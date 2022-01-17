“All In” 2022: VirTra at SHOT Show

Posted on Jan. 17, 2022 by Niki Nelson

As trade shows and events pick up steam again after many were cancelled between 2020 and 2021, VirTra now has plenty more opportunities to show clients and potential customers how we have used this time to develop and enhance our product line. SHOT Show is usually the first event of the year for many supplier and developer companies who handle everything firearms. Over the years, the event has given VirTra many opportunities to display our proficiencies to law enforcement agencies looking for an effective training solution.

What's New in 2022

Due to the pandemic causing the 2021 show to be cancelled, VirTra will now be catching everyone up on what we've been working on. One of the products you have likely heard about is the V-300® 4K - a product that has taken years to be perfected and was launched to clients in 2020. This ultra-high-resolution simulator will be the main eye catcher, but the tools and scenarios are what really help inspire learning.

Some of the vital tools, curriculum and immersive scenarios include:

New V-Threat-Fire ™ consequence device. The Threat-Fire is now smaller and lighter with better Bluetooth connectivity.

consequence device. The Threat-Fire is now smaller and lighter with better Bluetooth connectivity. New Red Dot Optic V-VICTA ™ training program created in partnership with Aimpoint® and Victory First®

training program created in partnership with Aimpoint® and Victory First® New multi-incident scenarios with new characters and skill drills.

with new characters and skill drills. Advanced Skills CO2 magazines with Bluetooth triggered malfunctions for a wide array of pistols and rifles.

We are also giving a sneak peek of our "Behavior Analysis Threat Response" curriculum that is pending submission to IADLEST. This coursework will help law enforcement officers recognize threat cues while also understanding the science behind them.

Special Event

Besides doing demonstrations, VirTra's first ever Gunslinger Contest will be taking place at our booth! This marksmanship challenge will be presented on our simulator with the ballistically accurate V-Marksmanship program. The challenger with the greatest hit factor (combination of speed and accuracy) will win a huge silver ring from Metal Urgency - an acclaimed foundry. Other prizes include a Darter Knife set from Haley Strategic Partners.

If you are interested in scheduling time for a demonstration with our product specialists and industry SMEs, contact us. We'll see you on January 18-21 at Booth #30009! You can also find our V-100® at the Action Target booth - Booth #12816.