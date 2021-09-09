Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. VirTra, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTSI   US92827K3014

VIRTRA, INC.

(VTSI)
  Report
VirTra : Modern Training Solutions at IACP 2021

09/09/2021 | 02:32am EDT
Posted on Sep. 9, 2021 by VirTra Inc

This year's International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) event is just around the corner! Since last year's event was virtual, VirTra is excited to once again see everyone face-to-face and provide hands-on demonstrations for all personnel in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Be sure to stop by our booth to learn about our cutting-edge technology, new high-end training tools, recently-published V-VICTA nationally-certified law enforcement curriculum and more! Just this year, VirTra unveiled new curriculum that will be installed for free on all current and new customers. This curriculum, as well as realistic scenarios, will be shown on our powerfully immersive V-300 4K simulator.

If you have any training questions, VirTra representatives will be available anytime during the show to answer your questions, share contact information, or demonstrate. Our goal is to ensure your departments are best preparing officers for the field-even when faced with tighter budgets and heavier workloads.

We will see you at IACP in just a few days!

Disclaimer

VirTra Inc. published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 06:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
