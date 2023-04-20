Virtu Financial : Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

Virtu Announces First Quarter 2023 Results NEW YORK, NY, April 20, 2023 - Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients and liquidity to the global markets, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. First Quarter 2023: Net income of $110.1 million; Net income margin of 29.5%; Normalized Adjusted Net Income 1 of $127.6 million

of $127.6 million Basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.56; Normalized Adjusted EPS 1 of $0.74

of $0.74 Total revenues of $610.5 million; Trading income, net, of $411.5 million

Adjusted Net Trading Income 1 of $373.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $207.5 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 of 55.6%

of $207.5 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 55.6% Share buybacks of $75.6 million, or 3.9 million shares, under the Share Repurchase Program 2 Highlights versus quarter ended December 31, 2022: Total revenues increased 22.6%

Trading revenue, net increased 31.3%

Adjusted Net Trading Income 1 per day up 38%, comprising:

per day up 38%, comprising: Market Making Adjusted Net Trading Income 1 per day up 53% Execution Services Adjusted Net Trading Income 1 per day up 8%

The Virtu Financial, Inc. Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share. This dividend is payable on June 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023. Note 1: Non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items" for more information. Note 2: Shares repurchased calculated on a settlement date basis. Page 1

Financial Results First Quarter 2023: Total revenues decreased 12.9% to $610.5 million for this quarter, compared to $701.3 million for the same period in 2022. Trading income, net, decreased to $411.5 million for the quarter compared to $522.3 million for the same period in 2022. Net income totaled $110.1 million for this quarter, compared to net income of $199.9 million in the prior year quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share for this quarter were $0.56, compared to a basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.99, and $0.98, respectively, for the same period in 2022. Adjusted Net Trading Income decreased 26.1% to $373.1 million for this quarter, compared to $505.1 million for the same period in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 39.6% to $207.5 million for this quarter, compared to $343.8 million for the same period in 2022. Normalized Adjusted Net Income, removing one-time and non-cash items, decreased 45.0% to $127.6 million for this quarter, compared to $231.8 million for the same period in 2022. Assuming all non-controlling interests had been exchanged for common stock, and the Company's Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes was subject to corporation taxes, Normalized Adjusted EPS was $0.74 for this quarter, compared to $1.27 for the same period in 2022. Operating Segment Information The Company has two operating segments: Market Making and Execution Services; and one non-operating segment: Corporate. Market Making principally consists of market making in the cash, futures and options markets across global equities, fixed income, currencies and commodities. As a market maker, the Company commits capital on a principal basis by offering to buy securities from, or sell securities to, broker dealers, banks and institutions. Execution Services comprises agency-based trading and trading venues, offering execution services in global equities, options, futures and fixed income on behalf of institutions, banks and broker dealers. The Company also provides proprietary technology and infrastructure, workflow technology, and trading analytics services to select third parties. The segment also includes the results of the Company's capital markets business, in which the Company acts as an agent for issuers in connection with at-the-market offerings and buyback programs. Corporate contains the Company's investments, principally in strategic trading-related opportunities, and maintains corporate overhead expenses. Page 2

The following tables show the trading income, net, total revenues and Adjusted Net Trading Income by segment for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022. Total revenues by segment (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Market Execution Market Execution Making Services Corporate Total Making Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 407,343 $ 4,168 $ - $ 411,511 $ 516,358 $ 5,949 $ - $ 522,307 Commissions, net and technology services 9,701 111,743 - 121,444 9,048 145,607 - 154,655 Interest and dividends income 70,779 2,557 - 73,336 20,982 29 - 21,011 Other, net 1,190 10 2,981 4,181 173 160 2,956 3,289 Total Revenues $ 489,013 $ 118,478 $ 2,981 $ 610,472 $ 546,561 $ 151,745 $ 2,956 $ 701,262 Reconciliation of trading income, net to Adjusted Net Trading Income by operating segment (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Market Execution Market Execution Making Services Corporate Total Making Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 407,343 $ 4,168 $ - $ 411,511 $ 516,358 $ 5,949 $ - $ 522,307 Commissions, net and technology services 9,701 111,743 - 121,444 9,048 145,607 - 154,655 Interest and dividends income 70,779 2,557 - 73,336 20,982 29 - 21,011 Brokerage, exchange, clearance fees and (122,950) (22,573) - (145,523) (123,515) (26,865) - (150,380) payments for order flow, net Interest and dividends expense (87,016) (677) - (87,693) (41,027) (1,511) - (42,538) Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 277,857 $ 95,218 $ - $ 373,075 $ 381,846 $ 123,209 $ - $ 505,055 Financial Condition As of March 31, 2023, Virtu had $809.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, and total long-term debt outstanding in an aggregate principal amount of $1,808.3 million. Share Repurchase Program Since inception of the program in November 2020 through settlement date April 19, 2023, the Company repurchased approximately 36.9 million shares of Class A Common Stock and Virtu Financial Units for approximately $987.2 million. The Company has approximately $232.8 million remaining capacity for future purchases of shares of Class A Common Stock and Virtu Financial Units under the program. Earnings Conference Call Information Virtu Financial will host a conference call to review its first quarter 2023 financial performance today, April 20th, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Members of the public may listen to the conference call through an audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the firm's website ir.virtu.com/investor-relations. Page 3

Website Information We routinely post important information for investors on the Investor Relations section of our website, ir.virtu.com/investor-relations and also from time to time may use social media channels, including our Twitter account (twitter.com/virtufinancial) and our LinkedIn account (linkedin.com/company/virtu-financial), as an additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in us. It is possible that certain information we post on our website and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and we encourage investors, the media and others interested in us to review the business and financial information we post on our website and on the social media channels identified above, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website and our social media channels is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document. Page 4