VirTra : Experience VirTra at the NSA 2021 Phoenix Show!

Posted on Jun. 17, 2021 by VirTra Inc

Next week is the NSA 2021 show in VirTra's backyard-Phoenix, Arizona! The NSA Annual Conference and Exhibition is one of the largest in this field, covering police work, courtroom security and more. VirTra is proud to be attending as an exhibitor and will show some of our newest products and newly released content for our firearms, judgmental use of force training simulators.

Since the show will be featuring numerous seminars and workshops on sheriff duties-including law enforcement, jail operations, court security and more-VirTra will be showcasing applicable training scenarios with our state-of-the-art firearms simulator! Come step inside the simulator and experience realistic, high-resolution training first-hand.

In addition to our training simulators, VirTra will be providing information on our drop-in laser recoil kits, CO2 magazines, nationally-certified training curriculum and more. Together, these assets combine to create a well-rounded, realistic and controlled training environment for all sheriffs and deputies. Talk to a representative at the show for more details.

We look forward to seeing you at NSA Phoenix!