Autism Awareness Month: Three Years Since VirTra Debuted Simulated Autism Course

Posted on Apr. 18, 2023 by Niki Nelson

April is National Autism Awareness Month. Around this time in 2020, VirTra released the "Autism Awareness" course to help law enforcement recognize the signs of autism. This would not have been achieved without the partnership and expertise of SARRC - Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center.

Since the inception of this training program, agencies all around the country have received the coursework and scenarios. Some agencies such as Utah Attorney General's (UAG) Office have made VirTra's Autism Awareness training a requirement. So, what has happened with VirTra, SARRC, and the autism community since 2020?

Autism Training Program Adoption

The UAG inspired Utah agencies to adopt the Autism Awareness training program. In fact, Utah Governor Cox signed H.B. 162 (peace officer training amendments) and H.B. 334 (special needs training for law enforcement). These two bills required POST training to include 16 hours of training on autism and mental illnesses. The training programs include the use of classwork, bodycam review, and VirTra's simulated scenarios to familiarize officers with autism spectrum disorder.

Additionally, the UAG received the Best of State award for their Virtual Reality Training Center and the lessons officers learn from it - including Autism Awareness. Sean Reyes of the UAG even received the First Annual Autism Award in 2021 for the impact they've made by teaching officers about autism.

Even in 2020 when the program was barely released to the public, VirTra received positive feedback from Chief Muma of Jerome Police Department in AZ. "I really thought it was well developed," said Muma during a video interview. "It brought forth something that I don't think we've had in the field… It's provided something that has been lacking in the industry for a long time."

SARRC's Major Achievements

A lot has happened since SARRC was formed in 1997. What was once considered a 1 in 500 diagnosis has shifted due to further research. Now, it is reported that 1 in 36 children are diagnosed with autism. According to SARRC's recent statistics, here is what they have provided for the autism community and their families just over the past year:

Provided 151K clinical intervention hours with those on the autism spectrum and their families.

Served 1.1K individuals with autism through clinical and research programs.

Screened 251 individuals through the Diagnostics Services program.

Educated 125 children with and without autism in SARRC's Community School program.

VirTra values our partnership with SARRC not only because of the great assistance they have provided us in releasing our coursework to law enforcement. We also truly believe in their mission and drive to make the world a better place for those with autism spectrum disorder.

The Future of Autism Awareness

The country has made great strides in not only diagnosis, but in educating the public about the signs of autism and how to communicate with someone on the spectrum. People who are communicating with a wide variety of citizens every day - such as police officers - are especially deserving of this type of training.

In the past, there have been unfortunate instances where officers have mistaken autistic behaviors as "suspicious" or even drug-related. With the number of agencies now receiving training and the general public awareness of the disorder, we hope to see the number of these situations decrease significantly.

To learn how to obtain the Autism Awareness course, contact a VirTra specialist.