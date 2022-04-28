Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Virtu Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIRT   US9282541013

VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.

(VIRT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/27 04:00:00 pm EDT
33.81 USD   +0.06%
06:32aVirtu Financial Posts Lower Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue
MT
06:26aVIRTU FINANCIAL : First Quarter 2022 Supplemental Slides
PU
06:11aVIRTU FINANCIAL : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Virtu Financial : First Quarter 2022 Supplemental Slides

04/28/2022
Presentation Title in

First Quarter 2022

Title Case

Earnings Supplement

Presentation subtitle in sentence case

Presenter Name

Event name

xx Month 201x

© 201X Virtu Financial. All rights reserved. Not to be reproduced or retransmitted without permission. Compliance #XXXX-XXXX © 2022 Virtu Financial. All rights reserved.

First Quarter Highlights

Adj. NTI1

$505M

Normalized Adj. EPS1

$1.27

Notable Accomplishments

  • Repurchased 8.9M shares in 1Q 2022 at an average price of $32.24; cumulative repurchases of 25.2M shares at an average price of $29.03 (represents 9.2% of shares outstanding, net of issuances)4

    Adj. NTI/day1,2

    $8.1M

    Debt to LTM Adj. EBITDA1

    1.7x

    Adj. EBITDA1

    $344M

    Adj. EBITDA Margin1,3

    68.1%

  • Generated $821K per day of Adj. NTI1 from organic growth initiatives (10% of firmwide Adj. NTI)

    • o +50% vs FY 2021 daily average

    • o +25% vs FY 2020 daily average

Key Financial Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA1

Total Adjusted Net Trading Income1,2

Daily Average Adj. NTI 1,2

Market Making Adj. NTI1

Market Making Daily Average Adj. NTI 1

Execution Services Adj. NTI1,2

Execution Services Daily Average Adj. NTI 1,2

Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1,3

Long-Term Debt (at end of period)

Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA 1

Normalized Adjusted EPS1

Daily Average Adj. NTI1 Trend

$14M

$12M

$10M

$8M

$6M

$4M

$2M -

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

2Q'20

3Q'20

4Q'20

1Q'21

2Q'21

3Q'21

4Q'21

1Q'22

Execution ServicesMarket Making

Major Market Metrics

Market Metrics (Average Daily)

Volume Metrics

US Equity Consolidated Share Volume (M)

10,924

11,404

US Equity Consolidated Notional Volume ($B)

$479

$565

IBKR Retail Equity Share Volume (M)

1,326

3,041

OCC ADV (M contracts)

30

39

CME FX ADV (K contracts)

861

798

Hotspot ADV FX ($B)

$35

$34

Volatility Metrics

S&P 500 Index Implied Volatility (VIX) S&P 500 Index Realized Volatility

1.68%

0.96%

Ratio: Realized Volatility / VIX S&P 500 Index Intraday Volatility Russell 2000 Realized Volatility SX5E Realized Volatility

NKY Realized Volatility CVIX Realized Volatility

GS Comm Realized Volatility

110.4

14,650

10,559

9,763 10,782

$627

$533

$512 $590

5,019

2,721

2,689 1,821

42

36

38 41

850

770

776 800

$37

$33

$32 $33

29.3 30.4

19.7 13.0

23.2 15.8

18.0 11.2

18.3 19.3 11.1 14.0

104%

66%

68%

62%

61% 73%

1.26%

0.76%

0.80% 1.02%

100.7

93.6

92.6

93.0 123.2

30.1

14.8

13.6

12.9

14.6 17.9

24.1

18.5

20.1

19.1

16.2 18.8

66.7

29.3

32.1

25.0

30.3 29.8

18.9

11.7

8.4

5.4

8.0 24.9

Organic Business Growth

Daily Average Adj. NTI1 from Organic Growth Initiatives

Total Adj. NTI 1 % of Firmwide Adj. NTI 1

  • Options Market Making: Continued strong performance on the back of expanded symbol and venue coverage as we increase our footprint; we will continue to build-out this framework, expand the product set and add to our core group of talented traders and developers.

  • Crypto: Consistent progress as we allocate more traders and technologists to expand our activities across major venues; we now trade over 100 crypto products across the US, Canada, Europe and Asia, including ETFs.

  • Virtu Capital Markets: Virtu's liquidity and trading expertise allows us to provide best-in-class service as we continue to raise capital efficiently for our clients.

    



Disclaimer

Virtu Financial Inc. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
