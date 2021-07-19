VIRS ALLI : July 16, 2021 - Certain Virtus AllianzGI Closed-End Funds Announce Future Change In Portfolio Management Team

News Release

CERTAIN VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE

FUTURE CHANGE IN PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT TEAM

HARTFORD, CT, July 16, 2021 - Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC (AllianzGI), which manages certain Virtus closed-end funds in a subadvisory capacity, announced that as of March 1, 2022 Douglas G. Forsyth will step down as a co-portfolio manager of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund(NYSE: NCV), Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II(NYSE: NCZ), Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund(NYSE: CBH), and Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund(NYSE: ACV), Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund(NYSE: NIE), and Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund(NYSE: NFJ)

There will be no changes to the investment processes for these funds, which are team oriented.

About the Funds

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fundand Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund IIeach have an investment objective to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income with income as a secondary objective. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund's investment objectives are to provide a high level of income and to return at least $9.835 per common share (the original net asset value per common share of beneficial interest before deducting offering costs of $0.02 per share) to holders of common shares on or about September 1, 2024. Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund's investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fundseeks total return comprising capital appreciation, current income, and gains. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fundseeks current income and gains, with long-termcapital appreciation as a secondary objective.

Fund Risks

An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund's shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end