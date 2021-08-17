Log in
    VTSI   US92827K3014

VIRTRA, INC.

(VTSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VirTra : Maintaining Motivation in Officer Training

08/17/2021 | 02:03am EDT
Posted on Aug. 17, 2021 by VirTra Inc

There will come a time when you hit a plateau-everyone does. Though this is normal, it can be incredibly frustrating, especially when training a critical skill. However, hope is not lost. Instead, Lon Bartel, VirTra's Director of Training and Curriculum, recently presented at ILEETA 2021 and touched on this topic. According to research¹, there are two ways to increase motivation when training gets difficult:

Strengthen the Reasons to Keep Going

You can be your best source of motivation. Take time to reflect on why perfecting this skill (or remembering this information) matters so much. Another option is to write down these reasons and hang it in an area you frequently inhabit. Remember that every person goes through a slump like this, but that commitment to continue is the only remedy.

Weaken the Reasons to Quit

The desire to quit is always heavy at this point. In fact, the main reasons people quit are: fear of failure, fear of success, laziness, failing to believe in oneself, weakness in the skill and frustration.

Failure is never fun, but it is a part of life. Laziness can strike, but officers must create motivation to keep going. Weakness is temporary, but only practice will strengthen the skillset. Keeping this in mind can help increase motivation while reducing the urge to quit.

Another tip when reaching a plateau is to experiment. If you have been training a certain way for so long, find a new way of training that skill. Consult with experts in that field and implement their advice. Work to reframe your mindset, and thus avoid the burnout.

One example is marksmanship training as a law enforcement officer. Shake up the training routine by spending time focusing just on just the weapon recoil. Or create smaller acceptable error rates that require you to slow down. If you're training by yourself or with a small group, audibly talk your way through each step and see if you catch anything. Looking at training at a different angle may create the motivation you need.

To learn more about maintaining motivation in training, download VirTra Director of Training and Curriculum Lon Bartel's 2021 ILEETA presentation.

Resources:

1. Eddie O'Connor, 'Deliberative Practice: Essential for Experts', The Psychology of Performance: How to be Your Best in Life. Amazon Digital Service 2017

Disclaimer

VirTra Inc. published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 06:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21,8 M - -
Net income 2021 2,61 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 79,8 M 79,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,67x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 92
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart VIRTRA, INC.
Duration : Period :
VirTra, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRTRA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,40 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 62,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert D. Ferris Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Burlend Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Jeffrey D. Brown Independent Director
Jim Richardson Independent Director
John F. Givens Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIRTRA, INC.110.23%80
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION21.86%130 804
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION1.48%99 131
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION19.16%58 137
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION34.70%55 356
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.23.88%46 183