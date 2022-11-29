Advanced search
    VIRT   US9282541013

VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.

(VIRT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:52 2022-11-29 am EST
21.99 USD   -0.57%
10:15aHigh-Speed Trader Virtu Sues SEC For FOIA Response
DJ
09:27aVirtu sues U.S. SEC securities regulator over records request
RE
09:26aVirtu Financial Files Freedom of Information Act Lawsuit Against SEC
MT
High-Speed Trader Virtu Sues SEC For FOIA Response

11/29/2022 | 10:15am EST
By Dean Seal


Virtu Financial Inc. filed a lawsuit on Tuesday accusing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of ignoring its requests for information about the regulator's rulemaking.

The electronic trading firm said it filed a request last summer under the Freedom of Information Act that sought communications between senior SEC staff members and outside parties relating to the agency's efforts to overhaul the way that retail stock orders are handled and executed.

Virtu, which processes trades for individual investors on brokerage platforms such as Robinhood and TD Ameritrade, claims the SEC has yet to furnish any materials responsive to the request and is now asking a New York federal court to force the regulator's hand.

Further delay on the SEC's part could be construed as gamesmanship, Virtu said, as the agency is expected to announce significant rule proposals as early as next month.

The SEC did not respond to a request for comment.

Virtu is among a number of Wall Street firms that have pushed back on the SEC's rulemaking agenda as it became apparent Chairman Gary Gensler was taking aim at their business models.

In a statement Tuesday, Virtu Chief Executive Douglas Cifu said "it has become clear that the chair of the SEC is more focused on politics and regulation by innuendo and hypothesis than earnestly engaging with an industry that has created the most fair and competitive equity markets for retail investors globally."


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1014ET

