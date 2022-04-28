Virtu Financial : First Quarter 2022 Supplemental Slides

• Options Market Making: Continued strong performance on the back of expanded symbol and venue coverage as we increase our footprint; we will continue to build-out this framework, expand the product set and add to our core group of talented traders and developers.

• Crypto: Consistent progress as we allocate more traders and technologists to expand our activities across major venues; we now trade over 100 crypto products across the US, Canada, Europe and Asia, including ETFs.

• Virtu Capital Markets: Virtu's liquidity and trading expertise allows us to provide best-in-class service as we continue to raise capital efficiently for our clients.

