSE: NCV), announced today that it has declared a $0.3515625 per share cash distribution payable on June 30, 2021 to Series A cumulative preferred shareholders of record on June 11, 2021.

The Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NCV PR A, are rated "A" by Fitch Ratings and have an annual dividend rate of $1.40625 per share. The 4,000,000 Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares were issued September 20, 2018 at $25.00 per share and will pay distributions quarterly. This distribution represents the accrual period from April 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021. The Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares will be callable at any time at the liquidation value of $25.00 per share plus accrued dividends from and after the expiration of a five-yearnon-call period on September 20, 2023.

The amounts of distributions reported in this notice are estimates only and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the distributions will depend on the fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The fund or your broker will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell shareholders what distributions to report for federal income tax purposes.

About the Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fundhas an investment objective to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income with income as a secondary objective. Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. became the investment adviser of the fund effective February 1, 2021. Allianz Global Investorscontinues to manage the fund in a subadvisory capacity. For more information on this fund, contact shareholder services at 800-254-5197, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the closed-endfundsection on the web at www.virtus.com.

Fund Risks

An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund's shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about each fund's investment objective and risks, please see the fund's annual report. A copy of the fund's most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting "Shareholder Services" as set forth at the end of this press release.

About Allianz Global Investors

Allianz Global Investorsor Allianz GI is a leading active asset manager with over 750 investment professionals in 25 offices worldwide and manages assets for individuals, families and institutions. The investment team has extensive experience managing closed-end funds and a differentiated, multi-asset approach based on fundamental research designed to dynamically allocate across convertible securities and equities.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. For more information, visit www.virtus.com.

# # #

For Further Information:

Shareholder Services 800-254-5197

closedendfunds@virtus.com

Disclaimer

Virtus AllianzGi Convertible & Income Fund published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 21:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VIRS ALLI
05:01pVIRS ALLI  : June 1, 2021 - Preferred Shares
PU
06:59aMAY 28, 2021 - NCV AND NCZ ACTION RA : Max Rate
PU
05/20MAY 21, 2021 - NCV AND NCZ ACTION RA : Max Rate
PU
04/23APRIL 23, 2021 - NCV AND NCZ ACTION : Max Rate
PU
04/09APRIL 9, 2021 - NCV AND NCZ ACTION R : Max Rate
PU
04/01APRIL 1, 2021 - NCV AND NCZ ACTION R : Max Rate
PU
03/21VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOM : Section 19(a) Notice
PU
03/01VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOM : 5.625% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shar..
PR
03/01VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOM : Marine Corps Pfc. Daniel D. Bruce was jus..
PU
02/22VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOM : Allianz Sponsored Closed End Funds - Gov ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 54,8 M - -
Net income 2020 45,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 34,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
Yield 2020 12,6%
Capitalization 525 M 525 M -
EV / Sales 2019 10,0x
EV / Sales 2020 9,00x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart VIRS ALLI
Duration : Period :
VIRS ALLI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRS ALLI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 5,81 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas J. Fuccillo President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Scott Whisten Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Alan Herman Rappaport Chairman
Thomas L. Harter Chief Compliance Officer
Deborah A. DeCotis Independent Trustee