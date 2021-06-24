VirTra : Maximizing Law Enforcement De-Escalation Training

Posted on Jun. 24, 2021 by nnelson

When used properly, de-escalation can reduce police use of force.

And while not every situation permits de-escalation-as some subjects are noncompliant no matter the calming tactic used-there are certainly other times when the proper tone of voice or phase can reduce the chance of a subject becoming out of control.

Recently, many agencies have updated their training to heavily focus on de-escalation and thus lower the frequency of force used by their officers. To help further this training, VirTra has produced two different nationally-certified de-escalation curricula that is free for all law enforcement customers.

This training-De-Escalation and Crisis De-Escalation-has a total of 6 training hours which encompasses vigorous coursework, educational presentations and real-life training video scenarios. As nationally-certified materials, they fall under the V-VICTA -Virtual Interactive Coursework Academy- program, along with other modern, skill-building critical curriculum.

De-Escalation Curriculum

Born from a partnership between VirTra and the conflict experts at VISTELAR, this 4-hour course breaks down interactions and allows officers to train on their simulator how to de-escalate situations before they become detrimental.

Crisis De-Escalation Curriculum

This 2-hour course is designed to help officers better identify crisis behaviors and use their VirTra simulator's real-world scenarios to practice their skills. Like 'De-Escalation' and other V-VICTA courses, Crisis De-Escalation provides ample time for training in lifelike scenarios.

With a wide variety of environments, situations and subjects, instructors have an extensive choice of training options for their officers. Everything from unruly bystanders to emotionally disturbed persons - VirTra aims to cover as much territory as possible to prepare law enforcement men and women for the unpredictable situations that may happen in the field.

For more information on V-VICTA and how it can provide effective training for your agency, please contact a VirTra specialist.