  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. VirTra, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTSI   US92827K3014

VIRTRA, INC.

(VTSI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/14 03:59:52 pm EDT
5.230 USD   +2.55%
09:21aVIRTRA : New Grants Your Department Needs to Be Aware Of
PU
04/12VIRTRA : Keeping Officers' Heads on a Swivel
PU
04/07VirTra Receives Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notification for Not Filing 10-K
MT
VirTra : New Grants Your Department Needs to Be Aware Of

04/15/2022 | 09:21am EDT
Posted on Apr. 15, 2022 by VirTra Inc

There is plenty of uncertainty in law enforcement. Everything from situation outcomes to departmental budgets are subject to change based on factors out of our control. However, one thing that should never be uncertain is high-quality training. Proper training is what gives officers the tools to succeed and save lives in the field. Thanks to a new year's worth of grants, departments can ensure their officers receive high-quality training, no matter the budget, community difficulties, or other factors.

High-quality training is oftentimes expensive because of its qualities. Curriculum created through a combination of subject matter experts and industry personnel, nationally-certified lessons, the most realistic accessories on the market. All of these are essential in the classroom, but it can be difficult for some departments to afford. To make it easier to obtain this technology, VirTra is compiling and sharing grant opportunities that can allow your department to purchase and utilize VirTra's high-quality training.

Keep in mind that the following grants are very timely and you are encouraged to apply now. If you are reading this article a few months after publication, please see VirTra's News for the timeliest grant articles!

Grants

Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act (LEMHWA)

The LEMHWA Program closes on April 29, so departments are encouraged to hurry! This program is giving out $7,500,000 to improve access to mental health and wellness services for law enforcement. As such, this includes: implementation of peer support, family resources, suicide prevention, technology for "fit for duty" tests and more. Submit your application her e.

Edward Byren Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG)

This grant provides $20,000,000 to law enforcement officer training on racial profiling, de-escalation and duty to intervene. Each state has a specific allotment, with certain jurisdictions eligible to receive the grant. Access this information here.

Cops Office | STOP School Violence Act

The STOP School Violence Act-Student, Teachers, and Officers Preventing-is administering $53,000,000 via competitive grants. The funds are used for training school personnel (including SROs) and educating students on preventing violence, developing technology solutions, improving training and more. Get started on this grant.

Grants Guide

If your department needs extra help writing grants or researching, VirTra offers the Grant Assistance Program. This program provides instructors with free, one-on-one customized grant help dedicated solely to training simulations and firearm training projects. Instructors can receive help with the entire process-grant research, alert notices, application reviews, etc.-at no cost. Start receiving free grant assistance by clicking here!

-

If you need additional help or have questions, please feel free to contact a VirTra representative. Together, we can ensure your department has the funds to provide your officers with the best training available. Train hard, train smart, train VirTra.

Disclaimer

VirTra Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 13:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
