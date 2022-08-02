VirTra : Annual Report for Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021 (Form 10-K) 08/02/2022 | 03:32pm EDT Send by mail :

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-K ☒ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 ☐TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from _____________ to ______________ Commission file number: 001-38420 VIRTRA, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Nevada 93-1207631 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification No.) 295 E. Corporate Place , Chandler , AZ 85225 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (480)968-1488 Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, $0.0001 par value VTSI Nasdaq Capital Market Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes ☐ No☒ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Yes ☐ No☒ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☐ No☒ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files. Yes [] No☒ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒ Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company ☒ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes ☐ No☒ The aggregate market value of the voting stock and non-voting common equity held by non-affiliates of the registrant, based upon the closing sale price of the registrant's common stock on June 30, 2021, was approximately $61,954,937. As of July 22, 2022, the registrant had 10,876,945outstanding shares of common stock. DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE None .



TABLE OF CONTENTS Page Numbers PART I Item 1. Business 3 Item 1A. Risk Factors 8 Item 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments 18 Item 2. Properties 18 Item 3. Legal Proceedings 18 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 18 PART II Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters, and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities 19 Item 6. Reserved 19 Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 19 Item 7A. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 27 Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data 28 Item 9. Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosures 29 Item 9A. Controls and Procedures 29 Item 9B. Other Information 30 Item 9C. Disclosure Regarding Foreign Jurisdictions that Prevent Inspection 30 PART III Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance 31 Item 11. Executive Compensation 35 Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters 41 Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence 42 Item 14. Principal Accountant Fees and Services 43 PART IV Item 15. Exhibit and Financial Statement Schedules 44 Item 16. Form 10-K Summary 46 Signatures 47 2 PART I Forward-Looking Statements The information in this discussion contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. The words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "will," "should," "could," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this Annual Report on Form 10-K are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors, uncertainties and risks that could affect our future results or operations. These factors, uncertainties and risks may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement set forth in this Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should carefully consider these risk and uncertainties described and other information contained in the reports we file with or furnish to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. ITEM 1. BUSINESS. Our Corporate History We are a corporation organized and existing under the laws of the State of Nevada. The original business started in 1993 as Ferris Productions, Inc. In September 2001, Ferris Productions, Inc. merged with GameCom, Inc. to ultimately become VirTra Systems, Inc., a Texas corporation. Effective as of October 1, 2016, we completed a conversion from a Texas corporation to a Nevada corporation pursuant to a Redomestication Plan of Conversion (the "Plan of Conversion") that was approved by our Board of Directors on June 23, 2016 and by our stockholders on September 16, 2016. As part of the Plan of Conversion, we filed Articles of Incorporation in Nevada whereby we changed our name from VirTra Systems, Inc. to VirTra, Inc. and revised our capitalization. Our Articles of Incorporation filed in Nevada authorize us to issue 62,500,000 shares, of which (1) 60,000,000 shares shall be common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock"), of which (a) 50,000,000 shares shall be Common Stock, (b) 2,500,000 shares shall be Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Class A Common Stock"), and (c) 7,500,000 shares shall be Class B Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Class B Common Stock") and (2) 2,500,000 shares shall be Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, which may, at the sole discretion of the Board of Directors, be issued in one or more series (the "Preferred Stock"). We also adopted new bylaws as part of the Plan of Conversion. Effective March 2, 2018, we effected a 1-for-2 reverse stock split of our issued and outstanding Common Stock (the "Reverse Stock Split"). All references to shares of our Common Stock in this Annual Report on Form 10-K refer to the number of shares of Common Stock after giving effect to the Reverse Stock Split and are presented as if the Reverse Stock Split had occurred at the beginning of the earliest period presented. Business Overview VirTra, Inc. (the "Company," "VirTra," "we," "us" and "our"), located in Chandler, Arizona, is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The Company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra's mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. 3 The VirTra firearms training simulator allows marksmanship and realistic scenario-based training to take place on a daily basis without the need for a shooting range, protective equipment, role players, safety officers, or a scenario-based training site. We have developed a higher standard in simulation training including capabilities such as: multi-screen, video-based scenarios, unique scenario authoring ability, superior training scenarios, the patented Threat-Fire™ shoot-back system, powerful gas-powered simulated recoil weapons, and more. The simulator also allows students to receive immediate feedback from the instructor without the potential for sustaining injuries by the instructor or the students. The instructor is able to teach and re-mediate critical issues, while placing realistic stress on the students due to the realism and safe training environment created by the VirTra simulator. Business Strategy We have two main customer groups, namely, law enforcement, and military. These are different markets and require different sales and marketing programs as well as personnel. Our focus is to expand the market share and scope of our training simulators sales to these identified customer groups by pursuing the following key growth strategies: ● Build Our Core Business. Our goal is to profitably grow our market share by continuing to develop, produce and market the most effective simulators possible. Through disciplined growth in our business, we have achieved a solid balance sheet by increasing our working capital and limiting our bank debt. We plan to add staff to our experienced management team as needed to meet the expected increase in demand for our products and services as we increase our marketing and sales activities. ● Increase Total Addressable Market. We plan to increase the size of our total addressable market. This effort will focus on new marketing and new product and/or service offerings for the purpose of widening the number of types of customers who might consider our products or services uniquely compelling. ● Broaden Product Offerings. Since formation in 1993, our company has had a proud tradition of innovation in the field of simulation and virtual reality. We plan to release revolutionary new products and services, as well as to continue incremental improvements to existing product lines. In some cases, the Company may enter a new market segment via the introduction of a new type of product or service. ● Partners and Acquisitions. We try to spend our time and funds wisely and not tackle tasks that can be done more efficiently with partners. For example, international distribution is often best accomplished through a local distributor or agent. We are also open to the potential of acquiring additional businesses or of being acquired ourselves, based on what is expected to be optimal for our long-term future and our stockholders. Product Offerings Our simulator products include the following: ● V-300™ Simulator - a 300° wrap-around screen with video capability is the higher standard for simulation training ○ The V-300™ is the higher standard for decision-making simulation and tactical firearms training. Five screens and a 300-degree immersive training environment ensures that time in the simulator translates into real world survival skills. The system reconfigures to support 15 individual firing lanes. ○ A key feature of the V-300™ shows how quickly judgment decisions have to be made, and, sometimes, if they are not made immediately and accurately it can lead to the possible loss of lives. This feature, among others, supports our value proposition to our customers is that best practice is being prepared enough for the surprises that could be around every corner and the ability to safely neutralize any life-threatening encounters. 4 ● V-180™ Simulator - a 180° screen with video capability is for smaller spaces or smaller budgets ○ The V-180™ is the higher standard for decision-making simulation and tactical firearms training. Three screens and a 180-degree immersive training environment ensures that time in the simulator translates into real world survival skills. ● V-100™ Simulator & V-100™ MIL - a single-screen based simulator systems ○ The V-100™ is the higher standard among single-screen firearms training simulators. Firearms training mode supports up to 4 individual firing lanes at one time. The optional Threat-Fire™ device safely simulates enemy return fire with an electric impulse (or vibration version), reinforcing performance under pressure. We offer an upgrade path, so a V-100™ firearms training and force options simulator can affordably grow into an advanced multi-screen trainer in upgraded products that we offer customers for future purchase. ○ The V-100™ MIL is sold to various military commands throughout the world and can support any local language. The system is extremely compact and can even share space with a standard classroom or fits into almost any existing facility. If a portable firearms simulator is needed, this model offers the most compact single-screen simulator on the market today - everything organized into one standard case. The V-100™ MIL is the higher standard among single-screen small arms training simulators. Military Engagement Skills mode supplies realistic scenario training taken from real world events. ○ The V-ST PRO™ a highly-realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator with the ability to scale to multiple screens creating superior training environments. The system's flexibility supports a combination of marksmanship and use of force training on up to 5 screens from a single operator station. The V-ST PRO™ is also capable of displaying 1 to 30 lanes of marksmanship featuring real world, accurate ballistics. ● Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy (V-VICTA)™ enables law enforcement agencies, to effectively teach, train, test and sustain departmental training requirements through nationally accredited coursework and training scenarios using our simulators. ● Subscription Training Equipment Partnership (STEP)™ is a program that allows agencies to utilize VirTra's simulator products, accessories, and V-VICTA interactive coursework on a subscription basis. ● V-Author™ Software allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives and environments. V-Author™ is an easy to use application capable of almost unlimited custom scenarios, skill drills, targeting exercises and firearms course-ware proven to be highly effective for users of VirTra simulation products. ● Simulated Recoil Kits - a wide range of highly realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons. These drop-in conversion kits fit into real weapons but safely simulate the most powerful recoil on the market and even lock-back when out-of-ammunition or simulating a dud. ● Return Fire Device - the patented Threat-Fire™ device which applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. ● TASER©, OC spray and low-light training devices that interact with VirTra's simulators for training. 5 Operations and Suppliers We produce some of our own products. We also rely on a variety of suppliers. Management is uncertain whether we might encounter future delays with suppliers that would have a material impact on us. However, supplier delays would adversely affect us (see Item 1A. Risk Factors , including "-Public health pandemics, epidemics or outbreaks, such as COVID-19, or coronavirus, could adversely impact our business.") Competition and Competitive Landscape We compete against a number of established companies that provide similar products and services, some of which have financial, technical, marketing, sales, manufacturing, distribution and other resources significantly greater than ours. There are also companies whose products do not compete directly, but are sometimes closely related to the products we offer. Axon, Cubic, Inc., Laser Shot, Inc., InVeris, MILO, and Ti Training Corp are our main competitors in some or all of our markets. We believe that our products and services are superior to those offered by our competitors based on our association with industry experts, the strength in developing more effective training solution ecosystem, our patented products and our extensive library of training content that would require time and a substantial investment by a competitor to offer a comparable product. In the past we have offered a headset-based solution but were informed that the headset interfered with normal weapon usage, even had reports of 'negative training' and so VirTra focused on screen-based solutions due to market demand for effective training. VirTra buys and tests new headsets on a regular basis and has made some software and content preparations to someday add a headset-based product to our offerings. VirTra recoil kits, return fire devices and other accessories would likely also work with a headset-based product. Intellectual Property We own or have rights to trademarks or trade names that we use in connection with the operation of our business, including our corporate names, logos and website names. In addition, we own or have the rights to copyrights, trade secrets and other proprietary rights that protect the content of our products and the formulations for such products. This Annual Report on Form 10-K may also contain trademarks, service marks and trade names of other companies, which are the property of their respective owners. Our use or display of third parties' trademarks, service marks, trade names or products in this Annual Report on Form 10-K is not intended to, and should not be read to, imply a relationship with or endorsement or sponsorship of us. Solely for convenience, some of the copyrights, trade names and trademarks referred to in this Annual Report on Form 10-K are listed without their ©, ® and ™ symbols, but we will assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights to our copyrights, trade names and trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. We rely on certain proprietary technology and seek to protect our interests through a combination of patents, trademarks, copyrights, know-how, trade secrets and security measures, including confidentiality agreements. Our policy generally is to secure protection for significant innovations to the fullest extent practicable. Further, we seek to expand and improve the technological base and individual features of our products through ongoing research and development programs. Our patent portfolio includes seven issued U.S. patents, which expire between 2025 and 2037. In 2019, VirTra completed an Asset Purchase Agreement with Tiberius Technology, LLC, that included purchase of a patent and two pending patents, all patent ownership was transferred effective March 13, 2019 and the two pending patents were issued as patents. We own the trademarks for "VirTra," "VirTra Systems", "Threat-Fire" and many other branding trademarks. These trademarks are registered in the United States. We consider the protection of our trademarks to be important to our business. 6 We also have copyright protection for our intellectual property produced for use in our products. We rely on the laws of unfair competition and trade secrets to protect our proprietary rights. We attempt to protect our trade secrets and other proprietary information through confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements with customers, suppliers, employees and consultants, and through other security measures. However, we may be unable to detect the unauthorized use of or take appropriate steps to enforce, our intellectual property rights. Effective trade secret protection may not be available in every country in which we offer or intend to offer our products and services to the same extent as in the United States. Failure to adequately protect our intellectual property could harm or even destroy our brands and impair our ability to compete effectively. Further, enforcing our intellectual property rights could result in the expenditure of significant financial and managerial resources and may not prove successful. Although we intend to protect our rights vigorously, there can be no assurance that these measures will be successful. Research and Development During the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, our research and product development expenses were approximately $1,865,880 and $1,603,379, respectively. Sources and Availability of Raw Materials/Manufacturing and Assembly We obtain the key components of our products from a variety of sources that we purchase on a purchase order basis from local suppliers at market prices based on our production requirements. We believe alternative sources generally exist for the components used in our products. Our manufacturing, assembly, warehouse and shipping facilities are located in Chandler, Arizona. See "-Business - Property." Employees As of July 25, 2022, we employed 121 full-time employees. We believe that we maintain a satisfactory working relationship with our employees and we do not currently have any labor disputes. Operations Our operations are conducted from our principal executive office in Chandler, Arizona. We have no offices or employees internationally. However, our U.S.-based sales force works to secure contracts to supply our products in U.S. and foreign markets. As of December 31, 2021, we have performed sales contracts and warranty service obligations in the U.S. and various foreign countries. When our products are introduced into an international market, it is either pursuant to a contract directly with a customer located in the foreign country, or pursuant to a contract between our company and a U.S. government agency (such as the U.S. Department of State). In the latter instance, our customer is the relevant U.S. government agency. The government agency may then distribute our products to third parties within the particular country. Regulatory Matters Our business is regulated in most of our markets. We deal with numerous U.S. government agencies and entities, including, but not limited to, branches of the U.S. military and the Department of Homeland Security. Similar government authorities exist in our international markets. We are also subject to export laws and regulations. These laws include, among others, the U.S. Export Administration Regulations, administered by the U.S. Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security, the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (the "ITAR"), administered by the U.S. Department of State, Directorate of Defense Trade Controls, and trade sanctions, regulations and embargoes administered by the U.S. Department of Treasury, Office of Foreign Assets Control. Among its many provisions, the ITAR requires a license application for the export of firearms and congressional approval for any application with a total value of $1 million or higher. Any failures to comply with these laws and regulations could result in civil or criminal penalties, fines, investigations, adverse publicity and restrictions on our ability to export our products and repeat failures could carry more significant penalties. Any changes in export regulations may further restrict the export of our products. The length of time required by the licensing processes can vary, potentially delaying the shipment of products and the recognition of the corresponding revenue. Any restrictions on the export of our products could have a material adverse effect on our competitive position, results of operations, cash flows, or financial condition. 7 For additional information related to export regulations, see Item 1A, "Risk Factors - Risks Related to Our Business." Government Contracts The U.S. government, and other governments, may terminate any of our government contracts at their convenience, as well as for default, based on our failure to meet specified performance requirements. If any of our U.S. government contracts were to be terminated for convenience, we generally would be entitled to receive payment for work completed and allowable termination or cancellation costs. If any of our government contracts were to be terminated for default, generally the U.S. government would pay only for the work that has been accepted and can require us to pay the difference between the original contract price and the cost to re-procure the contract items, net of the work accepted from the original contract. The U.S. government can also hold us liable for damages resulting from the default. For additional information related to government contracts, see Item 1A. "Risk Factors - Risks Related to Our Business." Environmental We are subject to various federal, state, local and non-U.S. laws and regulations relating to environmental protection, including the discharge, treatment, storage, disposal and remediation of hazardous substances and wastes. We continually assess our compliance status and management of environmental matters to ensure our operations are in substantial compliance with all applicable environmental laws and regulations. Investigation, remediation, operation and maintenance costs associated with environmental compliance and management of sites are a normal, recurring part of our operations. These costs often are allowable costs under our contracts with the U.S. government. It is reasonably possible that continued environmental compliance could have a material impact on our results of operations, financial condition or cash flows if additional work requirements or more stringent clean-up standards are imposed by regulators, new areas of soil and groundwater contamination are discovered and/or expansions of work scope are prompted by the results of investigations. ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS In addition to the other information contained in this Annual Report on Form 10-K, we have identified the following risks and uncertainties that may have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition or results of operations. You should carefully consider the risks described below before making an investment decision. Risks Related to Our Business We depend on government contracts for substantially all of our revenues and the loss of government contracts or a delay or decline in funding of existing or future government contracts could decrease our backlog or adversely affect our sales and cash flows and our ability to fund our growth. Our revenues from contracts, directly or indirectly, with foreign and U.S. state, regional and local governmental agencies represented substantially all of our total revenues in fiscal year 2021. Although these various government agencies are subject to common budgetary pressures and other factors, many of our various government customers exercise independent purchasing decisions. As a result of the concentration of business with governmental agencies, we are vulnerable to adverse changes in our revenues, income and cash flows if a significant number of our government contracts, subcontracts or prospects are delayed or canceled for budgetary or other reasons. The factors that could cause us to lose these contracts and could decrease our backlog or otherwise materially harm our business, prospects, financial condition or results of operations include: ● budget constraints affecting government spending generally, or specific departments or agencies such as U.S. or foreign defense and transit agencies and regional transit agencies, and changes in fiscal policies or a reduction of available funding; ● re-allocation of government resources as the result of actual or threatened terrorism or hostile activities or for other reasons; 8 ● disruptions in our customers' ability to access funding from capital markets; ● curtailment of governments' use of outsourced service providers and governments' in-sourcing of certain services; ● the adoption of new laws or regulations pertaining to government procurement; ● government appropriations delays or blanket reductions in departmental budgets; ● suspension or prohibition from contracting with the government or any significant agency with which we conduct business; ● increased use of shorter duration awards, which increases the frequency we may need to recompete for work; ● impairment of our reputation or relationships with any significant government agency with which we conduct business; ● decreased use of small business set asides or changes to the definition of small business by government agencies; ● increased use of lowest-priced, technically acceptable contract award criteria by government agencies; ● increased aggressiveness by the government in seeking rights in technical data, computer software, and computer software documentation that we deliver under a contract, which may result in "leveling the playing field" for competitors on follow-on procurements; ● impairment of our ability to provide third-party guarantees and letters of credit; and ● delays in the payment of our invoices by government payment offices. ● The COVID-19 public health pandemic could adversely impact our operations, including our manufacturing and supply chain, sales and marketing and could have an adverse impact on our business and our financial results. Government spending priorities and terms may change in a manner adverse to our businesses. A significant percentage of our revenue comes from domestic and foreign police forces. If these government entities have to cut their budgets, it is possible that we will lose this source of revenue, which could materially adversely affect our business, prospects, financial condition or results of operations. We are working at diversifying our business so that we are not as dependent, but there is no assurance that we will be successful at doing so. Public health pandemics, epidemics or outbreaks, such as COVID-19, or coronavirus, could adversely impact our business. In December 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. While initially the outbreak was largely concentrated in China and caused significant disruptions to its economy, it spread to several other countries, including the United States, and infections have been reported globally. The spread of COVID-19 has affected segments of the global economy and may affect our operations, including the potential interruption of our supply chain. The spread of COVID-19, or another infectious disease, could also negatively affect the operations at our third-party manufacturers, which could result in delays or disruptions in the supply of our products. In addition, we may take temporary precautionary measures intended to help minimize the risk of the virus to our employees, including temporarily requiring all employees to work remotely, suspending all non-essential travel worldwide for our employees, and discouraging employee attendance at industry events and in-person work-related meetings, which could negatively affect our business. 9 The extent to which the coronavirus impacts our operations will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the outbreak, new information which may emerge concerning the severity of the coronavirus, the actions to contain the coronavirus or treat its impact, and changes in government spending or priorities, among others. In particular, the continued spread of the coronavirus globally could adversely impact our operations, including among others, our manufacturing and supply chain, sales and marketing and could have an adverse impact on our business and our financial results. The COVID-19 outbreak is a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could affect demand for our products and likely impact our operating results. Intense competition could negatively impact our sales and operating results. Our products are sold in highly competitive markets with limited barriers to entry. We compete against a number of established companies that provide similar products and services, some of which have financial, technical, marketing, sales, manufacturing, distribution and other resources significantly greater than ours. There are also companies whose products do not compete directly, but are sometimes closely related to the products we offer (see Competition and Competitive Landscape section above). We believe that our products and services are superior to those offered by our competitors based on our strength in developing higher quality software solutions, our patented accessories and our extensive library of training scenario content that would require a substantial investment of money and time by a competitor to offer a comparable product. The introduction by competitors of lower-priced or more innovative products could, however, result in a significant decline in our revenues and have a material adverse effect on our operating results, financial position and cash flows. If we are unable to anticipate customer preferences or to effectively identify, market and sell future products, our future revenues and operating results could be adversely affected. Our future success depends on our ability to effectively identify, market and sell new products that respond to new and evolving customer preferences. Accordingly, our revenues and operating results may be adversely affected if we are unable to identify or acquire rights to new products that satisfy customer preferences. In addition, any new products that we market may not generate sufficient revenues to recoup their identification, development, acquisition, marketing, selling and other costs. Decline in state and local government spending would likely negatively affect our product revenues and earnings. Success of each of the products we plan to sell depends substantially on the amount of funds budgeted by state and local government agencies that make up our current and potential customers. Global credit and financial markets have experienced extreme disruptions in the recent past, including severely diminished liquidity and credit availability, declines in consumer confidence, declines in economic growth, increases in unemployment rates and uncertainty about economic stability. There can be no assurance that similar disruptions will not occur in the future. Deterioration in general economic conditions may result in lower tax revenues that could lead to reductions in government spending, especially spending for discretionary simulation training products such as ours. Poor economic conditions could in turn lead to substantial decreases in our net sales or have a material adverse effect on our operating results, financial position and cash flows. We may not be able to receive or retain the necessary licenses or authorizations required for us to export or re-export our products, technical data or services, or to transfer technology from foreign sources and to work collaboratively with them. Denials of such licenses and authorizations could have a material adverse effect on our business and results of operations. U.S. regulations concerning export controls require us to screen potential customers, destinations, and technology to ensure that sensitive equipment, technology and services are not exported in violation of U.S. policy or diverted to improper uses or users. In order for us to export certain products, technical data or services, we are required to obtain licenses from the U.S. government, often on a transaction-by-transaction basis. These licenses are generally required for the export of the military versions of our products and technical data and for defense services. We cannot be sure of our ability to obtain the U.S. government licenses or other approvals required to export our products, technical data and services for sales to foreign governments, foreign commercial customers or foreign destinations. 10 In addition, in order for us to obtain certain technical know-how from foreign vendors and to collaborate on improvements on such technology with foreign vendors, we may need to obtain U.S. government approval for such collaboration through manufacturing license or technical assistance agreements approved by U.S. government export control agencies. The U.S. government has the right, without notice, to revoke or suspend export licenses and authorizations for reasons of foreign policy, issues over which we have no control. Failure to receive required licenses or authorizations would hinder our ability to export our products, data and services and to use some advanced technology from foreign sources. This could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition. Our failure to comply with export control rules could have a material adverse effect on our business. Our failure to comply with the export control rules described above could expose us to significant criminal or civil enforcement action by the U.S. government, and a conviction could result in denial of export privileges, as well as contractual suspension or debarment under U.S. government contracts, either of which could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition. Failure to comply with the United States Foreign Corrupt Practices Act could subject us to penalties and other adverse consequences. We are subject to the United States Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which generally prohibits United States companies from engaging in bribery or other prohibited payments to foreign officials for the purpose of obtaining or retaining business. Corruption, extortion, bribery, pay-offs, theft and other fraudulent practices occur from time-to-time in the foreign countries where we sell our products and services. We can make no assurance, however, that our employees or other agents will not engage in such conduct for which we might be held responsible. If our employees or other agents are found to have engaged in such practices, we could suffer severe penalties and other consequences that may have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations. We may face competition from providers of comparable products. Increased competition in those product categories could negatively affect our future revenues and operating results. Since we will not be the only seller and since we have a limited number of patents, the introduction of comparable products designed to compete with our products may increase in the future. With so much focus on homeland security and terrorism, it is possible that more companies will enter our business and sell new and/or innovative training tools. One area of particular concern is new virtual reality (VR) hardware and software. If other companies are able to create new training tools that are more realistic or effective, we may not be able to compete effectively. Introduction by competitors of comparable products, a maturing product lifecycle or other factors could result in a decline in our revenues derived from these products. A significant decline in our sales of these products, without offsetting sales gains, would have a material adverse effect on our operating results, financial position and cash flows. We operate in a highly competitive market and the size and resources of some of our competitors may allow them to compete more effectively than we can, resulting in a loss of our market share and a decrease in our revenues and gross profit. The markets for law enforcement and military simulation training are highly competitive and include many new competitors as well as increased competition from established companies expanding their production and marketing of products. Despite owning patents, trademarks and copyrights, our current and future competitors could manufacture and sell products with performance characteristics and functionality similar to the products we sell and that we plan to sell. Some of our competitors are large companies with strong worldwide brand recognition that have significantly greater financial, distribution, marketing and other resources than we do (see Competition and Competitive Landscape section above). Some of our competitors have significant competitive advantages, including longer operating histories, larger sales forces, bigger advertising budgets, better brand recognition, greater economies of scale and long-term relationships with key military customers that are potentially highly valuable because of the significant volume that our competitors sell to them. 11 As a result, these competitors may be better equipped than we are to influence customer preferences or otherwise increase their market share by: ● quickly adapting to changes in customer requirements; ● readily taking advantage of acquisition and other opportunities; ● discounting excess inventory that has been written down or written off; ● devoting resources to the marketing and sale of their products, including significant advertising, media placement and product endorsement; ● adopting aggressive pricing policies; and ● engaging in lengthy and costly intellectual property and other disputes. Disruptions could negatively impact revenue and results of operation. Our ability to manufacture and/or sell our products may be impaired by damage or disruption to our manufacturing, warehousing or distribution capabilities, or to the capabilities of our suppliers, contract manufacturers, logistics service providers or independent distributors. This damage or disruption could result from execution issues, as well as factors that are hard to predict or are beyond our control, such as product or raw material scarcity, adverse weather conditions, natural disasters, fire, terrorism, pandemics, strikes, cybersecurity breaches, government shutdowns, disruptions in logistics, supplier capacity constraints or other events. Failure to take adequate steps to mitigate the likelihood or potential impact of such events, or to effectively manage such events if they occur, may adversely affect our business or financial results, particularly in circumstances when a product is sourced from a single supplier or location. Disputes with significant suppliers, contract manufacturers, logistics service providers or independent distributors, including disputes regarding pricing or performance, may also adversely affect our ability to manufacture and/or sell our products, as well as our business or financial results. We are actively monitoring the recent coronavirus outbreak and its potential impact on our supply chain and operations. Although our products are manufactured in North America and we source the significant majority of our ingredients and raw materials from North America, due to current and potential future port closures and other restrictions resulting from the outbreak, global supply may become constrained, which may cause the price of certain ingredients and raw materials used in our products to increase and/or we may experience disruptions to our operations. While we do not expect that the virus will have a material adverse effect on our business or financial results at this time, we are unable to accurately predict the impact that the coronavirus will have due to various uncertainties, including the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and actions that may be taken by governmental authorities. Some of the components of our products pose potential safety risks which could create potential liability exposure for us. Some of the components of our products contain elements that may pose potential safety risks. In addition to these risks, there can be no assurance that accidents in the facilities that use our products will not occur. Any accident, whether occasioned by the use of all or any part of our products or technology or by our customers' operations, could adversely affect commercial acceptance of our products and could result in claims for damages resulting from injuries or death. Any of these occurrences would materially adversely affect our operations and financial condition. In the event that our products fail to perform as specified, users of these products may assert claims for substantial amounts. These claims could have a materially adverse effect on our financial condition and results of operations. There is no assurance that the amount of the general product liability insurance that we maintain will be sufficient to cover potential claims or that the present amount of insurance can be maintained at the present level of cost, or at all. Assertions by third parties of infringement or other violation by us of their intellectual property rights could result in significant costs and substantially harm our business and operating results. Companies engaged in the sales of products are frequently subject to litigation based on allegations of infringement, misappropriation or other violations of intellectual property rights. Some companies, including some of our competitors, own large numbers of patents, copyrights, trademarks and trade secrets, which they may use to assert claims against us. Third parties may in the future assert that we have infringed, misappropriated or otherwise violated their intellectual property rights. Existing laws and regulations are evolving and subject to different interpretations, and various federal and state legislative or regulatory bodies may expand current or enact new laws or regulations. We cannot guarantee you that we are not infringing or violating any third-party intellectual property rights. 12 We cannot predict whether assertions of third-party intellectual property rights or any infringement or misappropriation claims arising from such assertions will substantially harm our business and operating results. If we are forced to defend against any infringement or misappropriation claims, we may be required to expend significant time and financial resources on the defense of such claims, even if without merit, settled out of court, or determined in our favor. Furthermore, an adverse outcome of a dispute may require us to: pay damages, potentially including treble damages and attorneys' fees, if we are found to have willfully infringed a party's intellectual property; cease making, licensing or using products or services that are alleged to infringe or misappropriate the intellectual property of others; expend additional development resources to redesign our products; enter into potentially unfavorable royalty or license agreements in order to obtain the right to use necessary technologies or materials; or to indemnify our partners and other third parties. Royalty or licensing agreements, if required or desirable, may be unavailable on terms acceptable to us, or at all, and may require significant royalty payments and other expenditures. In addition, we do not carry broadly applicable patent liability insurance and any lawsuits regarding patent rights, regardless of their success, could be expensive to resolve and would divert the time and attention of our management and technical personnel. Our business is dependent on proprietary rights that may be difficult to protect and could affect our ability to compete effectively. Our ability to compete effectively will depend on our ability to maintain the proprietary nature of our technology and content through a combination of patent, trademark, copyright and trade secret protection, non-disclosure agreements and licensing arrangements. Litigation, or participation in administrative proceedings, may be necessary to protect our proprietary rights. This type of litigation can be costly and time consuming and could divert company resources and management attention to defend our rights, and this could harm us even if we were to be successful in the litigation and there is no guarantee we would be successful in such litigation. In the absence of patent protection, and despite our reliance upon our proprietary confidential information, our competitors may be able to use innovations similar to those used by us to design and manufacture products directly competitive with our products. In addition, no assurance can be given that others will not obtain patents that we will need to license or design around. To the extent any of our products are covered by third-party patents, we could need to acquire a license under such patents to develop and market our products. Despite our efforts to safeguard and maintain our proprietary rights, we may not be successful in doing so. In addition, competition is intense, and there can be no assurance that our competitors will not independently develop or patent technologies that are substantially equivalent or superior to our technology. In the event of patent litigation, we cannot assure you that a court would determine that we were the first creator of inventions covered by our issued patents or pending patent applications or that we were the first to file patent applications for those inventions. If existing or future third-party patents containing broad claims were upheld by the courts or if we were found to infringe third-party patents, we may not be able to obtain the required licenses from the holders of such patents on acceptable terms, if at all. Failure to obtain these licenses could cause delays in the introduction of our products or necessitate costly attempts to design around such patents, or could foreclose the development, manufacture or sale of our products. We could also incur substantial costs in defending ourselves in patent infringement suits brought by others and in prosecuting patent infringement suits against infringers. We also rely on trade secrets and proprietary know-how that we seek to protect, in part, through non-disclosure and confidentiality agreements with our customers, employees, consultants, and entities with which we maintain strategic relationships. We cannot assure you that these agreements will not be breached, that we would have adequate remedies for any breach or that our trade secrets will not otherwise become known or be independently developed by competitors. 13 We depend on our executive officers, the loss of whom could materially harm our business. We rely upon the accumulated knowledge, skills and experience of our executive officers and significant employees. Our Co-Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of the Board, Robert Ferris, built our business from inception and, along with other members of the management team, are responsible for many of the products and clients that we have today. Our Co-Chief Executive Officer, John Givens, has unique expertise and long-standing relationships in the military simulation market that could have a material impact on our company's future. If they were to leave us or become incapacitated, we might suffer in our planning and execution of business strategy and operations, impacting our financial results. We also do not maintain any key man life insurance policies for any of our employees. If we are unable to implement and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting in the future, investors may lose confidence in the accuracy and completeness of our financial reports and the market price of our Common Stock may decline. As a public company, we are required to maintain internal control over financial reporting and to report any material weaknesses in such internal control. Further, we are required to report any changes in internal controls on a quarterly basis. In addition, we are required to furnish a report by management on the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting pursuant to Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, as amended (the "Sarbanes-Oxley Act"). We will design, implement, and test the internal controls over financial reporting required to comply with these obligations. If we identify material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting, if we are unable to comply with the requirements of Section 404 in a timely manner or assert that our internal control over financial reporting is ineffective, investors may lose confidence in the accuracy and completeness of our financial reports and the market price of the Common Stock could be negatively affected. We also could become subject to investigations by the stock exchange on which the securities are listed, the SEC, or other regulatory authorities, which could require additional financial and management resources. As an "emerging growth company" under the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the "JOBS Act"), we are permitted to rely on exemptions from certain disclosure requirements. We qualify as an "emerging growth company" under the JOBS Act. As a result, we are permitted to, and intend to, rely on exemptions from certain disclosure requirements. For so long as we are an emerging growth company, we will not be required to: ● have an auditor report on our internal control over financial reporting pursuant to Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; ● comply with any requirement that may be adopted by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board regarding mandatory audit firm rotation or a supplement to the auditor's report providing additional information about the audit and the financial statements (i.e., an auditor discussion and analysis); ● submit certain executive compensation matters to stockholder advisory votes, such as "say-on-pay" and "say-on-frequency"; and ● disclose certain executive compensation related items such as the correlation between executive compensation and performance and comparisons of the chief executive officer's compensation to median employee compensation. In addition, Section 102 of the JOBS Act also provides that an emerging growth company can take advantage of the extended transition period provided in Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act for complying with new or revised accounting standards. We have elected to take advantage of the benefits of this extended transition period. Our financial statements may therefore not be comparable to those of companies that comply with such new or revised accounting standards. We will remain an "emerging growth company" for up to five years, or until the earliest of (i) the last day of the first fiscal year in which our total annual gross revenues exceed $1 billion, (ii) the date that we become a "large accelerated filer" as defined in Rule 12b-2 under the Exchange Act, which would occur if the market value of our ordinary shares that is held by non-affiliates exceeds $700 million as of the last business day of our most recently completed second fiscal quarter or (iii) the date on which we have issued more than $1 billion in non-convertible debt during the preceding three year period. 14 Until such time, however, we cannot predict if investors will find our Common Stock less attractive because we may rely on these exemptions. If some investors find our Common Stock less attractive as a result, there may be a less active trading market for our Common Stock and the price of our securities may be more volatile. As an emerging growth company, our auditor is not required to attest to the effectiveness of our internal controls. Our independent registered public accounting firm is not required to attest to the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting while we are an emerging growth company or a smaller reporting company as defined under rules promulgated by the SEC. This means that the effectiveness of our financial reporting may differ from our peer companies in that they may be required to obtain independent registered public accounting firm attestations as to the effectiveness of their internal controls over financial reporting and we are not. While our management is required to attest to internal control over financial reporting and we will be required to detail changes to our internal controls on a quarterly basis, we cannot provide assurance that the independent registered public accounting firm's review process in assessing the effectiveness of our internal controls over financial reporting, if obtained, would not find one or more material weaknesses or significant deficiencies. Further, once we cease to be an emerging growth company and no longer qualify as a smaller reporting company, we will be subject to independent registered public accounting firm attestation regarding the effectiveness of our internal controls over financial reporting. Even if management finds such controls to be effective, our independent registered public accounting firm may decline to attest to the effectiveness of such internal controls and issue a qualified report. We do incur significant increased costs as a result of operating as a public company, and our management is required to devote substantial time to new compliance initiatives. As a public company with an obligation to file reports with the SEC under the Exchange Act, we do incur significant legal, accounting and other expenses that we would not incur as a private company. In addition, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act imposes various requirements on public companies including requiring establishment and maintenance of effective disclosure and financial controls. Our management and other personnel devote a substantial amount of time to these compliance initiatives. Moreover, these rules and regulations have increased and could continue to increase our legal and financial compliance costs and could make some activities more time-consuming and costly. For example, we expect that these rules and regulations may make it more difficult and more expensive for us to obtain directors' and officers' liability insurance, which could make it more difficult for us to attract and retain qualified members of our Board of Directors. We cannot predict or estimate the amount of additional costs we will incur to meet our additional disclosure obligations under the Exchange Act or the timing of such costs. The Sarbanes-Oxley Act requires, among other things, that we maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures. In particular, we must perform system and process evaluation and testing of our internal control over financial reporting to allow management to report on the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting, as required by Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. In addition, we are required to have our independent registered public accounting firm attest to the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting the later of (i) our second annual report on Form 10-K, or (ii) the first annual report on Form 10-K following the date on which we are no longer an emerging growth company and no longer qualify as a smaller reporting company. Our compliance with Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act could require that we incur substantial accounting expense and expend significant management efforts including the potential of hiring additional accounting and financial staff with appropriate public company experience and technical accounting knowledge. If we are not able to comply with the requirements of Section 404 in a timely manner, or if we or our independent registered public accounting firm identify deficiencies in our internal control over financial reporting that are deemed to be material weaknesses, the market price of our stock could decline and we could be subject to sanctions or investigations by the SEC or other regulatory authorities, which would require additional financial and management resources. Our ability to successfully implement our business plan and comply with Section 404 requires us to be able to prepare timely and accurate financial statements. We expect that we will need to continue to improve existing, and implement new operational and financial systems, procedures and controls to manage our business effectively. Any delay in the implementation of, or disruption in the transition to, new or enhanced systems, procedures or controls, may cause our operations to suffer and we may be unable to conclude that our internal control over financial reporting is effective and to obtain an unqualified report on internal controls from our auditors as required under Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. This, in turn, could have an adverse impact on trading prices for our Common Stock, and could adversely affect our ability to access the capital markets. 15 Risks Relating to Our Stock NASDAQ may delist our Common Stock from trading on its exchange, which could limit stockholders' ability to trade our Common Stock. Our Common Stock is listed for trading on NASDAQ requires us to meet certain financial, public float, bid price and liquidity standards on an ongoing basis in order to continue the listing of our Common Stock. If we fail to meet these continued listing requirements, our Common Stock may be subject to delisting. If our Common Stock is delisted and we are not able to list our Common Stock on another national securities exchange, we expect our securities would be quoted on an over-the-counter market. If this were to occur, our stockholders could face significant material adverse consequences, including limited availability of market quotations for our Common Stock and reduced liquidity for the trading of our securities. In addition, we could experience a decreased ability to issue additional securities and obtain additional financing in the future. Our Common Stock price is likely to be highly volatile because of several factors, including a limited public float. The market price of our Common Stock has been volatile in the past and the market price of our Common Stock could be volatile in the future. You may not be able to resell shares of our Common Stock following periods of volatility because of the market's adverse reaction to volatility. Other factors that could cause such volatility may include, among other things: ● actual or anticipated fluctuations in our operating results, including the loss of a large or key customer or vendor; ● the absence of securities analysts covering us and distributing research and recommendations about us; ● we may have a low trading volume for a number of reasons, including that a large portion of our stock is closely held; ● overall stock market fluctuations; ● announcements concerning our business or those of our competitors; ● actual or perceived limitations on our ability to raise capital when we require it, and to raise such capital on favorable terms; ● conditions or trends in the industry; ● litigation; ● changes in market valuations of other similar companies; ● future sales of Common Stock; ● departure of key personnel or failure to hire key personnel; and ● general market conditions. Any of these factors could have a significant and adverse impact on the market price of our Common Stock. In addition, the stock market in general has at times experienced extreme volatility and rapid decline that has often been unrelated or disproportionate to the operating performance of particular companies. These broad market fluctuations may adversely affect the trading price of our Common Stock, regardless of our actual operating performance. 16 Because our officers and Board of Directors will make all management decisions, you should only invest in our securities if you are comfortable entrusting our directors to make all decisions. Our Board of Directors will have the sole right to make all decisions with respect to our management. Investors will not have an opportunity to evaluate the specific projects that will be financed with future operating income. You should not purchase our securities unless you are willing to entrust all aspects of our management to our officers and directors. We may need to raise additional capital. If we are unable to raise necessary additional capital, our business may fail or our operating results and our stock price may be materially adversely affected. As an emerging growth company, we may need to secure adequate funding for opportunities we may encounter. Such opportunities may include acquiring complementary businesses, securing new marketing and sales opportunities, giving bonuses to employees to reward them for past service and incentivize them for future successes. Selling additional stock, either privately or publicly, would dilute the equity interests of our stockholders. If we borrow more money, we will have to pay interest and may also have to agree to restrictions that limit our operating flexibility. If we are unable to obtain adequate financing, if needed, we may have to curtail our operations and our business could fail. Our issuance of additional Common Stock in exchange for services or to repay debt would dilute your proportionate ownership and voting rights and could have a negative impact on the market price of our Common Stock. We may generally issue shares of Common Stock and Common Stock issuable upon exercise of stock options and warrants to pay for debt or services, without further approval by our stockholders based upon such factors as our Board of Directors may deem relevant at that time. It is possible that we will issue additional shares of Common Stock under circumstances we may deem appropriate at the time. Shares eligible for future sale may adversely affect the market. From time to time, certain of our stockholders may be eligible to sell all or some of their shares of Common Stock by means of ordinary brokerage transactions in the open market pursuant to Rule 144 promulgated under the Securities Act, subject to certain limitations. In general, pursuant to Rule 144, non-affiliate stockholders may sell freely after six months, subject only to the current public information requirement. Affiliates may sell after six months, subject to the Rule 144 volume, manner of sale (for equity securities), current public information, and notice requirements. Of the approximately 10,876,945 shares of our Common Stock outstanding as of July 25, 2022, 7,500 shares are restricted subject to Rule 144 with the remaining shares tradable without restriction. Given the limited trading of our Common Stock, resale of even a small number of shares of our Common Stock pursuant to Rule 144 or an effective registration statement may adversely affect the market price of our Common Stock. Our equity incentive plan allows us to issue stock options and award shares of our Common Stock. We may in the future create additional equity incentive plans, which may at that time require us to file a registration statement under the Securities Act to cover the issuance of shares upon the exercise or vesting of awards granted or otherwise purchased under those plans. As a result, any shares issued or granted under the plans may be freely tradable in the public market. If equity securities are issued under the plans, if implemented, and it is perceived that they will be sold in the public market, then the price of our Common Stock could decline substantially. No holders of any shares of our Common Stock have rights to require us to file registration statements for the public resale of such shares. 17 Provisions of our Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws may delay or prevent a takeover which may not be in the best interests of our stockholders. Provisions of our Articles of Incorporation and our Bylaws may be deemed to have anti-takeover effects, which include when and by whom special meetings of our stockholders may be called, and may delay, defer or prevent a takeover attempt. In addition, certain provisions of the Nevada Revised Statutes also may be deemed to have certain anti-takeover effects which include that control of shares acquired in excess of certain specified thresholds will not possess any voting rights unless these voting rights are approved by a majority of a corporation's disinterested stockholders. Further, our Articles of Incorporation authorize the issuance of up to 2,500,000 shares of preferred stock with such rights and preferences as may be determined from time to time by our Board of Directors in their sole discretion. Our Board of Directors may, without stockholder approval, issue additional series of preferred stock with dividends, liquidation, conversion, voting or other rights that could adversely affect the voting power or other rights of the holders of our Common Stock. We have never paid dividends on our Common Stock and have no plans to do so in the future. Holders of shares of our Common Stock are entitled to receive such dividends as may be declared by our Board of Directors. To date, we have paid no cash dividends on our shares of Common Stock and we do not expect to pay cash dividends on our Common Stock in the foreseeable future. We intend to retain future earnings, if any, to provide funds for operations of our business. Therefore, any return investors in our Common Stock may have will be in the form of appreciation, if any, in the market value of their shares of Common Stock. ITEM 1B. UNRESOLVED STAFF COMMENTS Not applicable. ITEM 2. PROPERTIES. We lease approximately 37,729 rentable square feet of office and warehouse space from an unaffiliated third party for our corporate office, manufacturing, assembly, warehouse and shipping facility located at 7970 South Kyrene Road, Tempe, Arizona 85284. In addition, we lease approximately 5,131 rentable square feet of office and industrial space within the same business complex as our main office from an unaffiliated third party for our machine shop at 7910 South Kyrene Road, Tempe, Arizona 85223. Both properties are under the same lease agreement which expires in April 2024. On August 25, 2021, we purchased an industrial building of approximately 76,650 square feet situated on approximately 4.3 acres at 295 East Corporate Place in Chandler, Arizona. We believe that this building allows for our expected growth in simulator development and production, recoil kit development and production, training content creation as well as administrative, customer and technology support as we plan to scale. Approximately 15,000 square feet of the new building will house two pre-existing tenants with multi-year rent agreements and we have the sole option to cancel their leases with six months' notice to one tenant and nine months' notice to the other tenant. We gave notice to one tenant of the cancelation of their lease and VirTra will take over their 11,775 square feet on October 1, 2022. We plan to fully move out of our two leased properties by the end of December 2022. Ultimately, we expect this purchase to result in spending less per month for facilities while having access to a larger and centralized facility to enhance efficiency. ITEM 3. LEGAL PROCEEDINGS. There are no material pending legal proceedings, other than ordinary routine litigation incidental to the business, to which we are a party or of which any of our property is the subject. ITEM 4. MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURES. Not applicable. 18 PART II ITEM 5. MARKET FOR REGISTRANT'S COMMON EQUITY, RELATED STOCKHOLDER MATTERS AND ISSUER PURCHASES OF EQUITY SECURITIES. Market Information Our Common Stock is traded on The NASDAQ Capital Market under the stock symbol, "VTSI." Holders of Common Stock As of July 25, 2022, 10,876,975 shares of our Common Stock were outstanding and held by approximately 38 holders of record. In addition, we have no shares of Class A Common Stock, Class B Common Stock or Preferred Stock issued and outstanding. ITEM 6. [RESERVED] ITEM 7. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with our financial statements and related notes thereto included in this Annual Report on Form 10-K. The discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in those forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, but not limited to, those set forth under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in this Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-Looking Statements The information in this discussion contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. The words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "will," "should," "could," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this Annual Report on Form 10-K are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors, uncertainties and risks that could affect our future results or operations. These factors, uncertainties and risks may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement set forth in this Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should carefully consider these risk and uncertainties described and other information contained in the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Business Overview VirTra, Inc. (the "Company," "VirTra," "we," "us" and "our") is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The Company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra's mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. 19 The VirTra firearms training simulator allows marksmanship and realistic scenario-based training to take place on a daily basis without the need for a shooting range, protective equipment, role players, or a scenario-based training site. We have developed a higher standard in simulation training including capabilities such as: multi-screen, video-based scenarios, unique scenario authoring ability, superior training scenarios, the patented Threat-Fire™ shoot-back system, powerful patented gas-powered simulated recoil kits, and more. The simulator also allows students to receive immediate feedback from the instructor without the potential for sustaining injuries by the instructor or the students. The instructor is able to teach and re-mediate critical issues, while placing realistic stress on the students due to the realism and safe training environment created by the VirTra simulator. We were also engaged in licensing our technology to That's Eatertainment Corp. ("TEC"), a developer and operator of a combined dining and entertainment concept centered on an indoor shooting experience. Mitchell Saltz, who was a member of our Board of Directors until his passing in October 2020, was the former Chairman of the Board and majority stockholder of TEC. Accordingly, until October 2020, TEC was a related party. Business Strategy We have two main customer groups, namely, law enforcement and military. These are different markets and require different sales and marketing programs as well as personnel. Our focus is to expand the market share and scope of our training simulators sales to these identified customer groups by pursuing the following key growth strategies: ● Build Our Core Business. Our goal is to profitably grow our market share by continuing to develop, produce and market the most effective simulators possible. Through disciplined growth in our business, we have achieved a solid balance sheet by increasing our working capital and limiting our bank debt. We plan to add staff to our experienced management team as needed to meet the expected increase in demand for our products and services as we invest in potential growth. ● Increase Total Addressable Market. We plan to increase the size of our total addressable market. This effort will focus on new marketing and new product and/or service offerings for the purpose of widening the number of types of customers who might consider our products or services uniquely compelling. ● Broaden Product Offerings. Since formation in 1993, our company has had a proud tradition of innovation in the field of simulation and virtual reality. We plan to release revolutionary new products and services as well as to continue incremental improvements to existing product lines. In some cases, the Company may enter a new market segment via the introduction of a new type of product or service. ● Partners and Acquisitions. We try to spend our time and funds wisely and not tackle tasks that can be done more efficiently with partners. For example, international distribution is often best accomplished through a local distributor or agent. We are also open to the potential of acquiring additional businesses or of being acquired ourselves, based on what is expected to be optimal for our long-term future and our stockholders. Product Offerings Our simulator products include the following: ● V-300™ Simulator - a 300° wrap-around screen with video capability is the higher standard for simulation training ○ The V-300™ is the higher standard for decision-making simulation and tactical firearms training. Five screens and a 300-degree immersive training environment ensures that time in the simulator translates into real world survival skills. The system reconfigures to support 15 individual firing lanes. ○ A key feature of the V-300™ shows how quickly judgment decisions have to be made, and, sometimes, if they are not made immediately and accurately, it can lead to the possible loss of lives. This feature, among others, supports our value proposition to our customers is that best practices is being prepared enough for the surprises that could be around every corner and the ability to safely neutralize any life-threatening encounters. 20 ● V-180™ Simulator - a 180° screen with video capability is for smaller spaces or smaller budgets ○ The V-180™ is the higher standard for decision-making simulation and tactical firearms training. Three screens and a 180-degree immersive training environment ensures that time in the simulator translates into real world survival skills. ● V-100™ Simulator & V-100™ MIL - a single-screen based simulator systems ○ The V-100™ is the higher standard among single-screen firearms training simulators. Firearms training mode supports up to 4 individual firing lanes at one time. The optional Threat-Fire™ device safely simulates enemy return fire with an electric impulse (or vibration version), reinforcing performance under pressure. We offer an upgrade path, so a V-100™ firearms training and force options simulator can affordably grow into an advanced multi-screen trainer in upgraded products that we offer customers for future purchase. ○ The V-100™ MIL is sold to various military commands throughout the world and can support any local language. The system is extremely compact and can even share space with a standard classroom or fits into almost any existing facility. If a portable firearms simulator is needed, this model offers the most compact single-screen simulator on the market today - everything organized into one standard case. The V-100™ MIL is the higher standard among single-screen small arms training simulators. Military Engagement Skills mode supplies realistic scenario training taken from real world events. ○ The V-ST PRO™ a highly-realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator with the ability to scale to multiple screens creating superior training environments. The system's flexibility supports a combination of marksmanship and use of force training on up to 5 screens from a single operator station. The V-ST PRO™ is also capable of displaying 1 to 30 lanes of marksmanship featuring real world, accurate ballistics. ● Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy (V-VICTA)™ enables law enforcement agencies, to effectively teach, train, test and sustain departmental training requirements through nationally accredited coursework and training scenarios using our simulators. ● Subscription Training Equipment Partnership (STEP)™ is a program that allows agencies to utilize VirTra's simulator products, accessories, and V-VICTA interactive coursework on a subscription basis. ● V-Author™ Software allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives and environments. V-Author™ is an easy to use application capable of almost unlimited custom scenarios, skill drills, targeting exercises and firearms course-ware proven to be highly effective for users of VirTra simulation products. ● Simulated Recoil Kits - a wide range of highly realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons ● Return Fire Device - the patented Threat-Fire™ device which applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. ● TASER©, OC spray and low-light training devices that interact with VirTra's simulators for training. 21 Recent Developments During March 2020, a global pandemic was declared by the World Health Organization related to the rapidly growing outbreak of a novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19). The pandemic has significantly impacted the economic conditions in the U.S., accelerating during half of March and April as federal, state and local governments react to the public health crisis, creating significant uncertainties in the U.S. economy. On March 30, 2020, the Governor for the State of Arizona issued a stay-at-home order which expired on May 15, 2020, upon which Arizona entered Phase I of reopening. The Company carefully reviewed all rules and regulations of the government orders and determined it met the requirements of an essential business to remain open. The Company had the majority of its staff begin working remotely in mid-March, with only essential personnel continue working at the manufacturing and production facilities and currently remains in Arizona's Phase I of reopening. This situation is rapidly changing and additional impacts to the business may arise that we are not aware of currently. While the disruption is currently expected to be temporary, there is uncertainty around the duration. The ultimate impact of the pandemic on the Company's results of operations, financial position, liquidity or capital resources cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. To date, the COVID-19 restrictions have resulted in reduced customer shipments and customer system installations. These recent developments are expected to result in lower recognized revenue and possibly lower gross margin when they occur. To date, there have been no order cancellations; rather, there have only been delays in when orders ship or installations occur and all delayed orders remain in backlog. Although not a material component of our company, a significant adverse change in the business climate could continue to affect the value of the Company's long-term investment in TEC, including the long-term note receivable from TEC. Any future impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. The Company is no longer investing in Certificates of Deposits as a precautionary measure to increase its liquid cash position and preserve financial flexibility considering uncertainty in the U.S. and global markets resulting from COVID-19. Additionally, the Company's stock repurchase program was suspended as a result of interim rulings for public-company recipients of a PPP loan under the CARES Act. The stock repurchase suspension has continued in effect, even though the PPP loan has been forgiven and is no longer outstanding. Results of operations for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 Revenues. Revenues were $24,434,056 for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $19,087,631 for the same period in 2020, representing an increase of $5,346,425 or 28.0%. The increase was the result of increases in sales of simulators, STEP sales, accessories, curriculum and training, and recurring extended warranty revenue in 2021. Cost of Sales. Cost of sales were $13,028,844 for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $7,187,210 for the same period in 2020, representing an increase of $5,841,634, or 81.3%. The year-over-year increase was due to increases in material costs, labor costs, and travel expenses for both new and existing customers. Gross Profit. Gross profit was $11,405,212 for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $11,900,421 for the same period in 2020, representing a decrease of $495,209, or 4.2%. The gross profit margin was 46.7% for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 62.3% for the same period in 2020. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to differences in the quantity and type of simulator systems, type of accessories and variety of services sold, combined with an increase in cost of sales. Operating Expenses. Net operating expense was $9,951,175 for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $10,674,109 for the same period in 2020, representing a decrease of $722,934, or 6.8%. For the year ended December 31, 2021, there was a $0 allowance for bad debt on accounts receivable recorded as general and administrative expense on the Statement of Operations. During the year ended December 31, 2020, there was a $346,477 allowance for bad debt on accounts and note receivable and a one-time $840,000 impairment loss recorded as general and administrative expense on the Statement of Operations. Income from Operations. Income from operations was $1,454,037 for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $1,226,312 for the same period in 2020, representing an increase of $227,725, or 18.6%, resulting from an increase in revenue, and an increase in cost of sales partially offset by a decrease in operating expenses. Other Income (Expense). Other income net of other expense was $1,332,102 for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $33,291 for the same period in 2020, representing an increase of $1,298,811 or 3901.4% primarily resulting from the one-time event of the forgiveness of the PPP Loan (see Note 1). Income Tax Expense. Income tax expense was $246,050 for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to a benefit of ($218,800) for the same period in 2020, representing an increase in expense of $464,850, or 212.4%. The increase resulted from a true-up of our deferred tax asset and temporary timing differences in deferred revenue, reserves, and depreciation and amortization, offset by net operating loss carryforward, and adjustments for taxes prepaid and refunded from prior year tax overpayments. 22 Net Income (Loss). Net income was $2,540,089 for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $1,478,403 for the same period in 2020, representing an increase of $1,061,686, or 71.8%, related to each respective section discussed above. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (AEBITDA). Explanation and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Earnings (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and before other non-operating costs and income ("EBITDA") and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA also includes non-cash stock option expense, impairment expense and bad debt expense. Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently. The Company calculates its adjusted EBITDA to eliminate the impact of certain items it does not consider to be indicative of its performance and its ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein because management believes the presentation of adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to the Company's investors regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations and because adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company's industry, several of which present EBITDA and a form of adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative for net income, cash flows from operating activities and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. A reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA is provided in the following table: For the Years Ended December 31, December 31, Increase % 2021 2020 (Decrease) Change Net Income $ 2,540,089 $ 1,478,403 $ 1,061,686 72 % Adjustments: Provision (Benefit) for income taxes 246,050 (218,800 ) 464,850 -212 % Depreciation and amortization 589,059 380,154 208,905 55 % EBITDA $ 3,375,198 $ 1,639,757 $ 1,735,441 106 % Impairment loss on That's Eatertainment, former related party - 840,000 (840,000 ) -100 % Reserve for note receivable - 311,367 (311,367 ) -100 % Gain on forgiveness of note (1,320,714 ) - (1,320,714 ) 100 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,054,484 $ 2,791,124 $ (736,640 ) -26 % Liquidity and Capital Resources. Liquidity is the ability of an enterprise to generate adequate amounts of cash to meet its needs for cash requirements. The Company had $19,708,565 and $6,841,984 cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Working capital was $25,944,717 and $10,269,397 as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Net cash used in operating activities was $125,743 for the year ended December 31, 2021 and net cash provided by operating activities was $2,245,637 for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net cash used in operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2021 resulted primarily from increases in accounts receivable, inventory, accounts payable and accrued compensation, offset by decreases in unbilled revenue and deferred revenue as well as other changes in operating assets and liabilities. Operating activities in 2020 consisted of decreases in accounts receivable, increases in accounts payable and deferred revenue offset by increases in inventory and unbilled revenue, in addition to other changes in operating assets and liabilities. Net cash used in investing activities was $3,735,784 for the year ended December 31, 2021 and net cash provided by investing activities was $1,852,993 for the year ended December 31, 2020. Investing activities in 2021 primarily consisting of purchases of property and equipment. Investing activities in 2020 consisted of redemptions of certificates of deposits, purchase of intangible assets, and reclassification of inventory to property and equipment. 23 Net cash provided by financing activities was $16,728,108 for the year ended December 31, 2021 and $1,328,263 for the year ended December 31, 2020. Financing activities in 2021 consisted of the issuance of additional common stock for cash and stock options exercises and redeemed, and proceeds from long term debt, offset by the forgiveness of the PPP loan (see Note 1), compared to financing activities in 2020 which consisted primarily of the proceeds from the PPP loan (see Note 1). Backlog The Company defines bookings as the total of newly signed contracts and purchase orders received in a defined time period. The Company received bookings totaling $8.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The Company defines backlog as the accumulation of bookings from signed contracts and purchase orders that are not started, or are uncompleted performance objectives, and cannot be recognized as revenue until delivered in a future quarter. Backlog also includes extended warranty agreements and STEP agreements that are deferred revenue recognized on a straight-line basis over the life of each respective agreement. As of December 31, 2021, the Company's backlog was $23.1 million. Management estimates the majority of the new bookings received in the fourth quarter of 2021 will be converted to revenue in 2022. Management's estimate for the conversion of backlog is based on current contract delivery dates, however, contract terms and install dates are subject to modification and are routinely changed at the request of the customer or due to factors outside the Company's control. Cash Requirements Our management believes that our current capital resources will be adequate to continue operating our company and maintaining our current business strategy for more than 12 months from the filing of this Annual Report. We are, however, open to raising additional funds from the capital markets, at a fair valuation, to purchase a business or assets, expand our production capacity, expand our product and services, to enhance our sales and marketing efforts and effectiveness, and to aggressively take advantage of market opportunities. There can be no assurance, however, that additional financing will be available to us when needed or, if available, that it can be obtained on commercially reasonable terms. If we are not able to obtain the additional financing on a timely basis, if and when it is needed, we will be forced to scale down our plans for expanded marketing and sales efforts. Critical Accounting Policies We have identified the following policies below as critical to our business and results of operations. Our reported results are impacted by the application of the following accounting policies, some of which require management to make subjective or complex judgments. These judgments involve making estimates and assumptions about the effect of matters that are inherently uncertain and may significantly impact quarterly or annual results of operations. For all of these policies, management cautions that future events rarely develop exactly as expected, and the best estimates routinely require adjustment. The methods, estimates, interpretations and judgments we use in applying our most critical accounting policies can have a significant impact on the results that we report in our financial statements. The following discussion provides supplemental information regarding the significant estimates, judgments and assumptions made in implementing the Company's critical accounting policies. Basis of Presentation and Use of Estimates Our financial statements have been prepared in accordance with GAAP. The preparation of financial statements in conformity with GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities as of the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. On an ongoing basis, management evaluates its estimates and judgments. Management bases the estimates on historical experience and on various other factors that it believes are reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis for making judgments about the carrying value of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. For any given individual estimate or assumption we make, it is possible that other people applying reasonable judgment to the same facts and circumstances could develop different estimates. Significant accounting estimates in these financial statements include valuation assumptions for share-based payments, allowance for doubtful accounts and notes receivable, inventory reserves, accrual for warranty reserves, the carrying value of long-lived assets, income tax valuation allowances, the carrying value of cost basis investments, and the allocation of the transaction price to the performance obligations in our contracts with customers. Actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. 24 Allowance for Doubtful Accounts and Notes Receivable The Company only ships product when it has reasonable assurance that it will receive payment from the customer. When such assurance is not available, the Company will require payment in advance. For customers other than United States governmental agencies, the Company generally requires advance deposits prior to shipment. The assessment of a customer's credit-worthiness is reliant on management's judgment regarding such factors as previous payment history, credit rating, credit references and market reputation. If any sales are made that ultimately become uncollectible, the Company charges the uncollected amount against a reserve for uncollectible accounts. This reserve is established and adjusted from time to time based on management's assessment of each outstanding receivable and the likelihood of it being collected. The Company regularly evaluates the financial condition of the borrowers under its notes receivable considering such factors as those discussed above and the known and inherent risks in the notes. The Company establishes a reserve once it has estimated that all or a portion of the notes receivable is uncollectible. Inventory Valuation Inventory is stated at the lower of cost or net realizable value with cost being determined on the average cost method. Work in progress and finished goods inventory includes an allocation for capitalized labor and overhead. Provision is made for obsolete, slow moving or defective items where appropriate. This estimated valuation requires that management make certain judgments about the likelihood that specific inventory items may have minimal or no realizable value in the future. These judgments are based on the current quantity of the item on hand compared to historical sales volumes, potential alternative uses of the products and the age of the inventory item. Cost Method Investments The Company holds an investment in TEC. The stock of TEC does not have a readily determinable fair value and is measured at cost minus impairment, if any. Management regularly evaluates the recoverability of its investment in TEC based on TEC's performance and financial position. During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company utilized TEC's recent offer to sell, and an investor's bona fide offer to purchase, as an indicator of the fair value of TEC's common stock. During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company evaluated the recoverability and determined to fully impair. There are no other investments as of December 31, 2021. Property and Equipment Property and equipment are carried at cost, net of depreciation. Depreciation commences at the time the assets are placed in service. Depreciation is provided using the straight-line method over the estimated economic lives of the assets or for leasehold improvements, over the shorter of the estimated useful life or the remaining lease term. In determining the depreciation rate, historical disposal experience, holding periods and trends in the market are reviewed. We periodically perform reviews to determine whether facts and circumstances exist which indicate that the carrying amount of assets may not be recoverable or that the useful life of assets are shorter or longer than originally estimated. We assess the recoverability of our assets by comparing the projected undiscounted net cash flows associated with the related asset or group of assets over their estimated remaining lives against their respective carrying amounts. Impairment, if any, is based on the excess of the carrying amount over the fair value of those assets. 25 Revenue Recognition We account for revenue recognition in accordance with the Financial Accounting Standards Board's ("FASB") Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which we adopted on January 1, 2018, using the modified retrospective transition method. We evaluated the distinct performance obligations and the pattern of revenue recognition of our contracts upon adoption of the standard. Consequently, after our review of contracts, we concluded that the impact of adopting the standard did not have a significant effect on our balance sheets, statements of operations, changes in stockholders' equity, or cash flows. Revenues include sales of products and services and are net of discounts. Product sales consist of simulators, upgrade components, scenarios, scenario software, recoil kits, Threat-Fire® and other accessories. Services include installation, training, limited assurance-type warranties, extended service-type warranty agreements and related support. We determined our revenue recognition through the identification of the contract with a customer, identification of the performance obligations within the contract, determination of the transaction price, allocation of the transaction price to the performance obligations within the contract and recognition of revenue when, or as, the performance obligations have been satisfied. In reviewing our contracts, the identification of the performance obligations within the contracts, allocation of the transaction price to the performance obligations and the point when performance obligations were satisfied required significant judgment. In identifying the performance obligations, the Company considered whether the customer has a reasonable expectation that the Company will provide those goods or services and would view those goods or services as part of the negotiated exchange. The Company believes that, generally, our performance obligations are explicit in the contracts. The Company allocates the transaction price to the performance obligations based on the relative standalone selling price basis. This required consideration and determination of the stand-alone selling price for each distinct good or service using various sources of information. Under ASC 606, the Company recognizes revenue only when it satisfies a performance obligation by transferring the good or service to the customer. To determine when the performance obligation had been transferred to the customer, the Company considered control of the performance obligation transferred once the customer had the right and ability to direct the use of the product or service and the customer obtained substantially all of the remaining benefit from the products and services. Stock-Based Compensation The Company calculates the cost of awards of equity instruments based on the grant date fair value of the awards using the Black-Scholes-Merton option pricing valuation model, which incorporates various assumptions including volatility, expected term and risk-free interest rates. The expected term of the options is the estimated period of time until exercise and was determined using the SEC's safe harbor rules, using an average of vesting and contractual terms, as we did not have sufficient historical experience of similar awards. Expected stock price volatility is based on historical volatility of the Company's stock. The risk-free interest rate is based on the implied yield available on United States Treasury zero-coupon issues with an equivalent remaining term. The estimated fair value of stock-based compensation awards and other options is amortized on a straight-line basis over the relevant vesting period. Share-based compensation expense is recognized based on awards ultimately expected to vest. Forfeitures are recorded in subsequent periods when they occur. Income Taxes We use significant judgment in determining the provision for income taxes, deferred tax assets and liabilities, and any valuation allowance recorded against net deferred tax assets. In preparing our financial statements, we are required to estimate income taxes in each of the domestic and foreign jurisdictions in which we operate. This process involves estimating the actual current tax liability together with assessing temporary differences resulting from differing treatment of items, such as depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and benefits of net operating loss tax carryforwards. These differences result in deferred tax assets, which include tax loss carryforwards, and liabilities. We then assess the likelihood that deferred tax assets will be recovered from future taxable income, and to the extent that recovery is not likely or there is insufficient operating history, we establish a valuation allowance. In evaluating our ability to recover our deferred tax assets within the jurisdiction from which they arise, we consider all available positive and negative evidence, including scheduled reversals of deferred tax liabilities, projected future taxable income, tax-planning strategies, and results of recent operations. In projecting future taxable income, we begin with historical results and incorporate assumptions about the amount of future state, federal, and foreign pretax operating income adjusted for items that do not have tax consequences. The assumptions about future taxable income require significant judgment and are consistent with the plans and estimates we are using to manage the underlying business. To the extent we establish or change a valuation allowance in a period, we include an adjustment within the tax provision of our statements of operations. 26 Deferred tax assets reflect current statutory income tax rates in effect for the period in which the deferred tax assets are expected to be realized. As changes in tax laws or statutory tax rates are enacted, deferred tax assets and liabilities are adjusted through the provision of income taxes. The calculation of our tax liabilities involves dealing with uncertainties in the application of complex tax laws and regulations in a multitude of jurisdictions across our global operations. A tax benefit from an uncertain tax position may be recognized when it is more likely than not that the position will be sustained upon examination, including resolutions of any related appeals or litigation processes, on the basis of the technical merits. We (1) record unrecognized tax benefits as liabilities in accordance with ASC 740 and (2) adjust these liabilities when our judgment changes as a result of the evaluation of new information not previously available. Because of the complexity of some of these uncertainties, the ultimate resolution may result in a payment that is materially different from our current estimate of the unrecognized tax benefit liabilities. These differences will be reflected as increases or decreases to income tax expense in the period in which new information is available. Warranty Reserve For sales to customers within the U.S. and for all international sales, we typically provide a one-year assurance-type warranty but may provide longer warranty periods if contractually required. We provide a warranty on our simulators that covers the cost of replacement parts and labor on defective products. We estimate, based upon a review of historical warranty claim experience, the costs that may be incurred under our warranty policies and record a liability in the amount of such estimate at the time a product is sold. Factors that affect our warranty liability include the number of units sold, historical and anticipated rates of warranty claims, and cost per claim. At our discretion, based upon the cost to either repair or replace a product, we have occasionally replaced such products covered under warranty with a new or refurbished model. We periodically assess the adequacy of our recorded warranty liability and make adjustments to the accrual as claims data and historical experience warrants. Recent Accounting Pronouncements See Note 1 to our financial statements, included in Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data of this Annual Report on Form 10-K. Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements As of December 31, 2021, we did not have any off-balance sheet arrangements that have or are reasonably likely to have a current or future effect on our financial condition, changes in financial condition, revenues or expenses, results of operations, liquidity, capital expenditures or capital resources that are material to investors. The term "off-balance sheet arrangement" generally means any transaction, agreement or other contractual arrangement to which an entity unconsolidated with us is a party, under which we have any obligation arising under a guarantee contract, derivative instrument or variable interest or a retained or contingent interest in assets transferred to such entity or similar arrangement that serves as credit, liquidity or market risk support for such assets. ITEM 7A. QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK. Not applicable. 27 ITEM 8. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA. INDEX TO HISTORICAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Audited financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm (Haynie & Company, Salt Lake City, Utah, PCAOB ID 457) F-1 Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm (MaloneBailey, LLP, Houston, Texas, PCAOB ID 206 ) F-2 Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 F-3 Statements of Operations for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 F-4 Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 F-5 Statements of Cash Flows for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 F-6 Notes to Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 F-7 28 REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM To the Board of Directors and Stockholders of VirTra, Inc. Opinion on the Financial Statements We have audited the accompanying balance sheet of VirTra, Inc. (the Company) as of December 31, 2021, and the related statements of operations, changes in stockholders' equity, and cash flows for year ended December 31, 2021, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the financial statements). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2021, and the results of its operations and its cash flows, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Basis for Opinion These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statements based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. Haynie & Company Salt Lake City, Utah August 2, 2022 PCAOB #457 We have served as the Company's auditor since 2022 F-1

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM To the Shareholders and Board of Directors and Shareholders of VirTra, Inc. Opinion on the Financial Statements We have audited the accompanying balance sheet of VirTra, Inc. (the "Company") as of December 31, 2020, and the related statements of operations, changes in stockholders' equity, and cash flows for the year then ended, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2020, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for the year then ended, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Basis for Opinion These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statements based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. /s/ MaloneBailey, LLP www.malonebailey.com We served as the Company's auditor from 2018 to 2021. Houston, Texas March 26, 2021 F-2 VIRTRA, INC. BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,708,565 $ 6,841,984 Accounts receivable, net 3,896,739 1,378,270 Inventory, net 5,014,924 3,515,997 Unbilled revenue 3,946,446 5,408,598 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 940,887 382,445 Total current assets 33,507,561 17,527,294 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 12,864,766 1,381,744 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 784,306 1,094,527 Intangible assets, net 535,079 271,048 Security deposits, long-term 19,712 86,500 Other assets, long-term 189,734 500,114 Deferred tax asset, net 1,674,234 1,892,000 Total long-term assets 16,067,831 5,225,933 Total assets $ 49,575,392 $ 22,753,227 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 789,394 $ 345,573 Accrued compensation and related costs 1,062,078 843,101 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 991,744 772,884 Note payable, current 236,291 266,037 Operating lease liability, short-term 347,772 321,727 Deferred revenue, short-term 4,135,565 4,708,575 Total current liabilities 7,562,844 7,257,897 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, long-term 1,992,625 1,920,346 Note payable, long-term 8,280,395 1,063,243 Operating lease liability, long-term 505,383 853,155 Other long term liabilities 5,436 - Total long-term liabilities 10,783,839 3,836,744 Total liabilities 18,346,683 11,094,641 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 9) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock $ 0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock $ 0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 10,807,130 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 7,775,030 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 1,081 778 Class A common stock $ 0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Class B common stock $ 0.0001 par value; 7,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Additional paid-in capital 30,923,391 13,893,660 Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit) 304,237 (2,235,852 ) Total stockholders' equity 31,228,709 11,658,586 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 49,575,392 $ 22,753,227 See accompanying notes to financial statements. F-3 VIRTRA, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Years ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Revenues: Net sales $ 24,434,056 $ 19,038,074 That's Eatertainment royalties/licensing fees, former related party - 45,247 Other royalties/licensing fees - 4,310 Total revenue 24,434,056 19,087,631 Cost of sales 13,028,844 7,187,210 Gross profit 11,405,212 11,900,421 Operating expenses: General and administrative 8,085,295 9,070,730 Research and development 1,865,880 1,603,379 Net operating expense 9,951,175 10,674,109 Income from operations 1,454,037 1,226,312 Other income (expense): Other income 97,100 49,539 Gain on forgiveness of note payable 1,320,714 - Other expense (85,712 ) (16,248 ) Net other income 1,332,102 33,291 Income before provision for income taxes 2,786,139 1,259,603 Provision (Benefit) for income taxes 246,050 (218,800 ) Net income $ 2,540,089 $ 1,478,403 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.19 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.19 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 10,007,386 7,757,037 Diluted 10,060,748 7,835,830 See accompanying notes to financial statements. F-4 VIRTRA, INC. STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY For Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 Preferred Stock Common Stock Additional Paid-In Treasury Accumulated Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Stock Deficit Total Balance at December 31, 2019 - $ - 7,745,030 $ 775 $ 13,894,680 $ - $ (3,714,255 ) $ 10,181,200 Stock options exercised - - 30,000 3 30,163 - - 30,166 Stock options repurchased - - - - (31,183 ) - - (31,183 ) Net income - - - - $ - $ - 1,478,403 1,478,403 Balance at December 31, 2020 - $ - 7,775,030 $ 778 $ 13,893,660 $ - $ (2,235,852 ) $ 11,658,586 Stock options exercised - - 7,500 - 11,320 - - 11,320 Stock issued for cash in offering, net - - 3,000,000 300 16,794,700 - - 16,795,000 Stock issued for services - - 24,600 3 171,213 - - 223,716 Stock reserved for future services - - - - 52,498 - - 52,498 Net income - - - - - - 2,540,089 2,540,089 Balance at December 31, 2021 - $ - 10,807,130 $ 1,081 $ 30,923,391 $ - $ 304,237 $ 31,228,709 See accompanying notes to financial statements. F-5 VIRTRA, INC. STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,540,089 $ 1,478,403 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 589,059 380,154 Right of use amortization 310,221 296,346 Reserve for note receivable - 291,110 Deferred taxes 217,766 (100,000 ) Impairment of investment in That's Eatertainment, former related party - 840,000 Gain on forgiveness of note payable (1,329,280 ) - Employee stock compensation 223,716 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (2,518,469 ) 929,702 Interest receivable - 7,340 Inventory, net (1,498,927 ) (2,291,394 ) Unbilled revenue 1,462,152 (1,828,656 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (558,442 ) (28,470 ) Other assets 310,380 (148,878 ) Security deposits, long-term 66,788 (66,788 ) Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 881,662 394,193 Payments on operating lease liability (321,727 ) (297,244 ) Deferred revenue (500,731 ) 2,389,819 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (125,743 ) 2,245,637 Cash flows from investing activities: Redemption of certificates of deposit - 1,915,000 Purchase of intangible assets (287,106 ) (62,007 ) Purchase of property and equipment (3,448,678 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3,735,784 ) 1,852,993 Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of stock options - (31,183 ) Principal payments of debt (78,212 ) - Stock issued for cash in offering, net 16,795,000 - Stock options exercised 11,320 30,166 Note payable-PPP Loan - 1,329,280 Net cash provided by financing activities 16,728,108 1,328,263 Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash 12,866,581 5,426,893 Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period 6,841,984 1,415,091 Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 19,708,565 $ 6,841,984 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash (refunded) paid: Income taxes paid (refunded) $ 99,035 $ (118,800 ) Interest paid 85,703 8,566 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Conversion of inventory to property and equipment $ 334,637 $ 724,811 Note for purchase of property 8,600,000 - See accompanying notes to financial statements. F-6 VirTra, Inc. Notes to Financial Statements Note 1. Organization and Significant Accounting Policies Organization and Business Operations VirTra, Inc. (the "Company," "VirTra," "we," "us" or "our"), located in Chandler, Arizona, is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The Company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra's mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. The Company sells its products worldwide through a direct sales force and international distribution partners. The original business started in 1993 as Ferris Productions, Inc. In September 2001, Ferris Productions, Inc. merged with GameCom, Inc. to ultimately become VirTra, Inc., a Nevada corporation. During March 2020, a global pandemic was declared by the World Health Organization related to the rapidly growing outbreak of a novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19). The pandemic has significantly impacted the economic conditions in the U.S., accelerating during half of March and April as federal, state and local governments react to the public health crisis, creating significant uncertainties in the U.S. economy. On March 30, 2020, the Governor for the State of Arizona issued a stay-at-home order which expired on May 15, 2020, upon which Arizona entered Phase I of reopening. The Company carefully reviewed all rules and regulations of the government orders and determined it met the requirements of an essential business to remain open. The Company had the majority of its staff begin working remotely in mid-March, with only essential personnel continue working at the manufacturing and production facilities and currently remains in Arizona's Phase I of reopening. This situation is rapidly changing and additional impacts to the business may arise that we are not aware of currently. While the disruption is currently expected to be temporary, there is uncertainty around the duration. The ultimate impact of the pandemic on the Company's results of operations, financial position, liquidity or capital resources cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. To date, the COVID-19 restrictions have resulted in reduced customer shipments and customer system installations. These recent developments are expected to result in lower recognized revenue and possibly lower gross margin when they occur. To date, there have been no order cancellations; rather, there have only been delays in when orders ship or installations occur and all delayed orders remain in backlog. Although not a material component of our company, a significant adverse change in the business climate could continue to affect the value of the Company's long-term investment in TEC, including the long-term note receivable from TEC. Any future impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. The Company is no longer investing in Certificates of Deposits as a precautionary measure to increase its liquid cash position and preserve financial flexibility considering uncertainty in the U.S. and global markets resulting from COVID-19. Additionally, the Company's stock repurchase program was suspended as a result of interim rulings for public-company recipients of a Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act"). The stock repurchase suspension remained in effect for the duration of the outstanding PPP loan and continues to remain in effect even though the PPP loan has been forgiven and is no longer outstanding. Basis of Presentation The Company's financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Use of Estimates The preparation of financial statements in conformity with GAAP requires management to make estimates that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities as of the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. Significant accounting estimates in these financial statements include valuation assumptions for share-based payments, allowance for doubtful accounts and notes receivable, inventory reserves, accrual for warranty reserves, the carrying value of long-lived assets and intangible assets, income tax valuation allowances, the carrying value of cost basis investments, and the allocation of the transaction price to the performance obligations in our contracts with customers. F-7 Revenue Recognition The Company adopted the Financial Accounting Standards Board's (the "FASB") Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customer (Topic 606) ("ASC 606") on January 1, 2018 and the Company elected to use the modified retrospective transition method which requires application of ASC 606 to uncompleted contracts at the date of adoption. The adoption of ASC 606 did not have a material impact on the financial statements. Under ASC 606, the Company must identify the contract with a customer, identify the performance obligations in the contract, determine the transaction price, allocate the transaction price to the performance obligations in the contract, and recognize revenue when (or as) the Company satisfies a performance obligation. Significant judgment is necessary when making these determinations. The Company's primary sources of revenue are derived from simulator and accessories sales, training and installation, the sale of customizable software, the sale of customized content scenarios, and the sale of extended service-type warranties. Sales discounts are presented in the financial statements as reductions in determining net revenues. Credit sales are recorded as current assets (accounts receivable and unbilled revenue). Prepaid deposits received at the time of sale and extended warranties purchased are recorded as current and long-term liabilities (deferred revenue) until earned. The following briefly summarizes the nature of our performance obligations and method of revenue recognition: Performance Obligation Method of Recognition Simulator and accessories Upon transfer of control Installation and training Upon completion or over the period of services being rendered Extended service-type warranty Deferred and recognized over the life of the extended warranty Customized software and content Upon transfer of control or over the period services are performed depending on the terms of the contract Customized content scenario As performance obligation is transferred over time (input method using time and materials expended) Sales-based royalty exchanged for license of intellectual property Recognized as the performance obligation is satisfied over time - which is as the sales occur The Company recognizes revenue upon transfer of control or upon completion of the services for the simulator and accessories; for the installation and training and customized software performance obligations as the customer has the right and ability to direct the use of these products and services and the customer obtains substantially all of the remaining benefit from these products and services at that time. Revenue from certain customized content contracts may be recognized over the period the services are performed based on the terms of the contract. For the sales-based royalty exchanged for license of intellectual property, the Company recognized revenue as the sales occur over time. The Company recognizes revenue on a straight-line basis over the period of services being rendered for the extended service-type warranties as these warranties represent a performance obligation to "stand ready to perform" over the duration of the warranties. As such, the warranty service is performed continuously over the warranty period. F-8 Each contract states the transaction price. The contracts do not include variable consideration, significant financing components or noncash consideration. The Company has elected to exclude sales and similar taxes from the measurement of the transaction price. The contract's transaction price is allocated to the performance obligations based upon their stand-alone selling prices. Discounts to the stand-alone selling prices, if any, are allocated proportionately to each performance obligation. Disaggregation of Revenue Under ASC 606, disaggregated revenue from contracts with customers depicts the nature, amount, timing, and uncertainty of revenue and cash flows affected by economic factors. The Company has evaluated revenues recognized and the following table illustrates the disaggregation disclosure by customer's location and performance obligation. Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 Commerical Government International Total Commerical Government International Total Simulators and accessories $ 2,890,848 $ 12,302,223 $ 4,073,008 $ 19,266,079 $ 1,052,223 $ 12,450,793 $ 299,430 $ 13,802,446 Extended service-type warranties 107,289 2,716,436 101,111 2,924,836 74,290 2,408,379 138,771 2,621,440 Customized software and content 57,200 1,139,841 112,869 1,309,910 100,109 1,957,635 - 2,057,744 Installation and training 102,882 677,930 143,587 924,399 17,004 534,478 4,962 556,444 Licensing and royalities 8,832 - - 8,832 49,557 - - 49,557 Total Revenue $ 3,167,051 $ 16,836,430 $ 4,430,575 $ 24,434,056 $ 1,293,183 $ 17,351,285 $ 443,163 $ 19,087,631 Commercial customers include selling through prime contractors for military or law enforcement contracts, domestically. Government customers are defined as directly selling to government agencies. For the year ended December 31, 2021, governmental customers comprised $16,836,430, or 68.9% of total net sales, commercial customers comprised $3,167,051or 13.0% of total net sales and international customers comprised $4,430,575, or 18.1% of total net sales. By comparison, for the year ended December 31, 2020, governmental customers comprised $17,351,285, or 90.9% of total net sales, commercial customers comprised $1,293,183or 6.8% of total net sales and international customers comprised $443,163, or 2.3% of total net sales. For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company recorded $1,963,562and $794,524, respectively, in STEP revenue, or 8.0% and 4.2%, respectively, of total net sales. Customer Deposits Customer deposits consist of prepaid deposits received for equipment purchase orders and for Subscription Training Equipment Partnership ("STEP") operating agreements that expire annually. Customer deposits are considered a deferred liability until the completion of the customer's contract performance obligation. When revenue is recognized, the deposit is applied to customer's receivable balance. Customer deposits are recorded as a current liability under deferred revenue on the accompanying balance sheet and totaled $2,371,531and $2,517,175at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. During the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company recognized revenue of $1,550,333and $325,844, respectively, related to customer deposits that were included in deferred revenue, long-term, at the beginning of each period. Changes in deferred revenue amounts related to customer deposits will fluctuate from year to year based upon the mix of customers required to prepay deposits under the Company's credit policy. Warranty The Company warranties its products from manufacturing defects on a limited basis for a period of one year after purchase, but also sells separately priced extended service-type warranties for periods of up to four years after the expiration of the standard one-year warranty. During the term of the initial one-year warranty, if the device fails to operate properly from defects in materials and workmanship, the Company will fix or replace the defective product. Deferred revenue for separately priced extended warranties one year or less totaled $1,764,034and $2,191,400at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Deferred revenue for separately priced extended warranties longer than one year totaled $1,815,871and $1,920,346at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The accrual for the one-year manufacturer's warranty liability totaled $384,000and $352,000at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. During the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company recognized revenue of $2,924,836and $2,621,440, respectively, related to the extended service-type warranties that was amortized from the deferred revenue balance at the beginning of each period. Changes in deferred revenue amounts related to extended service-type warranties will fluctuate from year to year based upon the average remaining life of the warranties at the beginning of the period and new extended service-type warranties sold during the period. F-9 Customer Retainage Customer retainage is recorded as a current liability under deferred revenue on the accompanying balance sheets and totaled $0at December 31, 2021 and 2020. During the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company recognized revenue of $0and $10,720, respectively, related to customer retainage that were included in the liability at the beginning of each period. Changes in deferred revenue amounts related to customer retainage will fluctuate from year to year based upon the customer's contract completion date, allowing the Company to invoice and recover the retainage. Licensing and Royalties with Former Related Party As discussed further in Note 9. Co-Venture Agreement with Modern Round, the Company licenses intellectual property to Modern Round, LLC ("MR"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of That's Eatertainment Corp. ("TEC"), f/k/a Modern Round Entertainment Corp. ("MREC"), a former related party, in exchange for sales-based royalties. Revenues from this agreement are recognized in accordance with the terms of the contract as the sales occur. The Company receives additional immaterial sales-based royalties from strategic partners. Effective October 12, 2020, TEC and MREC no longer meet the requirements to be considered related parties. STEP Revenue The Company's STEP operations consist principally of renting its simulator products under operating agreements expiring in one year. At the commencement of a STEP agreement, any rental payments received are deferred and no income is recognized. Subsequently, payments are amortized and recognized as revenue on a straight-line basis over the term of the agreement. The agreements are generally for a period of 12 months and can be renewed for additional 12-month periods. Agreements may be terminated by either party upon written notice of termination at lease sixty days prior to the end of the 12-month period. The payments are generally fixed for the first year of the agreement, with increases in payments in subsequent years to be mutually agreed upon. The agreements do not include variable lease payments or free rent periods. In addition, the agreements do not provide for the underlying assets to be purchased at its fair market values at interim periods or at maturity. Each STEP agreement comes with full customer support and stand-ready advance replacement parts to maintain each system for the duration of the lease. The amount that the Company expects to derive from the STEP equipment following the end of the agreement term is dependent upon the number of agreement terms renewed. The agreements do not include a residual value guarantee. Fair Value Measurements ASC Topic 820, Fair Value Measurements, defines fair value as the price that would be received in the sale of an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. Topic 820 also specifies a fair value hierarchy that requires an entity to maximize the use of observable inputs and minimize the use of unobservable inputs when measuring fair value. The standard describes three levels of inputs that may be used to measure fair value as follows: Level 1: Quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities; Level 2: Observable inputs other than Level 1 prices, such as quoted prices for similar assets or liabilities; quoted prices in markets that are not active; or other inputs that are observable or can be corroborated by observable market data for substantially the full term of the assets or liabilities; and Level 3: Valuation is generated from model-based techniques that use significant assumptions not observable in the market. These unobservable assumptions reflect our own estimate of assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the asset or liability. F-10 Fair Value of Financial Instruments The Company's financial instruments consist of cash and cash equivalents, certificates of deposit, accounts receivable, notes and interest receivables, accounts payable, and accrued liabilities. The fair value of financial instruments, except for long-term notes receivable, approximates their carrying values, using level 3 inputs, at December 31, 2021 and 2020 due to their short maturities. The fair value of the notes receivable approximates its carrying value, using level 3 inputs, at December 31, 2021 and 2020. Cash and Cash Equivalents The Company considers all highly liquid investments with a maturity of 90 days or less at the time of purchase to be cash equivalents. Certificates of Deposit and Mutual Funds The Company invests its excess cash in certificates of deposit and money market mutual funds issued by financial institutions with high credit ratings. The certificates of deposit generally have average maturities of approximately six months and are subject to penalties for early withdrawal. The money market mutual funds are open ended and can be withdrawn at any time without penalty. Accounts and Notes Receivable and Allowance for Doubtful Accounts The Company recognizes an allowance for losses on accounts receivable based on an analysis of historical bad debt experience, current receivables aging, and expected future write-offs, as well as an assessment of specific identifiable customer accounts considered at risk or uncollectible. Accounts receivable do not bear interest and are charged off after all reasonable collection efforts have been taken. The Company maintained an allowance for doubtful accounts of $35,432and $34,959at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Notes receivable are carried at their estimated collectible amounts. Interest income on notes receivable is recognized using the effective interest method. Notes receivable are periodically evaluated for collectability based on the credit history, the current financial condition of the counter party, and the known and inherent risks in the notes. Notes receivable are placed on nonaccrual status when they become 90 days past due and the customer has not made a payment in over 60 days. Upon suspension of the accrual of interest, interest income is subsequently recognized to the extent cash payments are received. Accrual of interest is resumed when notes are removed from non-accrual status. Notes receivable are charged against the allowance for credit losses when they are deemed to be uncollectible. The Company recorded a reserve for the full amount of a note receivable and accrued interest from a former related party totaling $311,367in 2020. The allowance for uncollectible notes receivable was $0and $311,367at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Inventory Inventory is stated at the lower of cost or net realizable value with cost being determined on the average cost method. Work in progress and finished goods inventory includes an allocation for capitalized labor and overhead. The Company routinely evaluates the carrying value of inventory for slow moving and potentially obsolete inventory and, when appropriate, will record an adjustment to reduce inventory to its estimated net realizable value. Inventory reserves were $214,712and $120,652at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Investments in Other Companies The Company accounts for investments in other companies that do not have a readily determinable fair value at cost minus impairment, if any, plus or minus changes resulting from observable price changes in orderly transactions for the identical or a similar investment of the same issuer. The Company has elected to utilize the cost minus impairment approach because the investment in TEC does not have a readily determinable fair value as of the reporting date. See Note 9. Co-Venture Agreement with Modern Round. F-11 Management regularly evaluates the recoverability of its investment based on the investee company's performance and financial position. For the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company recognized an impairment loss of $0and $840,000, respectively. Management regularly assesses the classification of its investments. Property and Equipment Property and equipment are carried at cost, net of depreciation. Gains or losses related to retirements or disposition of fixed assets are recognized in operations in the period incurred. Costs of normal repairs and maintenance are charged to expense as incurred, while betterments or renewals are capitalized. Depreciation commences at the time the assets are placed in service or for STEP equipment under agreements, when the equipment is made available for use by the customer. Depreciation is provided using the straight-line method over the estimated economic lives of the assets or for leasehold improvements, over the shorter of the estimated useful life or the remaining lease term. For STEP equipment under agreements, depreciation is provided using the straight-line method over the sixty-month maximum useful life instead of the remaining agreement term. Estimated useful lives are summarized as follows: Computer equipment 3 - 5 years Furniture and office equipment 5 - 7 years Intangible Assets Leased STEP equipment 5 years Leasehold improvements 7 years Building 39.5 years Building Improvements 7 years



Intangible Assets Intangible assets at December 31, 2021 are comprised of various patents. We compute amortization expense on the patents using the straight-line method over the estimated remaining useful lives of 16years. We compute amortization expense on media content using the straight-line method over the weighted average remaining period which is 15years. Cost of Products Sold Cost of products sold represents manufacturing costs, consisting of materials, labor and overhead related to finished goods and components. Cost of products sold includes depreciation of STEP contract fixed assets. Shipping costs incurred related to product delivery are included in cost of products sold. Advertising Costs Costs associated with advertising are expensed as incurred. Advertising expense was $422,831and $512,655for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. These costs include domestic and international tradeshows, website, and sales promotional materials. Research and Development Costs Research and development costs are expensed as incurred. Research and development costs primarily include expenses, including labor, directly related to research and development support. Research and development expense was $1,865,880and $1,603,379for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Legal Costs Legal costs relating to loss contingencies are expensed as incurred. See Note 11. Commitments and Contingencies. F-12 Concentration of Credit Risk and Major Customers and Suppliers Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentrations of credit risk consist of cash and cash equivalents, certificates of deposit, accounts receivable and notes receivable. The Company's cash, cash equivalents and certificates of deposit are maintained with financial institutions with high credit standings and are FDIC insured deposits. The FDIC insures deposits according to the ownership category in which the funds are insured and how the accounts are titled. The standard deposit insurance coverage limit is $250,000per depositor, per FDIC-insured bank, per ownership category. The Company had uninsured cash and cash equivalents of $19,207,786and $6,338,896at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Sales are typically made on credit and the Company generally does not require collateral. Management performs ongoing credit evaluations of its customers' financial condition and maintains an allowance for estimated losses. Historically, the Company has experienced minimal charges relative to doubtful accounts. Management performs ongoing evaluations of the collectability of its notes receivable and maintains an allowance for estimated losses. As of December 31, 2021, the Company did not hold any notes receivables. (See Note 2. Notes Receivable and Note 9 Co-Venture Agreement with Modern Round) Historically, the Company primarily sells its products to U.S. federal and state agencies. For the year ended December 31, 2021, one commercial customer comprised 13.6% of total sales. By comparison, for the year ended December 31, 2020, one agency comprised 16% of total net sales. As of December 31, 2021, the Company did not have any customer that accounted for more than 10% of total accounts receivable. By comparison, as of December 31, 2020, one state agency comprised 31% of total accounts receivables. Income Taxes Deferred tax assets and liabilities are recorded based on the difference between the financial statement and the tax basis of assets and liabilities using enacted tax rates in effect for the year in which the differences are expected to reverse. The Company calculates a provision for income taxes using the asset and liability method, under which deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognized by identifying the temporary differences arising from the different treatment of items for tax and accounting purposes. In determining the future tax consequences of events that have been recognized in the financial statements or tax returns, judgment and interpretation of statutes are required. In assessing realizable deferred tax assets, management assesses the likelihood that deferred tax assets will be recovered from future taxable income, and to the extent that recovery is not likely or there is insufficient operating history, a valuation allowance is established. The Company adjusts the valuation allowance in the period management determines it is more likely than not that net deferred tax assets will or will not be realized. After review of the deferred tax asset and valuation allowance in accordance with ASC 740, management determined that it is more likely than not that the Company will fully realize all of its deferred tax asset and no valuation allowance was recorded at December 31, 2021 and 2020. The Company did not recognize any assets or liabilities relative to uncertain tax positions at December 31, 2021 and 2020. Interest or penalties, if any, will be recognized in income tax expense. Since there are no significant unrecognized tax benefits as a result of tax positions taken, there are no accrued penalties or interest. Tax positions are positions taken in a previously filed tax return or positions expected to be taken in a future tax return that are reflected in measuring current or deferred income tax assets and liabilities reported in the financial statements. The Company reflects tax benefits, only if it is more likely than not that the Company will be able to sustain the tax return position, based on its technical merits. If a tax benefit meets this criterion, it is measured and recognized based on the largest amount of benefit that is cumulatively greater than 50% likely to be realized. Management does not believe that there are any uncertain tax positions at December 31, 2021 or 2020. F-13 The Company is potentially subject to tax audits for its United States federal and various state income and excise tax returns for tax years between 2015 and 2021; however, earlier years may be subject to audit under certain circumstances. Tax audits by their very nature are often complex and can require several years to complete. Impairment of Long-Lived Assets Long lived assets, such as equipment and intangible assets, are reviewed for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of an asset may not be recoverable. Recoverability of assets to be held and used is measured by a comparison of the carrying amount of an asset to estimated undiscounted future cash flows expected to be generated by the asset. If the carrying amount of an asset exceeds its estimated future cash flows, an impairment charge is recognized by the amount by which the carrying amount of the asset exceeds the fair value of the asset. Fair value is determined based on discounted cash flows or appraised values, depending on the nature of the asset. At December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company concluded that there has been no indication of impairment to the carrying value of its long-lived assets. As such, no impairment has been recorded. Stock Based Compensation The Company measures the cost of awards of equity instruments based on the grant date fair value of the awards. The Company calculates the fair value of stock-based awards using the Black-Scholes-Merton option pricing valuation model, which incorporates various assumptions including volatility, expected term and risk-free interest rates. See Note 11. Commitments and Contingencies and Note 13. Stockholders' Equity regarding stock-based awards made during the year ended December 31, 2021. There were no grants of stock-based awards during the year ended December 31, 2020. The expected term of the options is the estimated period of time until exercise and was determined using an average of vesting and contractual terms, as we did not have sufficient historical experience of similar awards. The risk-free interest rate is based on the implied yield available on United States Treasury zero-coupon issues with an equivalent remaining term. The Company has not paid dividends in the past and does not plan to pay any dividends in the near future. The estimated fair value of stock-based compensation awards and other options is amortized to expense on a straight-line basis over the relevant vesting period. The Company has elected to recognize forfeitures as they occur rather than estimating them at the time of grant. Net Income (Loss)per Common Share The net income per common share is computed by dividing net income by the weighted average of common shares outstanding. Diluted net income per share reflects the potential dilution, using the treasury stock method, that would occur if outstanding stock options and warrants were exercised. Earnings per share computations are as follows: Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Net income/(loss) $ 2,540,089 $ 1,478,403 Weighted average common stock outstanding 10,007,386 7,757,037 Incremental shares from stock options 53,362 78,793 Weighted average common stock outstanding diluted 10,060,748 7,835,830 Net income per common share and common equivalent shares Basic $ 0.25 $ .19 Diluted $ 0.25 $ .19 The Company has potentially dilutive securities outstanding that are not included in the diluted earnings per share calculation for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 because their effect would be anti-dilutive. These potentially dilutive securities, comprised entirely of the Company's stock options, totaled 0and 98,750for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. F-14 New Accounting Pronouncements In December 2019, the FASB issued ASU No. 2019-12, Income Taxes (Topic 740): Simplifying the Accounting for Income Taxes ("ASU 2019-12"). ASU 2019-12 simplifies the accounting for income taxes by removing certain exceptions to the general principles in Topic 740. ASU 2019-12 also simplifies aspects of accounting for franchise taxes and clarifies the accounting for transactions that result in a step-up in the tax basis of goodwill. ASU 2019-12 is effective for annual and interim financial statement periods beginning after December 15, 2020, with early adoption permitted. The Company has implemented ASU 2019-12 for the 2021 fiscal year. Note 2. Notes Receivable The Company accepted an unsecured convertible promissory note (the "Convertible Note") from TEC, a former related party (see Note 9. Co-Venture Agreement with Modern Round), in the amount of $ 292,138 for a portion of their minimum royalty payment due as of May 31, 2018 . The Convertible Note bears interest at the rate of five percent ( 5 %) per annum and contains a provision requiring remittance of not less than 20% of the net proceeds of any private or public offering of its securities in reduction of the Convertible Note. The Convertible Note has a conversion right, at the sole discretion of the Company, to convert the outstanding balance of principal and accrued interest at any time for shares of common stock of TEC. Prior to the due date, the Company may elect to convert the Convertible Note for shares of common stock in TEC at a twenty-five percent ( 25 %) discount to the price of shares sold to the public in a public offering in connection with a go-public transaction. The issuance of common stock upon conversion shall be made without charge to the Company. No fractional shares shall be issued upon conversion and in lieu of fractional shares, TEC will pay the Company the amount of any obligation that is not converted. Any unpaid balance of principal and accrued interest becomes due and collectible on the earlier of (i) August 1, 2019 (maturity date), or (ii) if declared due and payable in the event of Default . In July 2019, the Convertible Note's maturity date was extended to August 2020 , with all other terms remaining unchanged. Under the terms of the Convertible Note, TEC remitted a payment of $ 16,000 of which $ 14,972 was applied to accrued interest and $ 1,028 to principal. In July 2020, the Convertible Note's maturity date was extended to August 2023 , and all other promissory note terms remain unchanged. The Convertible Note's principal and accrued interest due as of December 31, 2020 was $ 311,367 . Due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19 and the inability of TEC to meet its payment obligations under the terms of the Convertible Note, the Company recorded a reserve in the full amount of the note and accrued interest as of December 31, 2020. The reserve for collectability as of December 31, 2021, and 2020 was $ 311,367 . See Note 9-Co-Venture Agreement with Modern Round. Note 3. Inventory Inventory consisted of the following as of: December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Raw materials and work in process $ 5,229,636 $ 3,636,649 Reserve (214,712 ) (120,652 ) Total inventory $ 5,014,924 $ 3,515,997 During 2021 and 2020, the Company evaluated the useful life of its spare parts inventory. As a result of this evaluation, the Company classified $136,241and $500,114of spare replacement parts as Other Assets, long-term on the Balance Sheet at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. In addition, during 2021 and 2020, the Company transferred $334,637and $724,811, respectively, from inventory to property and equipment. F-15 Note 4. Property and Equipment Property and equipment consisted of the following as of: December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Land $ 1,778,987 $ - Building & Building Improvements 9,005,205 - Computer equipment 1,171,319 1,115,326 Furniture and office equipment 262,814 223,925 Machinery and equipment 1,970,007 1,096,898 STEP equipment 1,496,252 1,206,757 Leasehold improvements 334,934 334,934 Construction in Progress 7,000 - Total property and equipment 16,026,518 3,977,840 Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization (3,161,752 ) (2,596,096 ) Property and equipment, net $ 12,864,766 $ 1,381,744 Depreciation expense, including STEP depreciation, was $585,279and $371,265for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. On August 25, 2021, the Company completed the purchase of real property located in Chandler, Arizona (the "Property") for $10,800,000, paid with cash and proceeds from a mortgage loan from Arizona Bank & Trust in the amount of $8,600,000(Note 8). The Property consists of approximately 4.3acres and an industrial building of approximately 76,650square feet. The Company intends to move all of its operations and headquarters to the Property during 2022. Approximately 15,000square feet of the building is dedicated to two pre-existing tenants with multi-year rent agreements. Under the provision of ASC 805, the Company determined this acquisition was an asset acquisition. This determination was based on substantially all of the fair value of the gross assets acquired was concentrated in the similarly identifiable assets of the Property. The fair value was allocated to the land, building, and acquired leases based upon their relative fair values at the date of acquisition in accordance with ASC 805-50-30-3. The fair value of the in-place leases is the estimated cost to replace the leases (including loss of rent, estimated commissions and legal fees paid in similar leases). The capitalized in-place leases are amortized over the remaining term of the leases as amortization expense. The fair value of the above or below market lease is the present value of the difference between the contractual amount to be paid pursuant to the in-place lease and the estimated current market lease rate expected over the remaining non-cancelable life of the lease. The capitalized above or below market lease values are amortized as a decrease or increase to the rental income over the remaining term of the lease. Upon closing, the Company assumed interest in two in-place leases. The first tenant took occupancy in November 2006 and is paying the annual Triple Net rate of $11.34per square foot. The rate increased to $11.68per square foot on November 1, 2021, increasing to $12.03on November 1, 2022, and expiring on October 31, 2023. The second tenant took occupancy in November 2016 and is paying the annual rate of $9.00per square foot. The lease expires October 31, 2024. This tenant has the option to extend the lease for 5 years thru October 31, 2029 with 5% increases to the rental rate for the first 3 years. The Company properly served notice to this tenant on December 31, 2021, that their lease would be terminated on September 30, 2022. F-16 The following table presents purchase price allocation for the assets acquired: December 31, 2021 Land $ 1,778,987 Building and building improvements $ 8,937,050 Acquired Lease Intangible Assets $ 83,963 Total Purchase Price $ 10,800,000 Note 5. Intangible Asset Intangible asset consisted of the following as of: December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Patents $ 160,000 $ 160,000 Capitalized media content 331,228 128,085 Acquired lease intangible assets 83,963 - Total intangible assets 575,191 288,085 Less accumulated amortization (40,112 ) (17,037 ) Intangible assets, net $ 535,079 $ 271,048 Amortization expense was $23,075and $8,889for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The weighted average remaining period is 10.6years. Note 6. Leases The Company leases approximately 37,729rentable square feet of office and warehouse space from an unaffiliated third party for our former corporate office, manufacturing, assembly, warehouse and shipping facility located at 7970 South Kyrene Road, Tempe, Arizona 85284. From 2016 through March 2019, the Company leased approximately 4,529rentable square feet of office and industrial space from an unaffiliated third party for our machine shop at 2169 East 5th St., Tempe, Arizona 85284. In April 2019, the Company relocated the machine shop from the Fifth St. location to 7910 South Kyrene Road, located within the same business complex as our main office. The Company executed a lease amendment to add an additional 5,131rentable square feet for the machine shop and extended its existing office lease through April 2024. The Company's lease agreements do not contain any residual value guarantees, restrictive covenants or variable lease payments. The Company has not entered into any financing leases. F-17 In addition to base rent, the Company's lease generally provides for additional payments for other charges, such as rental tax. The lease includes fixed rent escalations. The Company's lease does not include an option to renew. The Company determines if an arrangement is a lease at inception. Operating leases are recorded in operating lease right of use assets, net, operating lease liability - short-term, and operating lease liability - long-term on its balance sheets. Operating lease assets represent the Company's right to use an underlying asset for the lease term and lease liabilities represent its obligation to make lease payments arising from the lease. Operating lease assets and liabilities are recognized at the commencement date based on the present value of lease payments over the lease term. As the Company's lease does not provide an implicit rate, the Company uses its incremental borrowing rate based on the information available at commencement date in determining the present value of lease payments. The incremental borrowing rate used at adoption was 4.5%. Significant judgement is required when determining the Company's incremental borrowing rate. The Company uses the implicit rate when readily determinable. Lease expense for lease payments is recognized on a straight-line basis over the lease term. Effective January 1, 2019, the Company obtained a right-of-use asset in exchange for a new operating lease liability in the amount of $1,721,380and derecognized $46,523deferred rent for an adjusted operating lease right-of-use asset in the net amount of $1,674,857. The balance sheet classification of lease assets and liabilities was as follows: Balance Sheet Classification December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Operating lease right-of-use assets, beginning of period $ 1,094,527 $ 1,390,873 Amortization for the year ended (310,221 ) (296,346 ) Total operating lease right-of-use asset $ 784,306 $ 1,094,527 Liabilities Current Operating lease liability, short-term $ 347,772 $ 321,727 Non-current Operating lease liability, long-term 505,383 853,155 Total lease liabilities $ 853,155 $ 1,174,882 Future minimum lease payments as of December 31, 2021 under non-cancelable operating leases are as follows: 2022 $ 379,097 2023 390,562 2024 131,152 Total lease payments 900,811 Less: imputed interest (47,656 ) Operating lease liability $ 853,155 F-18 The Company had a deferred rent liability of $0at December 31, 2021 and 2020, relative to the increasing future minimum lease payments. Rent expense for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was $356,555and $412,315, respectively. Note 7. Accrued Expenses Accrued compensation and related costs consisted of the following as of: December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Salaries and wages payable $ 422,562 $ 278,331 Employee benefits payable 16,523 634 Accrued paid time off (PTO) 483,311 366,827 Profit sharing payable 139,682 197,309 Total accrued compensation and related costs $ 1,062,078 $ 843,101 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities consisted of the following as of: December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Manufacturer's warranties $ 384,000 $ 352,000 Taxes payable 113,921 316,076 Miscellaneous payable 493,823 104,808 Total accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 991,744 $ 772,884 Note 8. Note Payable On May 8, 2020, VirTra received a Promissory Note (the "PPP Note") in the amount of $1,320,714under the PPP from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A (the "Lender"). The PPP Loan was payable over two years at a fixed interest rate of 1%. The PPP, established as part of the CARES Act, provides for loans to qualifying businesses for amounts up to 2.5 times of the average monthly payroll expenses of the qualifying business. Under the terms of the PPP loan, up to the entire amount of principal and accrued interest may be forgiven to the extent PPP loan proceeds are used for qualifying expenses as described in the CARES Act and applicable implementing guidance issued by the U.S. Small Business Administration (the "SBA") for the PPP loan. The Company used its entire PPP Loan amount for designated qualifying expenses and on June 16, 2021, applied for forgiveness in accordance with the PPP Loan terms. F-19 On July 20, 2021, the Company received notification from the Lender that the SBA had approved the Company's PPP Loan forgiveness application for the entire amount of the PPP Loan. The forgiveness of the PPP Loan is recognized in Other Income in the accompanying statement of income. On August 25, 2021, the Company completed the purchase of real property located in Chandler, Arizona (the "Property") for $10,800,000, paid with cash and proceeds from a mortgage loan from Arizona Bank & Trust in the amount of $8,600,000. The loan terms include interest to be accrued at a fixed rate of 3% per year, 119 regular monthly payments of $40,978, and one irregular payment of $5,956,538due on the maturity date of August 23, 2031. The Company began making monthly payments on September 23, 2021. The payment and performance of the loan is secured by a security interest in the property acquired. The note payable amounts consist of the following: December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Short-term liabilities: Note payable, principal $ 231,871 $ 257,471 Accrued interest on note 4,420 8,566 Note payable, short-term $ 236,291 $ 266,037 Long-term liabilities: Note payable, principal $ 8,280,395 $ 1,063,243 Note payable, long term $ 8,280,395 $ 1,063,243 Note 9. Co-Venture Agreement with Modern Round On January 16, 2015, the Company entered into a Co-Venture Agreement (the "Co-Venture Agreement") with Modern Round, Inc. ("MR"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of TEC, a related party at that time. Mitchell Saltz, who was a member of our Board of Directors until his passing in October 2020, was the former Chairman of the Board and majority stockholder of TEC. The Co-Venture Agreement granted TEC an exclusive non-transferrable license to use the Company's technology and certain equipment solely for use at locations to operate the concept, as defined in the Co-Venture Agreement. Additionally, under the terms of the Co-Venture Agreement, equity representing five percent (5%) of Modern Round's ownership interest, on a fully-diluted basis, was issued to the Company. TEC agreed to pay the Company, during the term of the Co-Venture Agreement, a royalty based on gross revenue, as defined and subject to certain minimum royalties commencing with the first twelve-month period subsequent to the respective milestone date of June 1, 2017. Under the terms of the original agreement, if the total royalty payments for locations in the United States and Canada together did not total at least the minimum royalty amount specified in the agreement, TEC may pay to VirTra the difference between the amount of total royalty payments and the minimum specified in the agreement to maintain exclusivity. On August 16, 2017, the Company amended the Co-Venture Agreement to permit TEC to sublicense the VirTra technology to third party operators of stand-alone location-based entertainment companies. TEC agreed to pay the Company royalties for any such sublicenses in an amount equal to 10 % of the revenue paid to TEC in cases where TEC pays for the cost of the equipment for such location or 14 % of the revenue paid to TEC in cases where it does not pay for the cost of the equipment. F-20 On July 23, 2018, the Company further amended the Co-Venture Agreement to (i) confirm the minimum royalty deficiency benefit due for the royalty period ended May 31, 2018; (ii) establish payment terms for the minimum royalty deficiency benefit due, to include both cash and promissory note payment; (iii) clarify the exclusivity provisions of the Co-Venture Agreement; and (iv) amend the minimum royalty calculations to only TEC branded facilities. On July 31, 2019, the Company executed the First Amendment to Convertible Promissory Note with TEC to extend the Convertible Note's maturity date for one additional year to August 1, 2020and TEC remitted a payment in the amount of $16,000. All other terms and conditions of the Convertible Note remain unchanged. In April 2018, MR effected a 1-for-12,000 reverse stock split, followed by a 2,000-for-1 forward stock split completed in November 2018. As a result, the Company holds at December 31, 2019, 560,000shares of TEC common stock representing approximately 4.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares of TEC. During the year ended December 31, 2021, and 2020, the Company recognized an impairment loss of $0and $840,000, respectively. The Company recorded its investment at cost minus impairment as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, at $0and $0, respectively. In addition, as of December 31, 2021, the Company held a warrant to purchase 25,577shares of TEC common stock, at an exercise price of $2.4436per share, as adjusted. This warrant became exercisable on the date of grant of April 14, 2015 and expires on the tenth anniversary of the date of grant, if not earlier pursuant to the terms of the option. The warrants have $0recorded value on the financial statements. As of October 11, 2020, TEC ceased to be a related party. Note 10. Related Party Transactions During the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company redeemed 35,000and 40,000previously awarded options reaching expiration from related parties, including the Company's CEO, COO, an employee, a Board Director and other executive officers. These redemptions canceled the stock options and resulted in a total of $168,575and $73,987in additional compensation expense in 2021 and 2020, respectively. During the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, related parties exercised 7,500and 30,000previously awarded options for the exercise price of $11,320and $30,163, respectively, resulting in issuance of common stock to the CEO and one member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Saltz, who was a member of our Board of Directors until his passing in October 2020, was the former Chairman of the Board and majority stockholder of TEC. The Company has entered into a Co-venture Agreement with TEC (See Note 9 Co-Venture Agreement with Modern Round) The Company owns 560,000shares of TEC common stock representing approximately 4.8%of the issued and outstanding shares of TEC common stock. The Company recognized $0and $46,247for license fees (royalties) for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, pursuant to the terms of the Co-Venture Agreement. At December 31, 2021 and 2020, TEC had accounts receivable balances outstanding of $0. As of October 11, 2020, TEC ceased to be a related party. Mr. Richardson, who is a member of our Board of Directors, was acting CEO of Natural Point, Inc. until May 14, 2021, a vendor of the Company. In 2021 and 2020, the Company purchased specialized equipment from Natural Point in the amounts of $33,840and $232,218, respectively. At December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company had an outstanding balance payable to Natural Point of $0 Mr. Givens was a member of our Board of Directors and is currently co-CEO of VirTra, Inc. He was President of Bohemia Interactive Simulations, Inc. until April 2022. In 2021, VirTra purchased gaming simulation software (VBS3) licenses from Bohemia in the amount of $11,950. At December 31, 2021, the Company had nooutstanding balance payable to Bohemia. F-21 Note 11. Commitments and Contingencies General or Threatened Litigation From time to time, the Company is notified of threatened litigation or that a claim is being made against it. The Company evaluates contingencies on an on-going basis and has established loss provisions for matters in which losses are probable and the amount of loss can be reasonably estimated. Employment Agreements On April 2, 2012, the Company entered into three-year Employment Agreements with its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer that call for base annual salaries of $195,000and $175,000, respectively, subject to cost of living adjustments, and containing automatic one-year extension provisions. These contracts have been renewed annually and have been adjusted based on the same percentage increase approved for Company-wide cost-of-living adjustments. As of December 31, 2021, the Chief Executive Officer's base annual salary was $349,860and the Chief Operating Officer's base annual salary was $251,140. On August 26, 2021, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors (the "Compensation Committee"), relying upon third-party studies and recommendations, took several actions to bring the compensation of the Company's Chief Executive officer (CEO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) up to industry standards and provide meaningful incentive for future performance. The Committee (1) approved grants of 224,133and 168,090performance-based restricted stock units pursuant to the Company's 2017 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to the Company's CEO and COO, respectively, with fair value on the grant date of August 26, 2021, of $1,559,966and $1,169,906, respectively; (2) approved grants of 14,057and 10,543restricted shares with a fair value of $97,837and $73,379, respectively, to the CEO and COO, respectively, based on the Company's performance for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021; and (3) increased the annual base salaries effective August 15, 2021 to $349,860and $251,140for the CEO and COO, respectively. While their salaries have been annually increased with Company-wide cost-of-living adjustments, this was the first comprehensive review and adjustment undertaken since 2012. Beginning on the last business day of August 2022, a tranche of restricted stock units may vest if the Company has achieved net profit (net income under GAAP) for the twelve months ending June 30, 2022, of at least $2,500,000. For every $500,000 earned in excess of $2,500,000 another tranche will vest. If the maximum net profits (net income under GAAP) of $7,000,000 is achieved, ten tranches would vest. Similarly, on the last business day of August 2023, a tranche of restricted stock units may vest if the Company has achieved a net profit (net income under GAAP) of at least $3,000,000, with the potential to have additional tranches vest up to a maximum of $9,000,000 in net profit (net income under GAAP). This vesting arrangement continues with the last business day of August 2024, with the minimum net profit (net income under GAAP) threshold being $3,500,000 and the maximum net profit (net income under GAAP) being $11,000,000 .



It is the Company's policy to estimate the fair value of the RSU's on the date of the grant and evaluate the probability of achieving the net profit (net income under GAAP) tranches quarterly. If the target is deemed probable, the expense is amortized on a straight-line basis over the remaining time period. The Company determined based on the vesting terms described above that the net profit (net income under GAAP) for the twelve months ending June 30, 2022, of $2,500,000is probable, the expense for the period ending December 31, 2021, was $52,498. Profit Sharing VirTra provides a discretionary profit-sharing program that pays out a percentage of Company profits each year as a cash bonus to eligible employees. The cash payment is typically split into two equal payments and distributed pro-rata in April and October of the following year only to active employees. For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the amount expensed to operations was $139,682and $206,869, respectively. F-22 Note 12. Income Taxes The Company accounts for its deferred tax assets and liabilities, including excess tax benefits of share-based payments, based on the tax ordering of deductions to be used on its tax returns. The tax effects of temporary differences that give rise to significant portions of deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities for the years ended December 31 is as follows: Years ending December 31, 2021 2020 Deferred Tax Assets: Net Operating Loss Carry Forwards $ 84,303 $ 324,000 Tax Credits 1,050,595 907,000 Deferred Revenue 253,319 152,000 Stock Compensation 183,953 120,000 Investment in TEC 83,277 89,000 Reserves, Accruals, and Other 295,444 254,000 Fixed Assets - 46,000 intangibles 252,716 - Total Deferred Tax Assets $ 2,203,607 $ 1,892,000 Deferred Tax Liabilities: Fixed Assets $ (529,373 ) $ - Total Deferred Tax Liabilities $ (529,373 ) $ - Valuation Allowance - - Net Deferred Taxes $ 1,674,234 $ 1,892,000 Internal Revenue Code Section 382 limits the ability to utilize net operating losses if a 50% change in ownership occurs over a three-year period. The Company does not believe that such limitation of the net operating losses has occurred. Significant components of the provision (benefit) for income tax for the years ended December 31 as follows: 2021 2020 Current $ 28,283 $ (118,800 ) Deferred 217,767 (100,000 ) Change in valuation allowance - - Provision (benefit) for income taxes $ 246,050 $ (218,800 ) F-23 The Company is subject to federal and state taxes. Reconciliations of the Company's effective income tax rate to the federal statutory rate for the years ended December 31 are as follows: 2021 2020 Federal income tax expense at the statutory rate 21.0 % 21.0 % State income taxes, net of federal benefit 3.1 % 5.5 % Research credits -5.5 % 0.0 % Permanent differences 0.2 % 14.8 % True ups to tax return and other 0.0 % -58.7 % PPP Loan Forgiveness -9.9 % 0.0 % Change in valuation allowance 0.0 % 0.0 % Provision (benefit) for income taxes 8.9 % -17.4 % The benefit for income taxes increased in 2020 from a true-up of the deferred tax asset and temporary timing differences in deferred revenue, reserves, depreciation and amortization, and net operating loss carryforward, offset by an adjustment for taxes prepaid and refunded from prior year tax over payments. Note 13. Stockholders' Equity Authorized Capital Common Stock. Authorized Shares. The Company is authorized to issue 60,000,000shares of common stock, par value $0.0001per share, of which (a) 50,000,000shares shall be common stock, par value $0.0001, (b) 2,500,000shares shall be Class A common stock, par value $0.0001per share (the "Class A Common Stock"), and (c) 7,500,000shares shall be Class B common stock, par value $0.0001per share (the "Class B Common Stock"). No shares of Class A Common Stock or Class B Common Stock have been issued. Rights and Preferences. Voting Rights. Except as otherwise required by the Nevada Revised Statues or as provided by or pursuant to the provisions of the Company's articles of incorporation: (i) Each holder of common stock shall be entitled to one (1) vote for each share of common stock held of record by such holder. The holders of shares of common stock shall not have cumulative voting rights. (ii) Each holder of Class A Common Stock shall be entitled to ten (10) votes for each share of Class A Common Stock held of record by such holder. The holders of shares of Class A Common Stock shall not have cumulative voting rights. (iii) The holders of common stock and Class A Common Stock shall vote together as a single class on all matters on which stockholders are generally entitled to vote. (iv) The holders of Class B Common Stock shall not be entitled to vote on any matter, except that the holders of Class B Common Stock shall be entitled to vote separately as a class with respect to amendments to the Articles of Incorporation that increase or decrease the aggregate number of authorized shares of such class, increase or decrease the par value of the shares of such class, or alter or change the powers, preferences, or special rights of the shares of such class so as to affect them adversely. Preferred Stock Authorized Shares. The Company is authorized to issue 2,500,000shares of preferred stock, par value $0.0001per share (the "Preferred Stock"). F-24 Rights and Preferences. The Board of Directors is authorized at any time, and from time to time, to provide for the issuance of shares of Preferred Stock in one or more series, and to determine the designations, preferences, limitations and relative or other rights of the Preferred Stock or any series thereof. Stock Repurchase On October 25, 2016 the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $1million of its common stock under Rule 10b-18 promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Purchases made pursuant to this authorization will be made in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions, or pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with the Rule 10b-18. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases will be determined by the Company in its discretion and will be subject to economic and market conditions, stock price, applicable legal requirements and other factors. On January 9, 2019, VirTra's Board of Directors authorized an additional $1million be allocated for the repurchase of VirTra's stock under the existing 10b-18 plan. The Company's stock repurchase program was suspended as a results of interim rulings for public-company recipients of a PPP loan under the CARES Act. The stock repurchase suspension remained in effect until the PPP loan was forgiven on July 20, 2021, and has continued to remain in effect. Treasury Stock During the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company purchased no treasury shares. Non-qualified Stock Options The Company has periodically issued non-qualified stock options to key employees, officers and directors under a stock option compensation plan approved by the Board of Directors in 2009. Terms of option grants are at the discretion of the Board of Directors and are generally seven years. Upon the exercise of these options, the Company expects to issue new authorized shares of its common stock. The following table summarizes all non-qualified stock options as of: December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Number of Weighted Number of Weighted Stock Options Exercise Price Stock Options Exercise Price Options outstanding, beginning of year 164,167 $ 3.13 234,167 $ 2.47 Granted - - - - Redeemed (35,000 ) 1.85 (40,000 ) 0.88 Exercised (7,500 ) 1.51 (30,000 ) 1.01 Expired / terminated (9,167 ) 4.59 - - Options outstanding, end of year 112,500 $ 3.51 164,167 $ 3.13 Options exercisable, end of year 112,500 $ 3.51 164,167 $ 3.13 The Company did not have any non-vested stock options outstanding as of December 31, 2021. The weighted average contractual term for options outstanding and exercisable at December 31, 2021 and 2020 was 7years. The aggregate intrinsic value of the options outstanding and exercisable at December 31, 2021 and 2020 was $392,065and $138,487, respectively. The total intrinsic value of options exercised during the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was $252,635and $63,437, respectively. The aggregate intrinsic value is calculated as the difference between the exercise price of the underlying options and the fair value of the Company's common stock for those stock options that have an exercise price lower than the fair value of the Company's common stock. Options with an exercise price above the fair value of the Company's common stock are considered to have no intrinsic value. For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company received payments related to the exercise of options in the amount of $11,320and $30,166, respectively. The total fair value of shares vested during the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 is $0. F-25 The following table summarizes information about stock options outstanding and exercisable as of December 31, 2021: Range of

A total of 1,187,500shares of our common stock was initially authorized and reserved for issuance under the Equity Plan. This reserve automatically increased on January 1, 2019, and each subsequent anniversary through 2027, by an amount equal to the smaller of (a) 3% of the number of shares of common stock issued and outstanding on the immediately preceding December 31, or (b) an amount determined by the Board. Awards may be granted under the Equity Plan to our employees, including officers, directors or consultants or those of any present or future parent or subsidiary corporation or other affiliated entity. All awards will be evidenced by a written agreement between us and the holder of the award and may include any of the following: stock options, stock appreciation rights, restricted stock, restricted stock units, performance shares and performance units and cash-based awards and other stock-based awards. Through December 31, 2021, 224,133and 168,090restricted stock awards and 14,057and 10,543restricted shares have been granted under the Equity Plan to the Company's CEO and COO, respectively (see Note 11). For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, there were no options issued under the Equity Plan. F-26 Common stock activity On August 26, 2021, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved grants of 14,057and 10,543restricted shares to the CEO and COO, respectively, based on the Company's performance for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 (see Note 11). On March 31, 2021, the Company entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with certain institutional investors (the "Purchasers"), pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell to the Purchasers an aggregate of 3,000,000shares (the "RDO Shares") of the Company's Common Stock at a price of $6.00per share in a registered direct offering (the "Offering"). The RDO Shares were offered and sold by the Company pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-238624), which was filed by the Company with the SEC on May 22, 2020, and subsequently declared effective on June 2, 2020, and a related prospectus. The Company also entered into a placement agent agreement (the "Placement Agency Agreement") on March 31, 2021, with Roth Capital Partners, LLC ("Roth"), pursuant to which Roth agreed to serve as placement agent for the issuance and sale of the RDO Shares. The Company agreed to pay Roth an aggregate fee equal to 6.5% of the gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the securities in the transaction. The Company also agreed to pay Roth a reimbursement for legal fees and expenses in an amount not to exceed $35,000. Roth acted as the lead placement agent in the Offering. Lake Street Capital Markets acted as co-placement agent for the Offering. Maxim Group LLC acted as a financial advisor to the Company in connection with the Offering. A prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the Offering, dated March 31, 2021, was filed with the SEC on April 2, 2021. On April 5, 2021, the Company closed the Offering. The total gross proceeds of the Offering were $18.0million, before deducting the placement agents' fees and other estimated Offering expenses which totaled $1,205,000. Note 14. Subsequent Events On May 2, 2022, VirTra, Inc. announced the appointment of John F. Givens II as its co-Chief Executive Officer, effective April 11, 2022. Mr. Givens has been serving as a director of VirTra since November 2020. VirTra has agreed to pay Mr. Givens an initial annual base salary of $298,990, subject to annual review. VirTra issued Mr. Givens a signing bonus of 64,815shares of common stock which are restricted from transfer until the earlier of: i) 12 months of employment having lapsed or ii) the Company terminating employment with Mr. Givens without cause. Mr. Givens was also granted 288,889performance-based restricted stock units pursuant to VirTra's 2017 Equity Incentive Plan. Beginning on the last business day of August 2022, a tranche of restricted stock units, having an approximate value of $40,000, based on current grant day prices, may vest if the Company has achieved net profit for the twelve months ending June 30, 2022 of at least $2,500,000. For every $500,000 earned in excess of $2,500,000 another tranche will vest. If the maximum net profit of $7,000,000 is achieved, ten tranches would vest. Similarly, on the last business day of August 2023, a tranche of restricted stock units may vest if the Company has achieved a net profit of at least $3,000,000, with the potential to have additional tranches vest up to a maximum of $9,000,000 in net profit. This vesting arrangement continues with the last business day of August 2024, with the minimum net profit threshold being $3,500,000 and the maximum net profit being $11,000,000. The vesting schedule notwithstanding, the Compensation Committee shall have the discretion to declare the vesting of any number of restricted stock units should the Company experience unusual results of operations, such as falling below the net profit threshold one year and exceeding the maximum net profit the following year, so long as the total number of restricted stock units declared to be vested does not exceed the amount awarded. Additionally, while a maximum net profit per year has been set for allocation of the available shares at this time, it is very possible that the Company will exceed these levels during the next 3 years and if such performance occurs, the Compensation Committee will meet to determine if additional compensation is in the best interests of the Company at that time. F-27 ITEM 9. CHANGES IN AND DISAGREEMENTS WITH ACCOUNTANTS ON ACCOUNTING AND FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE. On November 22, 2021, the Audit Committee of our Board of Directors terminated the engagement of MaloneBailey, LLP ("MaloneBailey") as our independent registered public accounting firm, effective immediately. Malone Bailey's reports on our financial statements for the past two fiscal years did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion, and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles. Furthermore, during our two most recent fiscal years and through November 22, 2021, there were no disagreements with MaloneBailey on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to the satisfaction of MaloneBailey, would have caused it to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreement in connection with its reports on our financial statements for such periods. During MaloneBailey's engagement, we disclosed the ineffectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting due to the following material weaknesses which we identified in our internal control over financial reporting: (i) the lack of multiple levels of management review on complex business, accounting and financial reporting issues, and (ii) the failure to implement adequate system and manual controls. On November 22, 2021, the Audit Committee of our Board of Directors appointed Eide Bailly LLP ("Eide Bailly") as our new independent registered accounting firm. During our two most recent fiscal years and through November 22, 2021, neither we nor anyone acting on our behalf consulted Eide Bailly with respect to any of the matters or reportable events set forth in Item 304(a)(2)(i) and (ii) of Regulation S-K. On May 2, 2022, the Audit Committee of our Board of Directors terminated the engagement of Eide Bailly as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, effective immediately. Eide Bailly had been engaged as of November 22, 2021 and did not render any reports on the Company's financial statements. From Eide Bailly's engagement date through May 2, 2022, there were no disagreements with Eide Bailly with respect to any accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreement(s), if not resolved to the satisfaction of the former accountant, would have caused it to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreement(s) in connection with its report. On May 3, 2022, the Audit Committee of our Board of Directors appointed Haynie & Company ("Haynie") as the Company's new independent registered accounting firm. During the Company's two most recent fiscal years and through May 3, 2022, neither the Company nor anyone acting on the Company's behalf consulted Haynie with respect to any of the matters or reportable events set forth in Item 304(a)(2)(i) and (ii) of Regulation S-K. ITEM 9A. CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES. Disclosure controls and procedures We maintain "disclosure controls and procedures," as that term is defined in Rule 13a-15(e), promulgated by the SEC pursuant to the Exchange Act. Disclosure controls and procedures include controls and procedures designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed in our company's reports filed under the Exchange Act is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in the SEC's rules and forms, and that such information is accumulated and communicated to our management, including our principal executive officer and principal financial officer, to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure. Our management, with the participation of our principal executive officer and principal financial officer, evaluated our company's disclosure controls and procedures as of the end of the period covered by this annual report on Form 10-K. Based on this evaluation, our principal executive officer and principal financial officer concluded that as of December 31, 2021, our disclosure controls and procedures were not effective. The ineffectiveness of our disclosure controls and procedures was due to material weaknesses, which we identified, in our report on internal control over financial reporting. 29 Internal control over financial reporting Management's annual report on internal control over financial reporting Our management, including our principal executive officer and principal financial officer, is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal control over financial reporting (as defined in Rule 13a-15(f) under the Exchange Act). Our management, with the participation of our principal executive officer and principal financial officer, evaluated the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2021. Our management's evaluation of our internal control over financial reporting was based on the 2013 framework in Internal Control-Integrated Framework, issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission. Based on this evaluation, our management concluded that as of December 31, 2021, our internal control over financial reporting was not effective. This Annual Report on Form 10-K does not include an attestation report of our independent registered public accounting firm pursuant to the rules of the SEC for emerging growth companies. The ineffectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting was due to the following material weaknesses which we identified in our internal control over financial reporting: (i) the lack of multiple levels of management review on complex business, accounting and financial reporting issues, and (ii) we had not implemented adequate system and manual controls. Until such time as we expand our staff to include additional accounting and executive personnel and accounting systems and procedures, it is likely we will continue to report material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting. Our growth over the past two years necessitated implementing a new ERP system, which, along with COVID-related personnel limitations, delayed the completion of our 2021 audit. A material weakness is a deficiency or a combination of control deficiencies in internal control over financial reporting such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of our annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis. Limitations on Effectiveness of Controls Our principal executive officer and principal financial officer do not expect that our disclosure controls or our internal control over financial reporting will prevent all errors and all fraud. A control system, no matter how well conceived and operated, can provide only reasonable, not absolute, assurance that the objectives of the control system are met. Further, the design of a control system must reflect the fact that there are resource constraints, and the benefits of controls must be considered relative to their costs. Because of the inherent limitations in all control systems, no evaluation of controls can provide absolute assurance that all control issues and instances of fraud, if any, within our company have been detected. These inherent limitations include the realities that judgments in decision-making can be faulty, and that breakdowns can occur because of a simple error or mistake. Additional controls can be circumvented by the individual acts of some persons, by collusion of two or more people, or by management override of the controls. The design of any system of controls is also based in part upon certain assumptions about the likelihood of future events, and there can be no assurance that any design will succeed in achieving its stated goals under all potential future conditions; over time, controls may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. Because of the inherent limitations in a cost-effective control system, misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Changes in Internal Controls over Financial Reporting There was no change in our internal control over financial reporting that occurred during the year ended December 31, 2021 that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting. However, subsequent to December 31, 2021, we implemented more formal review and documentation of workflow processes, and increased ERP training. ITEM 9B. OTHER INFORMATION. None. ITEM 9C. DISCLOSURE REGARDING FOREIGN JURISDICTIONS THAT PREVENT INSPECTION. None. 30 PART III ITEM 10. DIRECTORS, EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE. Board of Directors and Executive Officers The following table sets forth the names, positions and ages of our current directors and executive officers. Each director is elected at our annual meeting of stockholders and holds office for one year, or until his successor is elected and qualified. Officers are elected by our Board of Directors and their terms of office are at the discretion of our Board. Name Age Position/Title Robert D. Ferris 50 Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of the Board John F. Givens II 58 Co-Chief Executive Officer and Director Matthew D. Burlend 48 Chief Operating Officer, Vice President and Director Marsha J. Foxx 60 Chief Accounting Officer, Vice President Jeffrey D. Brown 58 Director James Richardson 45 Director Biographical information concerning the directors and executive officers listed above is set forth below: Robert D. Ferris. Mr. Ferris has been our Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors since 2008 and has been our President since founding Ferris Productions, Inc. ("Ferris Productions") in 1993. Mr. Ferris has led VirTra in providing the market with revolutionary simulation training products that today impact millions worldwide. He has been awarded multiple patents, spoken at various trade shows, and has written or assisted with various ground-breaking articles and studies in the fields of virtual reality and simulation technology. Mr. Ferris is considered one of the top experts in the world at applying virtual reality and simulation technology to solve real world problems. Mr. Ferris attended the U.S. Air Force Academy and received a Bachelor's degree in Systems Engineering from the University of Arizona. We believe Mr. Ferris' history as a founder, officer and director of our company, and his management experience and industry knowledge, provide the requisite qualifications, skills, perspectives and experience that make him well qualified to serve as Chairman of our Board of Directors. John F. Givens II. Mr. Givens was appointed as Co-Chief Executive Officer as of April 11, 2022, and has served as a director of our company since November 2, 2020. Mr. Givens has over 20 years' experience as a board member, entrepreneur, and corporate executive. He currently serves as a military board advisor to Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim), a global developer of advanced military simulation and training software. In 2010, Mr. Givens established the US company of BISim, and as president, took military simulations products from inception to production. Mr. Givens has achieved numerous awards and honors, including appointment to the board of directors of the National Center for Simulation (NCS), an association of defense companies, and the "Pioneer Awards" for outstanding contributions and innovations to the training and effectiveness of US and overseas soldiers, sailors, and airmen. Mr. Givens graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the Florida Institute of Technology and proudly served in the United States Army. We believe Mr. Givens history as founder and president of BISim, and his business development expertise, technology background and extensive management experience provide the requisite qualifications, skills, perspectives, and experience that make him well qualified to serve on our Board of Directors. Matthew D. Burlend. Mr. Burlend has been our Chief Operating Officer since 2011, Vice President since 2017, and director and Secretary of our Board since 2008. Prior to joining Ferris Productions, Inc. in 1999, Matt was a mechanical engineer focused on the design of automated production equipment for Panduit, a $1+ billion per year global manufacturing company. In his role with our company, Mr. Burlend has contributed significantly to managing the design, production and support of our simulator products and has achieved a highly successful track record in the daily operations of our core business. At VirTra, Matt worked his way up from engineer to becoming COO in 2011. In addition, he was instrumental in managing the company from a debt position of over $4 million, to becoming debt-free in less than three years at the height of the Great Recession, to then achieving record profits. Matt graduated from Olivet Nazarene University with a Mechanical Engineering Degree. 31 Marsha J. Foxx. Ms. Foxx joined the Company in December, 2020 as our Vice President Chief Accounting Officer. She brings to the Company over 20 years of experience in financial operations, business transformation strategies, and all phases of the accounting processes and controls. Throughout her career, she has held numerous leadership positions in a variety of industries including technology and healthcare. Prior to joining the Company, she served as vice president of finance for a cyber security startup, as global executive vice president finance for an advanced Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) consultancy, vice president of finance for various healthcare entities, and chief financial officer for a civilian based military aggressor flight training company. In addition, she started her own management consulting firm. Ms. Foxx holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, majoring in Accounting, from Central Michigan University, and has been a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) for over 25 years. Jeffrey D. Brown. Mr. Brown has served as a director of our company since 2011. Mr. Brown has been a Certified Public Accountant ("CPA") since 1993 and a financial planning service provider for over 12 years, performing financial services for a wide range of companies. From 2002 to 2004, Mr. Brown was the Chief Financial Officer for Gold Canyon Candles, a provider of fragranced candles and accessories during a period of rapid growth in revenues. From 1990 to 1994, Mr. Brown was an auditor at Ernst & Young performing audits for a variety of organizations. Mr. Brown received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from California State University, San Bernardino and his CPA designation in 1993. We believe Mr. Brown's history as a financial and accounting services professional and a former auditor and management experience provide the requisite qualifications, skills, perspectives, and experience that make him well qualified to serve on our Board of Directors. James Richardson. Mr. Richardson has served as a director of our company since October 9, 2017. Mr. Richardson is the co-founder and was the chief executive officer of NaturalPoint Inc. from 1996 until May 14, 2021 NaturalPoint is a world leader in simulation/VR/AR tracking and sells optical motion capture hardware and software, head tracking for PC's and hands-free ergonomic mouse alternative for assistive technology. Mr. Richardson has had an integral role at NaturalPoint since its formation and is responsible for devising its high-level strategy and the engineering, marketing and sales efforts. Through Mr. Richardson's efforts, he led to profitable revenue growth, enabling it to gain significant market share culminating in its sale to Planar Systems, Inc., a developer, manufacturer and marketer of electronic display products and systems for $125 million in cash. Mr. Richardson studied Mechanical Engineering at the University of California at Berkeley. We believe Mr. Richardson's history as a founder of NaturalPoint, and his technology background and management experience provide the requisite qualifications, skills, perspectives, and experience that make him well qualified to serve on our Board of Directors. There are no family relationships between any of the executive officers and directors. Involvement in Certain Legal Proceedings None of our directors, executive officers, significant employees or control persons has been involved in any legal proceeding listed in Item 401(f) of Regulation S-K in the past 10 years. Board Composition Our business and affairs are managed under the direction of our Board of Directors. The number of directors is fixed by our Board of Directors, subject to our articles of incorporation and our bylaws. Currently, our Board of Directors consists of five directors. Director Independence Our Board of Directors has undertaken a review of the independence of each director. Based on information provided by each director concerning his or her background, employment and affiliations, our Board of Directors has determined that prior to Mr. Givens' appointment as Co-Chief Executive Officer in April 2022: (i) Messrs. Brown, Richardson, and Givens did not have a material relationship with us that could compromise their ability to exercise independent judgment in carrying out their responsibilities and that each of these directors was "independent" as that term is defined under the listing standards of NASDAQ and (ii) Messrs. Ferris and Burlend were non-independent directors. Therefore, as of the date of this report, a majority of our Board of Directors do not consist of "independent directors" as defined under the listing standards of NASDAQ. We plan to rectify this situation at our next annual shareholders' meeting. 32 Board Leadership Structure and Board's Role in Risk Oversight Our Board of Directors has a Chairman, Mr. Ferris. The Chairman has authority, among other things, to preside over Board meetings and set the agenda for Board meetings. Accordingly, the Chairman has substantial ability to shape the work of our Board of Directors. Because a majority of our Board of Directors will be independent, we believe that separation of the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer is not necessary at this time to ensure appropriate oversight by the Board of Directors of our business and affairs. However, no single leadership model is right for all companies and at all times. The Board of Directors recognizes that depending on the circumstances, other leadership models, such as the appointment of a lead independent director, might be appropriate. Accordingly, the Board of Directors may periodically review its leadership structure. In addition, the Board of Directors will hold executive sessions in which only independent directors are present. Our Board of Directors is generally responsible for the oversight of corporate risk in its review and deliberations relating to our activities. Our principal source of risk falls into two categories, financial and product commercialization. The audit committee will oversee management of financial risks; our Board of Directors regularly reviews information regarding our cash position, liquidity and operations, as well as the risks associated with each. The Board of Directors regularly reviews plans, results and potential risks related to our product development and commercialization efforts. Our compensation committee is expected to oversee risk management as it relates to our compensation plans, policies and practices for all employees including executives and directors, particularly whether our compensation programs may create incentives for our employees to take excessive or inappropriate risks which could have a material adverse effect on us. Board Committees Our Board of Directors has established three standing committees-the audit committee, compensation committee, and nominating and corporate governance committee-each of which operate under a charter that has been approved by our Board of Directors. We have appointed persons to the Board of Directors and committees of the Board as required meeting the corporate governance requirements of the NASDAQ Listing Rules. Audit Committee We have appointed three members of our Board of Directors to the audit committee, Messrs. Givens, Brown, and Richardson. Mr. Brown serves as the chairman of the audit committee and satisfies the definition of "audit committee financial expert" within the meaning of SEC regulations and the NASDAQ Listing Rules. In making a determination on which member will qualify as a financial expert, our Board of Directors considered the formal education and nature and scope of such members' previous experience. Mr. Givens will be replaced by an independent director after our next annual shareholders meeting. Our audit committee is responsible for, among other things: ● To oversee our accounting and financial reporting and disclosure processes and the audit of our financial statements. ● To select and retain an independent registered public accounting firm to act as our independent auditors. ● To review with management, the internal audit department and our independent auditors the adequacy and effectiveness of our financial reporting processes, internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures, including any significant deficiencies or material weaknesses. ● To review and discuss with our independent auditors and management our annual audited financial statements (including the related notes), the form of audit opinion to be issued by the auditors on the financial statements and the disclosure under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" to be included in our annual report on Form 10-K. ● To review and approve the functions of our accounting department and approve the hiring or dismissal of the Chief Accounting Officer, or such person as may, from time to time, be delegated such internal audit function by the Board. 33 ● To review and discuss with management policies and guidelines to govern the process by which management assesses and manages our risks. ● To establish and oversee procedures for the receipt, retention and treatment of complaints received by us regarding accounting, internal accounting controls or auditing matters and the confidential, anonymous submission by Company employees of concerns regarding questionable accounting or auditing matters. ● To review, approve and oversee any transaction between us and any related person and any other potential conflict of interest situations. ● To meet at least four times a year to fulfill its responsibilities. ● To review the audit committee charter at least annually and recommend any proposed changes to the Board for approval. Compensation Committee We have appointed two members of our Board of Directors, Messrs. Brown and Richardson, to the compensation committee. Our compensation committee will assist our Board of Directors in the discharge of its responsibilities relating to the compensation of our executive officers. Our compensation committee is responsible for, among other things: ● To review and approve the compensation of the Chief Executive Officer and to approve the compensation of all other executive officers. ● To review, and approve and, when appropriate, recommend to the Board for approval, any employment agreements and any severance arrangements or plans, including any benefits to be provided in connection with a change in control, for the CEO and other executive officers, which includes the ability to adopt, amend and terminate such agreements, arrangements or plans. ● To review our incentive compensation arrangements. ● To review and recommend to the Board for approval the frequency with which we will conduct Say on Pay Votes. ● To review director compensation for service on the Board and Board committees at least once a year and to recommend any changes to the Board. ● To meet at least two times a year. ● To review the compensation committee charter at least annually and recommend any proposed changes to the Board for approval. Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee We have appointed two members of our Board of Directors, Messrs. Brown and Richardson, to the nominating and corporate governance committee. Mr. Richardson serves as the chairman of the nominating and corporate governance committee. Our nominating and corporate governance committee is responsible for, among other things: ● To determine the qualifications, qualities, skills, and other expertise required to be a director and to develop, and recommend to the Board for its approval, criteria to be considered in selecting nominees for director. ● To select and approve the nominees for director to be submitted to a stockholder vote at the annual meeting of stockholders. ● To review the Board's committee structure and composition and to appoint directors to serve as members of each committee and committee chairmen. ● To develop and recommend to the Board for approval standards for determining whether a director has a relationship with us that would impair its independence. ● To review and discuss with management the disclosure regarding the operations of the nominating and corporate governance committee and director independence, and to recommend that this disclosure be included in our proxy statement or annual report on Form 10-K, as applicable. ● To monitor compliance with our Code of Ethics and Business Conduct (the "Code of Ethics"), to investigate any alleged breach or violation of the Code of Ethics and to enforce the provisions of the Code of Ethics. ● To meet at least two times a year. ● To review the nominating and corporate governance committee charter at least annually and recommend any proposed changes to the Board for approval 34 Code of Ethics and Business Conduct and Whistleblower Protection Policy We have adopted a written Code of Ethics, which outlines the principles of legal and ethical business conduct under which we do business. In addition, we have adopted a written Whistleblower Protection Policy to prevent adverse employment action of any kind against any of our employees who lawfully report information about (i) fraudulent activities within our company (including wire fraud, mail fraud and bank fraud), (ii) violations of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act pertaining to fraud against stockholders of the Company, (iii) questionable accounting, internal accounting controls or auditing matters of the Company, and (iv) conduct by our executives that violate our Code of Ethics, or that cause reports and other public disclosures by us that are not full, fair and accurate. To advance this commitment, we have adopted this Whistleblower Protection Policy. The Code of Ethics and Whistleblower Protection Policy are applicable to all of our directors, officers and employees and are available on our corporate website, www.virtra.com. We intend to disclose any amendments to our Code of Ethics, or waivers of its requirements, on our website or in filings under the Exchange Act to the extent required by applicable rules and exchange requirements. Director Compensation 2021 Director Compensation Table Name Fees earned or paid in cash Stock Awards Option Awards Non-equity incentive plan compensation Nonqualified deferred compensation earnings All Other Compensation Total Jeffrey D. Brown $ 24,000 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 24,000 John F. Givens II $ 24,000 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 24,000 James Richardson $ 24,000 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 24,000 We approved the payments of quarterly and annual cash retainers to each non-employee director (Messrs. Brown, Richardson and Givens) to cover all Board and committee meetings, actions by written consent, and attendance fees. The cash retainers are in lieu of previously Board-approved awards of stock options and any other compensation to non-employee directors for serving on the Board of directors and committees. We reimburse our non-employee directors for reasonable travel expenses incurred in attending Board and committee meetings. We also may allow our non-employee directors to participate in any equity compensation plans that we have adopted or may adopt in the future. Historically, our directors that are our employees have not received compensation for their service as directors. ITEM 11. EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION The following table summarizes all compensation recorded by us in the past two fiscal years for: ● our principal executive officer or other individual acting in a similar capacity during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, ● our two most highly compensated executive officers, other than our principal executive officers, who were serving as executive officers at December 31, 2021, and ● up to two additional individuals for whom disclosure would have been provided but for the fact that the individual was not serving as an executive officer at December 31, 2021. 35

For definitional purposes, these individuals are sometimes referred to as the "named executive officers." 2021 Summary Compensation Table Fiscal Stock Option All Other Name and Year Salary Bonus Awards Awards Compensation Total Principal Position Ended ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Robert D. Ferris, 12/31/2021 $ 298,226 $ 8,194 $ 160,000 - $ 466,420 Chief Executive Officer 12/31/2020 $ 239,222 $ 8,910 - - $ 248,132 Matthew D. Burlend, 12/31/2021 $ 237,299 $ 7,354 $ 120,000 $ - - $ 364,653 Chief Operating Officer 12/31/2020 $ 223,274 $ 34,615 - $ - - $ 257,889 Marsha J. Foxx , 12/31/2021 $ 140,000 $ 266 - $ - - $ 140,266 Chief Accounting Officer (1) 12/31/2020 $ 8,077 $ - $ - - $ 8,077 (1) Ms. Foxx joined the Company on December 11, 2020. Executive Employment Agreements On April 2, 2012, we entered into three-year Employment Agreements with each of Messrs. Ferris and Burlend that call for base annual salaries of $195,000 and $175,000, respectively, subject to increases based on the cost of living at a minimum. The agreements automatically extend for additional periods of one year. These contracts have been renewed annually with upward adjustments each year applying the same percentage increase approved for Company-wide cost-of-living adjustments. On January 1, 2021, Messrs. Ferris' and Burlend's annual base salaries were $248,791 and $223,274, respectively. The employment agreements entitle these executives to an annual cash bonus determined by our Board of Directors based on our performance. In addition, the agreements entitle these executives to participate in any stock option or restricted stock plan adopted by our Board of Directors. The amount of an award under any such plan and the vesting terms shall be as determined by the Board. In addition, we provide the executives with family medical insurance, $15,000 in life insurance, and participation in a 401(k) retirement plan. Pursuant to the terms of the employment agreements, we may terminate an executive's employment for cause as defined in the employment agreement and such cause is deemed to exist as determined by our Board of Directors at a Board meeting at which the executive and his counsel are first given the opportunity to address the Board with respect to such determination. If Messrs. Ferris or Burlend is terminated by us for any reason other than for cause, or if either of them voluntarily terminate their own respective employment for good reason but not including a change in control, then we shall, subject to the terms of the respective employment agreements, be obligated to pay the executive who terminated his employment an amount equal to the greater of (a) the executive's annual base salary in effect on the day preceding the date of such termination or (b) the executive's annual base salary during the twelve full calendar months preceding the date of such termination, times three. If a change of control of our company occurs while the executive is our employee and within 36 months from the date of such change in control we terminate the executive's employment for any reason (except for the death or disability of the executive or for Cause) or the executive terminates his employment for any reason, then we shall, subject to certain limitations, pay the executive any earned and accrued but unpaid base salary through the date of termination plus an amount of severance pay equal to the greater of (a) the executive's annual base salary in effect on the day preceding the date on which the change of control occurred or (b) the executive's annual base salary during the twelve full calendar months preceding the date on which the change of control occurred, times four. In addition, any stock options awarded to the executives shall immediately vest and become exercisable upon a change of control. If the executive is terminated for any reason other than the executive's voluntary termination for good reason as defined in the employment agreement, the executive whose employment has been terminated is prohibited for a period of two years from the date of termination of the employment agreement from direct competition with us, and shall not solicit any of our employees or customers. The employment agreements require us to indemnify each of the respective executives to the fullest extent permitted under Nevada law, our articles of incorporation and bylaws, which ever affords the greater protection to the executive. 36 On August 26, 2021, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors, relying upon third-party studies and recommendations, took several actions to bring the compensation of the Company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) up to industry standards and provide meaningful incentive for future performance. The Committee (1) approved grants of 224,133 and 168,090 performance-based restricted stock units pursuant to the Company's 2017 Equity Incentive Plan to the Company's CEO and COO, respectively; (2) approved grants of 14,057 and 10,543 restricted shares to the CEO and COO, respectively, based on the Company's performance for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021; and (3) increased the annual base salaries effective August 15, 2021 to $349,860 and $251,140 for the CEO and COO, respectively. While their salaries have been annually increased with Company-wide cost-of-living adjustments, this was the first comprehensive review and adjustment undertaken since 2012. Beginning on the last business day of August 2022, a tranche of restricted stock units, having approximate values of $40,000 and $30,000 for the CEO and COO, respectively, based on current prices, may vest if the Company has achieved net profit for the twelve months ending June 30, 2022 of at least $2,500,000. For every $500,000 earned in excess of $2,500,000 another tranche will vest. If the maximum net profit of $7,000,000 is achieved, ten tranches would vest. Similarly, on the last business day of August 2023, a tranche of restricted stock units may vest if the Company has achieved a net profit of at least $3,000,000, with the potential to have additional tranches vest up to a maximum of $9,000,000 in net profit. This vesting arrangement continues with the last business day of August 2024, with the minimum net profit threshold being $3,500,000 and the maximum net profit being $11,000,000. The vesting schedule notwithstanding, the Compensation Committee shall have the discretion to declare the vesting of any number of restricted stock units should the Company experience unusual results of operations, such as falling below the net profit threshold one year and exceeding the maximum net profit the following year, so long as the total number of restricted stock units declared to be vested does not exceed the amount awarded. Additionally, while a maximum net profit per year has been set for allocation of the available shares at this time, it is very possible that the Company will exceed these levels during the next 3 years and if such performance occurs, the Compensation Committee will meet to determine if additional compensation is in the best interests of the Company at that time. During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company's Chief Operating Officer redeemed 15,000 previously awarded options reaching expiration. The redemptions resulted in $27,780 of additional compensation expense. During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Chief Executive Officer redeemed 20,000 previously awarded options reaching expiration. The redemptions resulted in $37,040 of additional compensation expense. On April 11, 2022, John F. Givens II was appointed as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company. VirTra has agreed to pay Mr. Givens an initial annual base salary of $298,990, subject to annual review. VirTra issued Mr. Givens a signing bonus of 64,815 shares of common stock which are restricted from transfer until the earlier of: i) 12 months of employment having lapsed or ii) the Company terminating employment with Mr. Givens without cause. Mr. Givens was also granted 288,889 performance-based restricted stock units pursuant to the Company's 2017 Equity Incentive Plan. Beginning on the last business day of August 2022, a tranche of restricted stock units, having an approximate value of $40,000, based on current prices, may vest if the Company has achieved net profit for the twelve months ending June 30, 2022 of at least $2,500,000. For every $500,000 earned in excess of $2,500,000 another tranche will vest. If the maximum net profit of $7,000,000 is achieved, ten tranches would vest. Similarly, on the last business day of August 2023, a tranche of restricted stock units may vest if the Company has achieved a net profit of at least $3,000,000, with the potential to have additional tranches vest up to a maximum of $9,000,000 in net profit. This vesting arrangement continues with the last business day of August 2024, with the minimum net profit threshold being $3,500,000 and the maximum net profit being $11,000,000. The vesting schedule notwithstanding, the Compensation Committee shall have the discretion to declare the vesting of any number of restricted stock units should the Company experience unusual results of operations, such as falling below the net profit threshold one year and exceeding the maximum net profit the following year, so long as the total number of restricted stock units declared to be vested does not exceed the amount awarded. Additionally, while a maximum net profit per year has been set for allocation of the available shares at this time, it is very possible that the Company will exceed these levels during the next 3 years and if such performance occurs, the Compensation Committee will meet to determine if additional compensation is in the best interests of the Company at that time. 37 Employee Benefit and Equity Incentive Plans Stock Options Prior to October 2017, we periodically issued non-qualified incentive stock options to the directors under a stock option compensation plan approved by the Board of Directors in 2009. Terms of option grants are at the discretion of the Board of Directors and are generally seven years. These awards were suspended as of October 1, 2017. As of December 31, 2021, there were 112,500 options outstanding and 112,500 options exercisable at a weighted exercise price of $3.51 and $3.51, respectively. On March 9, 2016, our Board of Directors approved a program under which we may repurchase outstanding vested Company stock options on an exception basis. Under the terms of the program, our Chief Executive Officer or Chief Operating Officer may cause us to redeem for cash any positive stock options for the net value of the stock option (stock price on the redemption date minus strike price). The cash redemption of stock options held by the Chief Executive Officer or Chief Operating Officer must be approved by our independent directors. We retain the right to reject any redemption request that is not in the best interest of our company. Profit Sharing We have a discretionary profit-sharing program that pays out a percentage of our profits each year as a cash bonus to active and eligible employees. The cash payment is typically split into two equal payments and distributed pro-rata to employees in good standing at time of distribution in April and October of the following year after the completion of the annual financial audit. For the years ending December 31, 2021 and 2020, the amount expensed to operations for this program was $139,682 and $206,869, respectively. 2017 Equity Incentive Plan On August 23, 2017, our Board approved, subject to stockholder approval at the annual meeting of stockholders on October 6, 2017, the VirTra, Inc. 2017 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Equity Plan"). The Equity Plan is intended to make available incentives that will assist us to attract, retain and motivate employees, including officers, consultants and directors. We may provide these incentives through the grant of stock options, stock appreciation rights, restricted stock, restricted stock units, performance shares and units and other cash-based or stock-based awards. A total of 1,187,500 shares of our Common Stock were initially authorized and reserved for issuance under the Equity Plan. This reserve automatically increased on January 1, 2019 and will automatically increase each subsequent anniversary through 2027, by an amount equal to the smaller of (a) 3% of the number of shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding on the immediately preceding December 31, or (b) an amount determined by the Board. Appropriate adjustments will be made in the number of authorized shares and other numerical limits in the Equity Plan and in outstanding awards to prevent dilution or enlargement of participants' rights in the event of a stock split or other change in our capital structure. Shares subject to awards which expire or are cancelled or forfeited will again become available for issuance under the Equity Plan. The shares available will not be reduced by awards settled in cash or by shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding obligations. Only the net number of shares issued upon the exercise of stock appreciation rights or options exercised by means of a net exercise or by tender of previously owned shares will be deducted from the shares available under the Equity Plan. The Equity Plan will be generally administered by the compensation committee of our Board of Directors. Subject to the provisions of the Equity Plan, the compensation committee will determine in its discretion the persons to whom and the times at which awards are granted, the sizes of such awards and all of their terms and conditions. However, the compensation committee may delegate to one or more of our officers the authority to grant awards to persons who are not officers or directors, subject to certain limitations contained in the Equity Plan and award guidelines established by the committee. The compensation committee will have the authority to construe and interpret the terms of the Equity Plan and awards granted under it. The Equity Plan provides, subject to certain limitations, for indemnification by us of any director, officer or employee against all reasonable expenses, including attorneys' fees, incurred in connection with any legal action arising from such person's action or failure to act in administering the Equity Plan. 38 The Equity Plan authorized the compensation committee, without further stockholder approval, to provide for the cancellation of stock options or stock appreciation rights with exercise prices in excess of the fair market value of the underlying shares of Common Stock in exchange for new options or other equity awards with exercise prices equal to the fair market value of the underlying Common Stock or a cash payment. The Equity Plan limits the grant date fair value of all equity awards and the amount of cash compensation that may be provided to a non-employee director in any fiscal year to an aggregate of $300,000. Awards may be granted under the Equity Plan to our employees, including officers, directors or consultants or those of any present or future parent or subsidiary corporation or other affiliated entity. All awards will be evidenced by a written agreement between us and the holder of the award and may include any of the following: ● Stock options. We may grant non-statutory stock options or incentive stock options (as described in Section 422 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended), each of which gives its holder the right, during a specified term (not exceeding 10 years) and subject to any specified vesting or other conditions, to purchase a number of shares of our Common Stock at an exercise price per share determined by the administrator, which may not be less than the fair market value of a share of our Common Stock on the date of grant. ● Stock appreciation rights. A stock appreciation right gives its holder the right, during a specified term (not exceeding 10 years) and subject to any specified vesting or other conditions, to receive the appreciation in the fair market value of our Common Stock between the date of grant of the award and the date of its exercise. We may pay the appreciation in shares of our Common Stock or in cash. ● Restricted stock. The administrator may grant restricted stock awards either as a bonus or as a purchase right at such price as the administrator determines. Shares of restricted stock remain subject to forfeiture until vested, based on such terms and conditions as the administrator specifies. Holders of restricted stock will have the right to vote the shares and to receive any dividends paid, except that the dividends will be subject to the same vesting conditions as the related shares. ● Restricted stock units. Restricted stock units represent rights to receive shares of our Common Stock (or their value in cash) at a future date without payment of a purchase price, subject to vesting or other conditions specified by the administrator. Holders of restricted stock units have no voting rights or rights to receive cash dividends unless and until shares of Common Stock are issued in settlement of such awards. However, the administrator may grant restricted stock units that entitle their holders to dividend equivalent rights subject to the same vesting conditions as the related units. ● Performance shares and performance units. Performance shares and performance units are awards that will result in a payment to their holder only if specified performance goals are achieved during a specified performance period. Performance share awards are rights denominated in shares of our Common Stock, while performance unit awards are rights denominated in dollars. The administrator establishes the applicable performance goals based on one or more measures of business performance enumerated in the Equity Plan, such as revenue, gross margin, net income or total stockholder return. To the extent earned, performance share and unit awards may be settled in cash or in shares of our Common Stock. Holders of performance shares or performance units have no voting rights or rights to receive cash dividends unless and until shares of Common Stock are issued in settlement of such awards. However, the administrator may grant performance shares that entitle their holders to dividend equivalent rights subject to the same vesting conditions as the related units. ● Cash-based awards and other stock-based awards. The administrator may grant cash-based awards that specify a monetary payment or range of payments or other stock-based awards that specify a number or range of shares or units that, in either case, are subject to vesting or other conditions specified by the administrator. Settlement of these awards may be in cash or shares of our Common Stock, as determined by the administrator. Their holder will have no voting rights or right to receive cash dividends unless and until shares of our Common Stock are issued pursuant to the award. The administrator may grant dividend equivalent rights with respect to other stock-based awards. In the event of a change in control as described in the Equity Plan, the acquiring or successor entity may assume or continue all or any awards outstanding under the Equity Plan or substitute substantially equivalent awards. Any awards which are not assumed or continued in connection with a change in control or are not exercised or settled prior to the change in control will terminate effective as of the time of the change in control. The compensation committee may provide for the acceleration of vesting of any or all outstanding awards upon such terms and to such extent as it determines, except that the vesting of all awards held by members of the Board of Directors who are not employees will automatically be accelerated in full. The Equity Plan also authorizes the compensation committee, in its discretion and without the consent of any participant, to cancel each or any outstanding award denominated in shares upon a change in control in exchange for a payment to the participant with respect to each share subject to the cancelled award of an amount equal to the excess of the consideration to be paid per share of Common Stock in the change in control transaction over the exercise price per share, if any, under the award. 39 The Equity Plan will continue in effect until it is terminated by the administrator, provided, however, that all awards will be granted, if at all, within 10 years of its effective date. The following table sets forth information about the beneficial ownership of our Common Stock at July 25, 2022 for: ● each person known to us to be the beneficial owner of more than 5% of our Common Stock; ● each named executive officer; ● each of our directors; and ● all of our executive officers and directors as a group. Unless otherwise noted below, the address for each beneficial owner listed on the table is in care of VirTra, Inc., 295 E. Corporate Place, Chandler AZ 85225. We have determined beneficial ownership in accordance with the rules of the SEC. Except as indicated by the footnotes below, we believe, based on the information furnished to us, that the persons and entities named in the tables below have sole voting and investment power with respect to all shares of Common Stock that they beneficially own, subject to applicable community property laws. We have based our calculation of the percentage of beneficial ownership on 10,876,945 shares of our Common Stock outstanding as of July 25, 2022 41 In computing the number of shares of Common Stock beneficially owned by a person and the percentage ownership of that person, we deemed outstanding shares of Common Stock subject to options or issuable upon conversion of preferred stock held by that person that are currently exercisable or exercisable within 60 days of July 25, 2022. We did not deem these shares outstanding, however, for the purpose of computing the percentage ownership of any other person. Name of Beneficial Owner Amount and Nature of Beneficial Ownership Percent of Class Directors and Named Executive Officers: Robert D. Ferris (1) 431,276 4.0 % Matthew D. Burlend (2) 40,543 * Jeffrey D. Brown (3) 44,193 * John F. Givens II 65,815 3.3 % Marsha J. Foxx 800 * James Richardson - - All named executive officers and directors as a group (six persons) 582,627 5.3 % * Represents less than 1% (1) The number of shares beneficially owned by Mr. Ferris includes: 391,276 shares of our Common Stock presently outstanding, and options to purchase 40,000 shares of our Common Stock at prices ranging from $1.70 to $5.88. (2) The number of shares beneficially owned by Mr. Burlend includes: 10,543 shares of our Common Stock presently outstanding and options to purchase30,000 shares of our Common Stock at prices ranging from $1.70 to $5.88. (3) The number of shares beneficially owned by Mr. Brown includes: 26,693 shares of our Common Stock presently outstanding and options to purchase 17,500 shares of our Common Stock at per share prices ranging from $1.70 to $5.88. ITEM 13. CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS, AND DIRECTOR INDEPENDENCE. In addition to the compensation arrangements, including employment, termination of employment and change in control arrangements and indemnification arrangements, discussed in Item 10. "Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance" and Item 11. "Executive Compensation" above, the following is a description of each transaction since January 1, 2020 and each currently proposed transaction in which: ● We have been or will be a participant; ● the amount involved exceeds the lesser of $120,000 or one percent of the average of our total assets at year-end for the last two completed fiscal years; and ● any of our directors, executive officers or beneficial owners of more than 5% of our capital stock, or any immediate family member of, or person sharing the household with, any of these individuals, had or will have a direct or indirect material interest. On January 16, 2015, we entered into a Co-Venture Agreement with Modern Round and in connection with this agreement we agreed to develop interactive games, skills drills, and advanced training simulation content for Modern Round and license VirTra Technology to Modern Round for a portion of its total revenue, acquired rights to purchase TEC common stock and issued to affiliates of TEC that included Mr. Saltz, who was then a member of our Board of Directors, warrants to purchase an aggregate of 919,382 shares of our Common Stock at a price of $2.72 per share. Pursuant to our rights to acquire shares of TEC common stock pursuant to this agreement, we acquired 560,000 shares of TEC common stock representing approximately 4.8% of its issued and outstanding common stock. 42 Mr. Saltz was member of the Company's Board of Directors until his passing in October 2020, as well as the former Chairman of the Board and a majority stockholder of TEC. Through the terms of the Co-Venture Agreement, the Company acquired 560,000 shares of TEC common stock representing approximately 4.8% of the issued and outstanding shares of TEC common stock. In addition, TEC paid the Company for license fees (royalties) pursuant to the terms of the Co-Venture Agreement $0 and $45,247 for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. TEC ceased to be a related party on October 11, 2020. During the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, the Company did not issue stock options to the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer or the members of the Board of Directors. Restricted stock units were awarded to the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer in 2021 as disclosed in Item 11 above. During the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company redeemed 35,000 and 15,000, respectively, previously awarded options reaching expiration from related parties, including the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and one employee. These redemptions eliminated the stock options and resulted in a total of $168,575 and $15,083 in additional compensation expense in 2021 and 2020, respectively. During the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, related parties exercised 7,500 and 30,000 previously awarded options for the exercise price of $11,320 and $30,162, respectively, resulting in purchase and issuance of Common Stock to the Chief Executive Officer and one member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Richardson, who is a member of our Board of Directors, was CEO of Natural Point, Inc. ("Natural Point") until May 14, 2021, a vendor of the Company. In 2021 and 2020, the Company purchased specialized equipment from Natural Point in the amount of $66,870 and $232,218, respectively. As of December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company had outstanding balances due to Natural Point of $33,030 and $0, respectively. ITEM 14. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT FEES AND SERVICES. The following table shows the fees that were billed for the audit and other services provided by Haynie & Company, and MaloneBailey LLP ("MaloneBailey"), our independent registered public accounting firms, for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. 2021 2020 Audit Fees $ 61,500 $ 74,305 Audit-Related Fees - - Tax Fees 14,000 14,900 All Other Fees 20,500 - Total (1) $ 96,000 $ 89,205 (1) This amount does not include $106,567 paid to Eide Bally for their work on the 2021 audit. To date, no fees have been billed or paid to Haynie & Company. Audit Fees - This category includes the audit of our annual financial statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, review of financial statements included in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and services that are normally provided by the independent registered public accounting firm in connection with engagements for those fiscal years. This category also includes advice on audit and accounting matters that arose during, or as a result of, the audit or the review of interim financial statements. Audit-Related Fees - This category consists of assurance and related services by the independent registered public accounting firm that are reasonably related to the performance of the audit or review of our financial statements and are not reported above under "Audit Fees." The services for the fees disclosed under this category include consultation regarding our correspondence with the SEC, other accounting consulting and other audit services. 43 Tax Fees - This category consists of professional services rendered by our independent registered public accounting firm for tax compliance and tax advice. The services for the fees disclosed under this category include tax return preparation and technical tax advice. All Other Fees - This category consists of fees for other miscellaneous items. Pursuant to the audit committee's charter, all audit and permissible non-audit services provided by the independent registered public accounting firm must be pre-approved. These services may include audit services, audit-related services, tax services and other services. Pre-approval is generally provided for up to one year and any pre-approval is detailed as to the particular service or category of service. The independent registered public accounting firm and management are required to periodically report to the audit committee regarding the extent of services provided by the independent registered public accounting firm. Consistent with the audit committee's policy, all audit and permissible non-audit services provided by our independent registered public accounting firm during the fiscal years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were pre-approved by the audit committee. In considering the nature of the services provided by the independent registered public accounting firms for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, the audit committee determined that such services were compatible with the provision of independent audit services. The audit committee discussed these services with the independent registered public accounting firms and management for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 to determine that they were permitted under the rules and regulations concerning auditors' independence promulgated by the SEC to implement the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, as well as rules of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. PART IV ITEM 15. EXHIBIT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENT SCHEDULES. (a)(1) Financial Statements The consolidated financial statements and Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm are listed in the Index to Financial Statements on page F-1 and included beginning on page F-2. No. Exhibit Description 3.1 Articles of Incorporation of VirTra, Inc. filed September 22, 2016 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 2.1 to the registrant's Offering Circular on Form 1-A (File No. 024-10739) filed with the Commission on September 11, 2017). 3.2 Certificate of Change of VirTra, Inc. filed on October 7, 2016 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 2.2 to the registrant's Offering Circular on Form 1-A (File No. 024-10739) filed with the Commission on September 11, 2017). 3.3 Certificate of Change of VirTra, Inc. filed on February 12, 2018 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 2.3 to the registrant's Post-Qualification Offering Circular Amendment No. 1 to Form 1-A (File No. 024-10739) filed with the Commission on February 21, 2018). 44 3.4 Bylaws of VirTra, Inc. (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 2.4 to the registrant's Offering Circular on Form 1-A (File No. 024-10739) filed with the Commission on September 11, 2017). 10.1 Lease Agreement dated July 8, 2010 between VirTra Systems, Inc. and DMC Portfolio, LLC, as amended (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 6.1 to the registrant's Offering Circular on Form 1-A (File No. 024-10739) filed with the Commission on September 11, 2017). 10.2† Employment Agreement dated April 2, 2012 between VirTra Systems, Inc. and Robert Ferris (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 6.2 to the registrant's Offering Circular on Form 1-A (File No. 024-10739) filed with the Commission on September 11, 2017). 10.3† Employment Agreement dated April 2, 2012 between VirTra Systems, Inc. and Matt Burlend (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 6.3 to the registrant's Offering Circular on Form 1-A (File No. 024-10739) filed with the Commission on September 11, 2017). 10.4 Co-Venture Agreement dated January 16, 2015, by and between Modern Round, L.L.C. and VirTra Systems, Inc. (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 6.4 to the registrant's Amendment No. 1 to Offering Circular on Form 1-A/A (File No. 024-10739) filed with the Commission on October 17, 2017). 10.5 First Amendment to Co-Venture Agreement dated August 16, 2017, by and between Modern Round, L.L.C. and VirTra Systems, Inc. (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 6.5 to the registrant's Amendment No. 1 to Offering Circular on Form 1-A (File No. 024-10739) filed with the Commission on October 17, 2017). 10.6† 2017 Equity Incentive Plan (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 6.6 to the registrant's Offering Circular on Form 1-A (File No. 024-10739) filed with the Commission on September 11, 2017). 10.7† Form of Stock Option Agreement for 2017 Equity Incentive Plan (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 6.7 to the registrant's Offering Circular on Form 1-A (File No. 024-10739) filed with the Commission on September 11, 2017). 10.8† Form of Notice of Grant of Stock Option for 2017 Equity Incentive Plan (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 6.8 to the registrant's Offering Circular on Form 1-A (File No. 024-10739) filed with the Commission on September 11, 2017). 10.9† Restricted Stock Unit Agreement - Robert D. Ferris (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the registrant's current report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-38420) filed August 27, 2021). 10.10† Restricted Stock Unit Agreement - Matthew D. Burlend (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.2 to the registrant's current report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-38420) filed August 27, 2021). 10.11 Promissory Note to Arizona Bank & Trust dated August 25, 2021 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the registrant's current report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-38420) filed August 30, 2021). 10.12 Deed of Trust in favor of Arizona Bank & Trust dated August 25, 2021 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.2 to the registrant's current report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-38420) filed August 30, 2021). 10.13 Assignment of Rents granted to Arizona Bank & Trust dated August 25, 2021 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.3 to the registrant's current report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-38420) filed August 30, 2021). 10.14† Restricted Stock Unit Agreement - John F. Givens II 45 16.1 Letter from Eide Bailly LLP to the Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 2, 2022 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 16.1 to the registrant's current report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-38420) filed May 4, 2022 21.1 List of Subsidiaries. 24.1 Power of Attorney (set forth on signature page hereto). 31.1 Certification of Principal Executive Officer. 31.2 Certification of Principal Executive Officer. 31.3 Certification of Principal Financial Officer. 32.1 Certification of Principal Executive Officers and Principal Financial Officer. 101.INS XBRL Instance 101.SCH XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema 101.CAL XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation 101.DEF XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition 101.LAB XBRL Taxonomy Extension Labels 101.PRE XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) † Management contract, compensation plan or arrangement. ITEM 16. FORM 10-K SUMMARY None. 46 SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. VIRTRA, INC. Date: August 2, 2022 By: /s/ Robert D. Ferris Robert D. Ferris Co-Chief Executive Officer and President Date: August 2, 2022 By: /s/ John F. Givens II John F. Givens II Co-Chief Executive Officer POWER OF ATTORNEY The registrant and each person whose signature appears below hereby appoint Robert D. Ferris and Marsha J. Foxx, and each of them, as attorneys-in-fact with full power of substitution, severally, to execute in the name and on behalf of the registrant and each such person, individually and in each capacity stated below, one or more amendments to the annual report on Form 10-K, which amendments may make such changes in the report as the attorney-in-fact acting deems appropriate and to file any such amendment to the report with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, this report has been signed below by the following persons on behalf of the registrant and in the capacities and on August 2, 2022. Name Title /s/ Robert D. Ferris Co-Chief Executive Officer, President, and Chairman of the Board Robert D. Ferris (Principal Executive Officer) /s/ John F. Givens II Co-Chief Executive Officer and Director John F. Givens II /s/ Marsha J. Foxx Chief Accounting Officer (Principal Marsha J. 