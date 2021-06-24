Log in
    VTSI   US92827K3014

VIRTRA, INC.

(VTSI)
VirTra : Maximizing Law Enforcement De-Escalation Training

06/24/2021 | 02:17am EDT
Posted on Jun. 24, 2021 by nnelson

When used properly, de-escalation can reduce police use of force.

And while not every situation permits de-escalation-as some subjects are noncompliant no matter the calming tactic used-there are certainly other times when the proper tone of voice or phase can reduce the chance of a subject becoming out of control.

Recently, many agencies have updated their training to heavily focus on de-escalation and thus lower the frequency of force used by their officers. To help further this training, VirTra has produced two different nationally-certified de-escalation curricula that is free for all law enforcement customers.

This training-De-Escalation and Crisis De-Escalation-has a total of 6 training hours which encompasses vigorous coursework, educational presentations and real-life training video scenarios. As nationally-certified materials, they fall under the V-VICTA -Virtual Interactive Coursework Academy- program, along with other modern, skill-building critical curriculum.

De-Escalation Curriculum

Born from a partnership between VirTra and the conflict experts at VISTELAR, this 4-hour course breaks down interactions and allows officers to train on their simulator how to de-escalate situations before they become detrimental.

Crisis De-Escalation Curriculum

This 2-hour course is designed to help officers better identify crisis behaviors and use their VirTra simulator's real-world scenarios to practice their skills. Like 'De-Escalation' and other V-VICTA courses, Crisis De-Escalation provides ample time for training in lifelike scenarios.

With a wide variety of environments, situations and subjects, instructors have an extensive choice of training options for their officers. Everything from unruly bystanders to emotionally disturbed persons - VirTra aims to cover as much territory as possible to prepare law enforcement men and women for the unpredictable situations that may happen in the field.

For more information on V-VICTA and how it can provide effective training for your agency, please contact a VirTra specialist.

Disclaimer

VirTra Inc. published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 06:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
