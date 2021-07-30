Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Virscend Education Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1565   KYG936691024

VIRSCEND EDUCATION COMPANY LIMITED

(1565)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Virscend Education : CHANGE OF FINANCIAL YEAR END DATE

07/30/2021 | 10:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Virscend Education Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 14:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VIRSCEND EDUCATION COMPANY LIMITED
10:29aVIRSCEND EDUCATION : Change of financial year end date
PU
06/18Virscend Education Company Limited Declares Final Dividend for the Year Ended..
CI
04/30VIRSCEND EDUCATION : (1) change of company secretary and authorised representati..
PU
04/30Virscend Education Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
04/30Virscend Education Company Limited Announces Change of Principal Place of Bus..
CI
04/15VIRSCEND EDUCATION : Controlling Shareholder Boosts Stake in Firm
MT
04/14VIRSCEND EDUCATION : Voluntary announcement-increase in shareholding by controll..
PU
04/12VIRSCEND EDUCATION : Shareholders Boost Stake in Virscend Education
MT
04/09VIRSCEND EDUCATION : Voluntary announcement - increase in shareholding by existi..
PU
03/30Virscend Education Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 389 M 370 M 370 M
Net income 2021 446 M 69,1 M 69,1 M
Net Debt 2021 1 850 M 286 M 286 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,48x
Yield 2021 8,88%
Capitalization 2 002 M 310 M 310 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 6 164
Free-Float 49,4%
Chart VIRSCEND EDUCATION COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Virscend Education Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRSCEND EDUCATION COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,65 CNY
Average target price 1,47 CNY
Spread / Average Target 126%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yu De Yan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Juan Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Xiao Ying Wang Chairman
Bangkai Deng Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chiu Wing Sit Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIRSCEND EDUCATION COMPANY LIMITED-66.38%310
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-0.35%4 259
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.61%4 211
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-88.11%3 788
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-91.79%3 785
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.3.16%2 922