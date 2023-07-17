NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Virtu Financial, Inc. ("Virtu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIRT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Virtu securities between March 1, 2019 and April 28, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/virt.This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (2) accordingly, Virtu had overstated the Company's operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the Company; (3) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the Company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/virt or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Virtu, you have until July 18, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

