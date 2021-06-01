VIRS ALLI : Governance & Nominating Committee Charter (AIO/CBH/NCV/NCZ/ACV/NIE/NFJ)

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund ("NFJ")

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund ("NCV")

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II ("NCZ")

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund ("ACV")

Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Fund ("NIE")

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund ("CBH")

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund ("AIO")

Governance and Nominating Committee Charter

The Board of Trustees (each a "Board") of each of the Funds listed above (each a "Trust" or a "Fund") has adopted this Charter to govern the activities of the Governance and Nominating Committee (the "Committee") of the Board. This Charter applies separately to each Trust and its particular Board and Committee, and shall be interpreted accordingly. This Charter supersedes and replaces any governance and/or nominating committee charter previously adopted by any Board.

Statement of Purpose and Responsibility

The primary purposes and responsibilities of the Committee are (i) advising and making recommendations to the Board on matters concerning Board governance and related Trustee practices, and (ii) the screening and nomination of candidates for election to the Board as Trustees, including Independent Trustees (as defined below).

Organization

The Committee shall consist of as many Trustees as the Board shall determine, but in any event not fewer than two (2) Trustees. The Committee shall consist exclusively of Board members who are not "interested persons" of the Trust ("Independent Trustees"), as defined in Section 2(a)(19) of the Investment Company Act of

1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"). Each Board may remove or replace any member of the Committee, with or without cause, at any time in its sole discretion. One or more members of the Committee may be designated by the Board as the Committee's chair or vice chair, as the case may be, and shall serve for such term or terms as the Board may determine. The Committee Chair shall: (1) schedule meetings to take place at such times and frequency as he or she deems appropriate; (2) provide input to management regarding its establishment of an agenda for each Committee meeting, with assistance from other Committee members as the Chair deems appropriate; (3) serve as chair of each Committee meeting; (4) serve as the primary Committee member who shall interface with management regarding Committee-related matters; and (5) perform such other duties as the Board or the Committee deems appropriate. The Chair can delegate to one or more other Committee members one or more of such duties as he or she deems appropriate. The Committee will have at least one regularly scheduled meeting per year to consider the compensation of Independent Trustees and other matters the Committee deems appropriate. Additional Committee meetings shall be held as and when the Committee or the Board determines necessary or appropriate in accordance with the Trust's Bylaws.

Duties and Responsibilities for Governance Matters

1. Overview of Responsibilities. The responsibilities of the Committee of each Trust include considering and making recommendations to the Board regarding: (1) governance, retirement and other policies, procedures and practices relating to the Board and the Trustees; (2) in consultation with the Chair of the Trustees, matters concerning the functions and duties of the Trustees and committees of the Board; (3) the size of the Board and, in consultation with the Chair of the Trustees, the Board's committees and their composition; and (4) Board and committee meeting procedures, including the appropriateness and adequacy of the information supplied to the Trustees in connection with such meetings.

