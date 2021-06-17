Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. VirTra, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTSI   US92827K3014

VIRTRA, INC.

(VTSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

VirTra : Experience VirTra at the NSA 2021 Phoenix Show!

06/17/2021 | 02:10am EDT
Posted on Jun. 17, 2021 by VirTra Inc

Next week is the NSA 2021 show in VirTra's backyard-Phoenix, Arizona! The NSA Annual Conference and Exhibition is one of the largest in this field, covering police work, courtroom security and more. VirTra is proud to be attending as an exhibitor and will show some of our newest products and newly released content for our firearms, judgmental use of force training simulators.

Since the show will be featuring numerous seminars and workshops on sheriff duties-including law enforcement, jail operations, court security and more-VirTra will be showcasing applicable training scenarios with our state-of-the-art firearms simulator! Come step inside the simulator and experience realistic, high-resolution training first-hand.

In addition to our training simulators, VirTra will be providing information on our drop-in laser recoil kits, CO2 magazines, nationally-certified training curriculum and more. Together, these assets combine to create a well-rounded, realistic and controlled training environment for all sheriffs and deputies. Talk to a representative at the show for more details.

We look forward to seeing you at NSA Phoenix!

Disclaimer

VirTra Inc. published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 06:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20,5 M - -
Net income 2021 2,30 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 74,0 M 74,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,62x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 92
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart VIRTRA, INC.
Duration : Period :
VirTra, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRTRA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,33 $
Last Close Price 6,87 $
Spread / Highest target 45,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert D. Ferris Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Burlend Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Jeffrey D. Brown Independent Director
Jim Richardson Independent Director
John F. Givens Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIRTRA, INC.95.17%74
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION23.66%134 693
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION8.06%108 322
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION23.06%60 360
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION27.72%54 292
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.17.44%45 859