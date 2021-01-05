Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  VirTra, Inc.    VTSI

VIRTRA, INC.

(VTSI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 01/04 03:55:14 pm
3.4201 USD   -2.84%
01:14aVIRTRA : High-End Police Training Amongst Rules and Regulations
PU
2020VIRTRA : Patent-Protecting VirTra's Powerful Use of Force Products
PU
2020VIRTRA 2020 : A Year in Review
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VirTra : High-End Police Training Amongst Rules and Regulations

01/05/2021 | 01:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan. 5, 2021

As every instructor knows, effectively training officers-meaning, they are well-rounded and prepared for any circumstance that may occur in the field-is a difficult task. Now, with the world fighting COVID-19 and the increased safety regulations for all, an instructor's job just became more difficult.

One of the most effective and discussed safety tips is maintaining social distancing of 6 feet. However, this is incredibly difficult to follow while training large groups of trainees. Instructors are forced to find bigger facilities, train in smaller groups or find another alternative. Either way, every training program has been changed by the pandemic.

Utilizing Training Technology

Fortunately, instructors have access to high-end technology to maintain social distancing while still providing reliable and incredibly effective training. One of the best training methods is an immersive training simulator, such as the V-300®, which uses high-resolution video and branching options to provide this realistic training. Persons shown on screen are professional actors and real animals, providing the highest in physical and psychological fidelity.

Training Face-to-Face

Another reason simulation training is especially beneficial at this time is how officers can see the subjects on screen-the videoed characters do not have to wear masks, gloves or face shields. This allows officers to still learn to recognize subtle facial features and body cues while staying safe. Seeing facial features is especially important when covering critical training lessons, such as Autism Awareness-a V-VICTA™ curriculum that teaches officers how to recognize and properly respond to these individuals.

After all, can you teach subtle cues that indicate the individual is autistic or has a mental illness if their body is covered in masks and gloves? Training with coverings becomes difficult and can form training scars down the road.

Repeatable Training

By training with digital subjects and environments, the stimuli are repeatable. This is especially beneficial for instructors who decide to train a larger number of smaller classes to follow social distancing regulations. All simulated actors, conditions and visuals will not alter from performance to performance, allowing each group of officers to receive the same training as the previous group.

Simulation training also makes it easier for instructors to sit down and organize training times and curriculum, knowing that there is no need to gather and approve role players, safety officers and locations.

Train in Situations or the Range

Simulation technology also promotes social distancing measures with range training. Each VirTra simulator is equipped with V-Marksmanship®, a simulated firing range complete with customizable weather, light and stance options. Instructors have a peace of mind knowing officers are receiving accurate training, as VirTra's ballistic calculator is independently verified up to 2,500M.

In addition to promoting social distancing, VirTra's range training also eliminates the hassle of traveling to ranges, cost of ammunition and social distancing from other personnel who may be at the range.

For more advice on training in a socially-distant manner with VirTra's simulators, contact a specialist.

Disclaimer

VirTra Inc. published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 06:13:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about VIRTRA, INC.
01:14aVIRTRA : High-End Police Training Amongst Rules and Regulations
PU
2020VIRTRA : Patent-Protecting VirTra's Powerful Use of Force Products
PU
2020VIRTRA 2020 : A Year in Review
PU
2020VIRTRA : How VirTra's Range Simulator Helps Law Enforcement Rifle Marksmanship
PU
2020VIRTRA : Ensuring Quality Driver Training During Busy Holidays with VirTra's Tra..
PU
2020POLICE OFFICER TASER® TRAINING : Simulator Edition
PU
2020VIRTRA : Names New Interim Vice President Chief Accounting Officer to Succeed Ou..
MT
2020VIRTRA, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial..
AQ
2020VirTra Appoints Marsha J. Foxx as Interim Vice President Chief Accounting Off..
GL
2020VIRTRA : How Evidence-Based Training Developed and Evolved
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18,0 M - -
Net income 2020 0,17 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 137x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 26,6 M 26,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,48x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 88
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart VIRTRA, INC.
Duration : Period :
VirTra, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,00 $
Last Close Price 3,42 $
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 75,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert D. Ferris Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Burlend Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Jeffrey D. Brown Independent Director
Jim Richardson Independent Director
John F. Givens Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIRTRA, INC.-2.84%27
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.31%107 863
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.00%99 318
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION0.00%50 802
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-1.94%42 609
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-4.54%39 715
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ