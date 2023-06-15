Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Virtu Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIRT   US9282541013

VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.

(VIRT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-14 pm EDT
18.37 USD   -0.49%
VIRT LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Virtu Financial, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

06/15/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Virtu Financial, Inc. ("Virtu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIRT) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Virtu investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 1, 2019 and April 28, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/virtu-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=40810&wire=4

VIRT investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the Company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (ii) accordingly, Virtu had overstated the Company's operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the Company; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the Company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Virtu during the relevant time frame, you have until July 18, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 4th Floor Suite #427
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virt-lawsuit-alert-levi--korsinsky-notifies-virtu-financial-inc-investors-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline-301851305.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
