Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  VirTra, Inc.    VTSI

VIRTRA, INC.

(VTSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VirTra : Patent-Protecting VirTra's Powerful Use of Force Products

12/31/2020 | 12:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec. 31, 2020

VirTra customers may notice their simulation training accessories include a small patent number and information printed on the device. This is because VirTra has gone through great lengths to patent-protect many of our training accessories.

After all, VirTra helped develop the use of force training simulation industry, shaping it into what it is today. We are proud of the work we have done, the miles we have paved and the technology that has allowed us to accomplish this feat.

Since we have worked so hard to make simulation training so state-of-the-art, realistic and valuable, VirTra decided to patent protect our products to ensure our training 'secret sauce' remains with us.

VirTra's patents currently apply to three training accessories: the Tetherless Drop-In Recoil Kits, Threat-Fire® and Axon TASER® training cartridges-though more accessories may be added in the future.

Patented Simulation Products

Tetherless Drop-In Recoil Kits-Personal duty pistols and rifles can easily be converted into simulation-ready weapons with no permanent modification required. Rifle kits support semi- and full-auto fire, while pistol kits operate at the correct cyclical rate.
Threat-Fire®- The Threat-Fire accessory enhances training by bringing real-life consequences into the simulation. This product delivers an electric impulse that simulates consequence actions, including: gunfire, explosions and dog attacks.
TASER® training cartridges-Real Axon X2 and X26P TASER®s are outfitted with VirTra's training cartridges, allowing them to function in a simulator. Upon deploying, characters on screen react accordingly and realistically.

The entire list of patent products and numbers can be found here: VirTra's Patent Page.

For more information on VirTra's Patented Products and how these accessories can further increase your training simulator's abilities, contact a VirTra representative.

*AXON ,TASER, X2 and X26P are registered trademarks of AXON ENTERPRISE, INC which can be referenced at www.TASER.com/legal

Disclaimer

VirTra Inc. published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 05:40:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about VIRTRA, INC.
12:41aVIRTRA : Patent-Protecting VirTra's Powerful Use of Force Products
PU
12/29VIRTRA 2020 : A Year in Review
PU
12/22VIRTRA : How VirTra's Range Simulator Helps Law Enforcement Rifle Marksmanship
PU
12/17VIRTRA : Ensuring Quality Driver Training During Busy Holidays with VirTra's Tra..
PU
12/15POLICE OFFICER TASER® TRAINING : Simulator Edition
PU
12/11VIRTRA : Names New Interim Vice President Chief Accounting Officer to Succeed Ou..
MT
12/11VIRTRA, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial..
AQ
12/11VirTra Appoints Marsha J. Foxx as Interim Vice President Chief Accounting Off..
GL
12/08VIRTRA : How Evidence-Based Training Developed and Evolved
PU
12/03VIRTRA : Simulated Event Training
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18,0 M - -
Net income 2020 0,17 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 142x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 27,6 M 27,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 88
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart VIRTRA, INC.
Duration : Period :
VirTra, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,00 $
Last Close Price 3,55 $
Spread / Highest target 97,0%
Spread / Average Target 68,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert D. Ferris Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Burlend Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Jeffrey D. Brown Independent Director
Jim Richardson Independent Director
John F. Givens Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIRTRA, INC.-27.05%28
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-19.21%106 099
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-9.11%99 015
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-12.50%50 180
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-15.91%42 246
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.17%39 142
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ