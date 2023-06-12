Advanced search
CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Virtu Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 18, 2023

06/12/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Virtu Financial, Inc. ("Virtu") (NASDAQ: VIRT) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 1, 2019 and April 28, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Virtu, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/virtu-class-action-submission-form?prid=40630&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Virtu includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (ii) accordingly, Virtu had overstated the Company's operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the Company; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the Company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: July 18, 2023

Aggrieved Virtu investors only have until July 18, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-virtu-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-july-18-2023-301847649.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


