Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Virtu Financial, Inc. (NasdaqGS: VIRT).

For several years, the Company has been under intense scrutiny by finance media and regulators regarding its alleged failure to implement effective information access barriers to protect highly sensitive and confidential trading data of its Execution Services customers, allowing virtually any employee unfettered access. In February and April 2023, the Company disclosed that it was responding to requests for information from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with an investigation of aspects of its information access barriers and “[i]n the absence of a settlement, the Company currently believes it may receive a Wells Notice from the SEC[,]” relating to the same. Then, on September 12, 2023, the SEC announced that it had filed charges against the Company.

The Company and certain of its executives have also been sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period in violation of federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Virtu’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

