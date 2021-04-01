Log in
VirTra, Inc.

VIRTRA, INC.

(VTSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VirTra : The Power of Debriefing Technology

04/01/2021 | 02:10am EDT
Posted on Apr. 1, 2021 by EmilyHatch

We often discuss the power of our training scenarios, with their branching options, professional actors, high-end filming equipment and scenarios that are based on real-life incidents. And while we may touch on our debrief technology, this article is here to give it the recognition it deserves.

VirTra's debriefing technology, known as TMaR-Trainee Monitoring and Recording -is a camera and microphone accessory fixated at the top of the training simulator. During scenarios, TMaR records a trainee's performance, both visually and auditorily. After the scenario is complete, instructors can properly debrief by replaying every aspect of the scenario in the simulator.

In fact, instructors can pull up the recording on one screen, then replay the scenario on an adjacent screen (for users with a V-180 or V-300). The video and recording are synced, showing exactly how the trainee responded to the visual cues and threats.

Debriefing in this manner allows both the instructor and trainee to analyze the trainee's movements, timing and even shot placements at any given time in the scenario. Does your current training simulator provide this in-depth of a debrief?

Watch TMaR and its benefits in action below:

Disclaimer

VirTra Inc. published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 06:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18,0 M - -
Net income 2020 0,17 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 369x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 61,9 M 61,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,44x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 88
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart VIRTRA, INC.
Duration : Period :
VirTra, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,33 $
Last Close Price 6,15 $
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert D. Ferris Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Burlend Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Jeffrey D. Brown Independent Director
Jim Richardson Independent Director
John F. Givens Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIRTRA, INC.74.72%62
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.05%117 511
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION4.09%103 274
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION6.21%53 797
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION22.00%52 040
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.23%41 746
