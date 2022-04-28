Virtu Financial : First Quarter 2022 Supplemental Slides

Presentation Title in
First Quarter 2022
Earnings Supplement
First Quarter Highlights
Adj. NTI1
$505M
Normalized Adj. EPS1
$1.27
-
• Repurchased 8.9M shares in 1Q 2022 at an average price of $32.24; cumulative repurchases of 25.2M shares at an average price of $29.03 (represents 9.2% of shares outstanding, net of issuances)4
Adj. NTI/day1,2
$8.1M
Debt to LTM Adj. EBITDA1
1.7x
Adj. EBITDA1
$344M
Adj. EBITDA Margin1,3
68.1%
-
• Generated $821K per day of Adj. NTI1 from organic growth initiatives (10% of firmwide Adj. NTI)
Key Financial Metrics
Total Adjusted Net Trading Income1,2
Daily Average Adj. NTI 1,2
Market Making Adj. NTI1
Market Making Daily Average Adj. NTI 1
Execution Services Adj. NTI1,2
Execution Services Daily Average Adj. NTI 1,2
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1,3
Long-Term Debt (at end of period)
Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA 1
Normalized Adjusted EPS1
Daily Average Adj. NTI1 Trend
$14M
$12M
$10M
$8M
$6M
$4M
$2M -
3Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
2Q'20
3Q'20
4Q'20
1Q'21
2Q'21
3Q'21
4Q'21
1Q'22
Execution ServicesMarket Making
Major Market Metrics
Market Metrics (Average Daily)
Volume Metrics
US Equity Consolidated Share Volume (M)
10,924
11,404
US Equity Consolidated Notional Volume ($B)
$479
$565
IBKR Retail Equity Share Volume (M)
1,326
3,041
OCC ADV (M contracts)
30
39
CME FX ADV (K contracts)
861
798
Hotspot ADV FX ($B)
$35
$34
Volatility Metrics
S&P 500 Index Implied Volatility (VIX) S&P 500 Index Realized Volatility
Ratio: Realized Volatility / VIX S&P 500 Index Intraday Volatility Russell 2000 Realized Volatility SX5E Realized Volatility
NKY Realized Volatility CVIX Realized Volatility
GS Comm Realized Volatility
110.4
14,650
10,559
9,763 10,782
$627
$533
$512 $590
5,019
2,721
2,689 1,821
42
36
38 41
850
770
776 800
$37
$33
$32 $33
29.3 30.4
19.7 13.0
23.2 15.8
18.0 11.2
18.3 19.3 11.1 14.0
104%
66%
68%
62%
61% 73%
1.26%
0.76%
0.80% 1.02%
100.7
93.6
92.6
93.0 123.2
30.1
14.8
13.6
12.9
14.6 17.9
24.1
18.5
20.1
19.1
16.2 18.8
66.7
29.3
32.1
25.0
30.3 29.8
18.9
11.7
8.4
5.4
8.0 24.9
Daily Average Adj. NTI1 from Organic Growth Initiatives
Total Adj. NTI 1 % of Firmwide Adj. NTI 1
-
• Options Market Making: Continued strong performance on the back of expanded symbol and venue coverage as we increase our footprint; we will continue to build-out this framework, expand the product set and add to our core group of talented traders and developers.
-
• Crypto: Consistent progress as we allocate more traders and technologists to expand our activities across major venues; we now trade over 100 crypto products across the US, Canada, Europe and Asia, including ETFs.
-
• Virtu Capital Markets: Virtu's liquidity and trading expertise allows us to provide best-in-class service as we continue to raise capital efficiently for our clients.
