Posted on Nov. 21, 2023 by Niki Nelson

At I/ITSEC, we will introduce you to not only our most sought-after technology, but a brand-new extended reality training program to support your unit. The V-XR® is our most portable simulation tool yet, and its self-driven properties allow it to be used without constant monitoring by an instructor.

This flexible, lightweight training system has multiple learning modules to tackle many military training objectives at once. The unique use of volumetric capture allows humans to be captured as 3D characters, eliminating the uncanny valley that often goes along with CGI graphics.

Some of the other advanced tools for military training you can experience at Booth #641 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL include:

V-300® 4K -Ultra HD resolution that accurately reproduces subtle visual details and replicates real-world encounters.

-Ultra HD resolution that accurately reproduces subtle visual details and replicates real-world encounters. V-Threat-Fire® -The new version of the patented consequence device that delivers an electric impulse to simulate gunfire, explosions, etc.

-The new version of the patented consequence device that delivers an electric impulse to simulate gunfire, explosions, etc. Recoil Kits & CO2 Magazines-The newest developments in hardware that transforms a live weapon to simulation-ready in minutes with no permanent modification. Come by to see just how realistic the recoil is!

V-Marksmanship - Ballistically accurate firearms training with customizable targets, ranges, weather conditions, and lighting.

Days have been going by quickly, so don't wait to schedule a private demo with our product specialists! Contact us here to set up time for a demonstration of our technology.