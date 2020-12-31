VirTra : Patent-Protecting VirTra's Powerful Use of Force Products

Dec. 31, 2020

VirTra customers may notice their simulation training accessories include a small patent number and information printed on the device. This is because VirTra has gone through great lengths to patent-protect many of our training accessories.

After all, VirTra helped develop the use of force training simulation industry, shaping it into what it is today. We are proud of the work we have done, the miles we have paved and the technology that has allowed us to accomplish this feat.

Since we have worked so hard to make simulation training so state-of-the-art, realistic and valuable, VirTra decided to patent protect our products to ensure our training 'secret sauce' remains with us.

VirTra's patents currently apply to three training accessories: the Tetherless Drop-In Recoil Kits, Threat-Fire® and Axon TASER® training cartridges-though more accessories may be added in the future.

Patented Simulation Products

• Tetherless Drop-In Recoil Kits-Personal duty pistols and rifles can easily be converted into simulation-ready weapons with no permanent modification required. Rifle kits support semi- and full-auto fire, while pistol kits operate at the correct cyclical rate.

• Threat-Fire®- The Threat-Fire accessory enhances training by bringing real-life consequences into the simulation. This product delivers an electric impulse that simulates consequence actions, including: gunfire, explosions and dog attacks.

•TASER® training cartridges-Real Axon X2 and X26P TASER®s are outfitted with VirTra's training cartridges, allowing them to function in a simulator. Upon deploying, characters on screen react accordingly and realistically.

The entire list of patent products and numbers can be found here: VirTra's Patent Page.

For more information on VirTra's Patented Products and how these accessories can further increase your training simulator's abilities, contact a VirTra representative.

*AXON ,TASER, X2 and X26P are registered trademarks of AXON ENTERPRISE, INC which can be referenced at www.TASER.com/legal