VIRS ALLI : Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Holdings Fiscal Q1
Schedule of Investments
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
May 31, 2021 (unaudited)
Principal
Amount
(000s)
Value
CONVERTIBLE BONDS & NOTES-58.6%
Auto Manufacturers-4.7%
NIO, Inc. (a)(c)
zero coupon, 2/1/26
$4,000
$ 3,464,000
0.50%, 2/1/27
6,500
5,469,750
8,933,750
Biotechnology-8.5%
Illumina, Inc.,
zero coupon, 8/15/23 (g)(i)
2,105
2,518,106
Insmed, Inc.,
1.75%, 1/15/25 (g)(i)
5,500
5,517,050
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,
0.125%, 12/15/24 (g)
6,000
5,461,070
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,
0.75%, 5/15/23 (g)
3,000
2,914,749
16,410,975
Building Materials-2.4%
Patrick Industries, Inc.,
1.00%, 2/1/23 (g)
4,000
4,697,500
Computers-1.1%
CyberArk Software Ltd.,
zero coupon, 11/15/24 (g)
2,000
2,128,800
Entertainment-1.8%
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.,
2.00%, 2/15/25 (g)(i)
3,000
3,445,500
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)-6.1%
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.,
4.375%, 5/5/22
2,000
2,042,600
Redwood Trust, Inc.,
5.625%, 7/15/24
5,000
5,037,500
Two Harbors Investment Corp.,
6.25%, 1/15/22 (g)
4,495
4,562,425
11,642,525
Household Products-2.2%
NuVasive, Inc.,
1.00%, 6/1/23 (a)(c)(g)
4,000
4,170,000
Internet-4.8%
21Vianet Group, Inc.,
zero coupon, 2/1/26 (a)(c)
7,000
5,932,500
Boingo Wireless, Inc.,
1.00%, 10/1/23 (g)
3,350
3,324,875
9,257,375
Leisure-1.2%
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.,
2.875%, 11/15/23 (a)(c)(g)
1,700
2,251,650
Media-3.9%
DISH Network Corp.,
Principal
Amount
(000s)
Value
Oil States International, Inc.,
1.50%, 2/15/23 (g)
$1,500
$ 1,379,558
4,772,370
Pharmaceuticals-3.7%
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.,
3.375%, 5/1/24 (g)
3,000
2,682,258
Jazz Investments I Ltd.,
1.50%, 8/15/24 (g)(i)
4,000
4,417,627
7,099,885
Software-15.5%
Alteryx, Inc.,
0.50%, 8/1/24
4,000
3,777,600
Benefitfocus, Inc.,
1.25%, 12/15/23 (i)
3,000
2,827,170
DocuSign, Inc.,
zero coupon, 1/15/24 (a)(c)(g)
4,000
3,868,000
i3 Verticals LLC,
1.00%, 2/15/25 (g)
5,000
5,143,750
New Relic, Inc.,
0.50%, 5/1/23 (g)
4,000
3,925,200
Nutanix, Inc.,
zero coupon, 1/15/23 (g)
2,835
2,849,175
Pegasystems, Inc.,
0.75%, 3/1/25 (g)
2,000
2,210,000
PROS Holdings, Inc.,
1.00%, 5/15/24
4,000
4,070,000
RingCentral, Inc.,
zero coupon, 3/1/25 (g)
1,055
1,104,453
29,775,348
Telecommunications-0.2%
Infinera Corp.,
2.125%, 9/1/24 (g)
395
468,796
Total Convertible Bonds & Notes
(Cost-$110,804,360)
112,516,650
CORPORATE BONDS & NOTES-43.5%
Aerospace & Defense-1.2%
Triumph Group, Inc. (a)(c),
6.25%, 9/15/24
350
356,178
8.875%, 6/1/24
1,796
1,991,315
2,347,493
Auto Manufacturers-2.0%
Ford Motor Co.,
8.50%, 4/21/23 (g)
3,500
3,906,875
Building Materials-1.9%
Koppers, Inc.,
6.00%, 2/15/25 (a)(c)
3,500
3,585,400
Commercial Services-1.3%
RR Donnelley & Sons Co.,
2.375%, 3/15/24 (g)
5,000
4,837,500
Liberty Broadband Corp.,
2.75%, 9/30/50 (a)(c)(g)
2,500
2,624,676
7,462,176
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels-2.5%
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc.,
4.25%, 5/1/22 (g)
3,500
3,392,812
7.00%, 2/15/22
2,500
2,581,250
Computers-0.8%
Dell International LLC,
7.125%, 6/15/24 (a)(c)(g)
1,500
1,530,000
Diversified Financial Services-3.5%
Navient Corp.,
7.25%, 9/25/23
3,000
3,288,750
Schedule of Investments
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
May 31, 2021 (unaudited) (continued)
Principal
Amount
(000s)
Value
OneMain Finance Corp.,
8.25%, 10/1/23 (g)
$3,000
$ 3,390,000
6,678,750
Entertainment-1.6%
Cedar Fair L.P.,
5.375%, 6/1/24 (i)
3,000
3,030,000
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)-1.1%
Service Properties Trust,
4.35%, 10/1/24 (g)
2,170
2,131,472
Food & Beverage-1.6%
Albertsons Cos., Inc.,
3.50%, 2/15/23 (a)(c)(i)
3,000
3,074,880
Healthcare-Services-3.3%
HCA, Inc.,
5.375%, 2/1/25 (g)
3,000
3,356,250
Tenet Healthcare Corp.,
4.625%, 7/15/24
3,000
3,043,200
6,399,450
Leisure-3.6%
Carnival Corp.,
11.50%, 4/1/23 (a)(c)(g)
3,000
3,432,570
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.,
10.875%, 6/1/23 (a)(c)(g)
3,000
3,442,500
6,875,070
Lodging-1.9%
Wynn Las Vegas LLC,
5.50%, 3/1/25 (a)(c)
3,500
3,731,875
Media-7.6%
CCO Holdings LLC,
4.00%, 3/1/23 (a)(c)
3,000
3,022,500
Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings,
Inc.,
9.25%, 2/15/24
724
759,838
CSC Holdings LLC,
5.25%, 6/1/24
3,000
3,251,250
DISH DBS Corp.,
5.875%, 11/15/24
3,285
3,496,685
6.75%, 6/1/21
1,000
1,000,000
Sirius XM Radio, Inc.,
4.625%, 7/15/24 (a)(c)(g)
3,000
3,075,000
14,605,273
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels-3.9%
Antero Resources Corp.,
5.00%, 3/1/25 (i)
3,000
3,072,300
Occidental Petroleum Corp.,
6.95%, 7/1/24 (g)
4,000
4,440,000
7,512,300
Telecommunications-6.7%
Principal
Amount
(000s)
Value
Transportation-1.5%
XPO Logistics, Inc.,
6.125%, 9/1/23 (a)(c)(g)
$2,750
$ 2,780,937
Total Corporate Bonds & Notes
(Cost-$81,698,594)
83,595,125
SENIOR LOANS
(a)(b)-29.6%
Aerospace & Defense-0.7%
TransDigm, Inc., (1 mo. LIBOR +
2.250%), 2.343%, 12/9/25, 2020 Term
Loan F
1,463
1,442,267
Airlines-1.5%
Allegiant Travel Company, (3 mo.
LIBOR + 3.000%), 3.156%, 2/5/24,
2020 Term Loan
1,474
1,463,970
American Airlines, Inc., (1 mo. LIBOR +
2.000%), 2.093%, 4/28/23, Repriced
TL B due 2023
990
956,808
SkyMiles IP Ltd., (3 mo. LIBOR +
3.750%), 4.750%, 10/20/27, 2020
Skymiles Term Loan B
500
523,695
2,944,473
Auto Components-0.5%
Tenneco, Inc., (1 mo. LIBOR + 3.000%),
3.093%, 10/1/25, 2018 Term Loan B
997
980,991
Chemicals-0.3%
PQ Corp., (3 mo. LIBOR + 2.250%),
2.436%, 2/7/27, 2018 Term Loan B
506
505,173
Commercial Services-0.5%
Allied Universal Holdco LLC, (3 mo.
LIBOR + 3.750%), 4.250%, 5/12/28,
2021 USD Incremental Term Loan B
1,000
1,002,130
Communications Equipment-0.8%
CommScope, Inc., (1 mo. LIBOR +
3.250%), 3.343%, 4/6/26, 2019 Term
Loan B
1,481
1,474,108
Computers-0.9%
Cardtronics USA, Inc., (1 mo. LIBOR +
4.000%), 5.000%, 6/29/27, Term
Loan B
993
991,756
Dell International LLC, (1 mo. LIBOR +
1.750%), 2.000%, 9/19/25, 2021 Term
Loan B
662
661,591
1,653,347
Construction & Engineering-0.5%
KBR, Inc., (1 mo. LIBOR + 2.750%),
2.843%, 2/5/27, 2020 Term Loan B
1,016
1,016,896
Cincinnati Bell, Inc.,
7.00%, 7/15/24 (a)(c)
4,000
4,120,000
Hughes Satellite Systems Corp.,
7.625%, 6/15/21 (i)
3,000
3,006,600
Lumen Technologies, Inc.,
7.50%, 4/1/24, Ser. Y
2,000
2,240,000
Sprint Corp.,
7.125%, 6/15/24
3,000
3,457,500
12,824,100
Diversified Telecommunication Services-0.5%
CenturyLink, Inc., (1 mo. LIBOR +
2.250%), 2.343%, 3/15/27, 2020 Term
Loan B
988
978,000
Entertainment-1.5%
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., (1
mo. LIBOR + 3.000%), 3.107%,
4/22/26, 2019 Term Loan B
980
900,885
Music Technology Holdings, LLC, (3 mo.
PIK + 8.000%), 8.000%, 12/16/22,
Fixed PIK Term Loan (f)
333
332,605
Stars Group Holdings B.V. (The), (3 mo.
LIBOR + 3.500%), 7/10/25, 2018 USD
Incremental Term Loan (d)
1,640
1,645,595
2,879,085
Schedule of Investments
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
May 31, 2021 (unaudited) (continued)
Principal
Amount
(000s)
Value
Food & Staples Retailing-0.5%
US Foods, Inc., (1 mo. LIBOR +
1.750%), 1.843%, 6/27/23, 2016
Term Loan B
$ 893
$ 884,801
Healthcare-Products-0.9%
Avantor Funding, Inc., 11/21/2024,
USD Term Loan B3 3.000%, (1 mo.
LIBOR + 2.000%), 11/21/24, USD
Term Loan B3
879
877,952
3.250%, (1 mo. LIBOR + 2.250%),
11/8/27, 2020 Incremental Term
Loan B4
284
284,998
Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics S.A., (1 mo.
LIBOR + 3.000%), 3.108%, 6/30/25,
2018 Term Loan B
556
556,053
1,719,003
Holding Companies-Diversified-0.5%
Travelport Finance (Luxembourg)
S.a.r.l., (3 mo. LIBOR + 5.000%),
5.203%, 5/29/26, 2019 Term Loan
985
872,956
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure-1.0%
Playa Resorts Holding B.V., (1 mo.
LIBOR + 2.750%), 3.750%, 4/29/24,
2017 Term Loan B
963
921,096
Scientific Games International, Inc., (1
mo. LIBOR + 2.750%), 2.843%,
8/14/24, 2018 Term Loan B5
968
957,493
1,878,589
Internet-1.1%
Everi Payments, Inc., (1 mo. LIBOR +
2.750%), 3.500%, 5/9/24, Term
Loan B
896
891,198
Go Daddy Operating Company, LLC,
(1 mo. LIBOR + 1.750%), 1.843%,
2/15/24, 2017 Repriced Term Loan
1,217
1,209,808
2,101,006
Internet Software & Services-0.9%
Blucora, Inc., (3 mo. LIBOR +
4.000%), 5.000%, 5/22/24, 2017
Term Loan B
743
744,895
Match Group, Inc., (3 mo. LIBOR +
1.750%), 1.906%, 2/13/27, 2020
Term Loan B
1,000
990,000
1,734,895
IT Services-0.5%
WEX, Inc., (1 mo. LIBOR + 2.250%),
2.343%, 3/31/28, 2021 Term Loan
1,000
995,250
Leisure Equipment & Products-0.5%
Principal
Amount
(000s)
Value
Navistar International Corp., (1 mo.
LIBOR + 3.500%), 3.600%, 11/6/24,
2017 1st Lien Term Loan B
$1,462
$ 1,461,602
3,056,145
Media-5.5%
CSC Holdings, LLC, (1 mo. LIBOR +
2.250%), 2.348%, 1/15/26, 2018
Incremental Term Loan
1,234
1,219,715
Gray Television, Inc., (1 mo. LIBOR +
2.250%), 2.360%, 2/7/24, 2017 Term
Loan B
1,432
1,424,836
Lions Gate Capital Holdings LLC, (1 mo.
LIBOR + 2.250%), 2.343%, 3/24/25,
2018 Term Loan B
1,228
1,220,539
Meredith Corp., (1 mo. LIBOR +
2.500%), 2.593%, 1/31/25, 2020 Term
Loan B2
1,247
1,241,678
Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., (1 mo.
LIBOR + 2.500%), 2.610%, 9/18/26,
2019 Term Loan B4
1,312
1,307,248
Sinclair Television Group, Inc., (1 mo.
LIBOR + 3.000%), 3.100%, 4/1/28,
2021 Term Loan B3
1,250
1,243,535
Virgin Media Bristol LLC, (1 mo. LIBOR
+ 2.500%), 2.601%, 1/31/28, USD
Term Loan N
1,500
1,490,625
WideOpenWest Finance LLC, (1 mo.
LIBOR + 3.250%), 4.250%, 8/18/23,
2017 Term Loan B
1,465
1,460,031
10,608,207
Metal Fabricate/Hardware-0.3%
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., (1 mo.
LIBOR + 2.250%), 2.375%, 7/31/26,
Term Loan B
628
629,037
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels-0.0%
Lealand Finance Company B.V., 6/30/25,
2020 Take Back Term Loan
1.093%, (1 mo. PIK + 3.000%)
83
36,193
3.000%, (1 mo. LIBOR + 1.000%)
83
36,194
72,387
Pharmaceuticals-2.0%
Bausch Health Companies, Inc., (1 mo.
LIBOR + 3.000%), 3.093%, 6/2/25,
2018 Term Loan B
852
848,680
HLF Financing S.a r.l., (1 mo. LIBOR +
2.500%), 2.593%, 8/18/25, 2018 Term
Loan B
975
968,906
Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc., (1 mo.
LIBOR + 2.000%), 2.500%, 3/15/28,
2021 Term Loan B
1,000
997,860
