Virtu Financial : First Quarter 2023 Supplemental Slides

Market Making and Execution Services capitalized on opportunities presented in 1Q 2023 across myriad global asset classes
Growth initiatives generated $658K per day of Adj. NTI1 in 1Q 2023 (10.9% of firmwide Adj. NTI)
+7% compared to FY 2022 Adj. NTI1 per day of $614K per day (10.5% of firmwide Adj. NTI)
Repurchased 3.9M shares for $76M in 1Q 2023
Cumulative repurchases of 36.9M shares for $987M, representing 14.0% of shares outstanding, net of issuances4,5
1Q'22
2Q'22
3Q'22
4Q'22
1Q'23
See endnotes at end of this supplement
2
Key Financial Metrics
Annual
FY
FY
FY
($M)
2020
2021
2022
Total Adjusted Net Trading Income1,2
$2,271
$1,910
$1,468
Daily Average Adj. NTI 1,2
$9.0
$7.6
$5.8
Market Making Adj. NTI1
$1,782
$1,428
$1,058
Mark et Mak ing Daily Average Adj. NTI 1
$7.0
$5.7
$4.2
Execution Services Adj. NTI1,2
$489
$482
$409
Execution Services Daily Average Adj. NTI 1,2
$1.9
$1.9
$1.6
Adjusted Cash Operating Expenses1,3
$623
$609
$609
Total Adjusted Operating Expenses1,3
$690
$677
$675
Adjusted EBITDA1,3
$1,648
$1,301
$859
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1,4
73%
68%
59%
Long-Term Debt (at end of period)
$1,670
$1,630
$1,824
Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA 1
1.0x
1.3x
2.1x
Normalized Adjusted EPS1,3
$5.76
$4.57
$3.00
Quarterly
Comparison
FY 2022
FY 2023
1Q 2023 v
YTD'23 v
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
4Q'22
1Q'22
FY'22
$505
$357
$331
$274
$373
+ 38%
- 26%
+ 3%
$8.1
$5.8
$5.2
$4.4
$6.0
$382
$254
$238
$185
$278
+ 53%
- 27%
+ 6%
$6.2
$4.1
$3.7
$2.9
$4.5
$123
$104
$93
$89
$95
+ 8%
- 23%
- 6%
$2.0
$1.7
$1.5
$1.4
$1.5
$161
$148
$150
$149
$166
+ 11%
+ 3%
+ 9%
$179
$164
$167
$165
$181
+ 10%
+ 1%
+ 7%
$344
$209
$181
$125
$207
+ 65%
- 40%
- 3%
68%
59%
55%
46%
56%
+ 10 pts
- 12 pts
- 3 pts
$1,829
$1,826
$1,824
$1,824
$1,808
- 1%
- 1%
- 1%
1.7x
1.7x
1.7x
2.1x
2.5x
+ 18%
+ 48%
+ 18%
$1.27
$0.73
$0.61
$0.37
$0.74
+ 101%
- 41%
- 1%
$14M $12M $10M $8M $6M $4M $2M
-
Daily Average Adj. NTI1 Trend
$12.7M
$11.9M
$10.6M
$7.1M
$7.6M
$8.1M
$5.7M
$5.4M
$5.5M
$5.8M
$5.2M
$6.0M
$3.8M
$3.9M
$4.1M
$4.4M
56%
57%
59%
83%
83%
71%
70%
79%
68%
70%
77%
76%
71%
72%
67%
74%
44%
43%
41%
17%
17%
29%
30%
21%
32%
30%
23%
24%
29%
28%
33%
26%
2Q'19
3Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
2Q'20
3Q'20
4Q'20
1Q'21
2Q'21
3Q'21
4Q'21
1Q'22
2Q'22
3Q'22
4Q'22
1Q'23
Execution Services
Market Making
See endnotes at end of this supplement
3
Major Market Metrics
Annual
Quarterly
Comparison
FY
FY
FY
FY 2022
FY 2023
1Q 2023 v
YTD'23 v
2020
2021
2022
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
4Q'22
1Q'22
FY'22
Market Metrics (Average Daily)
Volume Metrics
US Equity Consolidated Volume (M shares)
10,924
11,404
11,874
12,880
12,585
10,899
11,174
11,784
+ 5%
- 9%
- 1%
US Equity Consolidated Notional Volume ($B)
$479
$565
$573
$718
$612
$478
$488
$522
+ 7%
- 27%
- 9%
IBKR Retail Equity Share Volume (M)
1,326
3,041
1,299
1,548
1,292
1,171
1,190
1,203
+ 1%
- 22%
- 7%
OCC ADV (M contracts)
30
39
41
42
39
40
43
46
+ 8%
+ 8%
+ 12%
CME FX ADV (K contracts)
861
798
989
905
950
1,096
1,000
982
- 2%
+ 8%
- 1%
Hotspot ADV FX ($B)
$35
$34
$40
$42
$39
$40
$40
$45
+ 10%
+ 6%
+ 11%
Volatility Metrics
S&P 500 Average Implied Volatility (VIX)
29.3
19.7
25.6
25.4
27.4
24.8
25.0
19.6
- 21%
- 23%
- 23%
S&P 500 Average Realized Volatility
30.4
13.0
24.0
21.4
28.6
21.3
24.8
16.7
- 32%
- 22%
- 30%
Ratio: Realized Volatility / VIX
104%
66%
94%
84%
104%
86%
99%
85%
- 14%
+ 1%
- 9%
S&P 500 Intraday Volatility
1.68%
0.96%
1.80%
1.83%
2.06%
1.63%
1.72%
1.40%
- 18%
- 23%
- 22%
SX5E Realized Volatility
30.1
14.8
22.7
30.8
23.0
19.1
18.3
18.2
- 0%
- 41%
- 20%
NKY Realized Volatility
24.1
18.5
20.2
25.0
19.7
18.6
17.8
14.8
- 17%
- 41%
- 27%
CVIX Realized Volatility
66.7
29.3
54.3
61.9
55.0
58.4
42.1
35.4
- 16%
- 43%
- 35%
See endnotes at end of this supplement
4
Organic Business Growth
CAGR
2
+ 39%
$806K
$656K
$614K
$658K
per day
$658K
$576K
$579K
per day
$548K
per day
per day
per day
$501K
per day
per day
per day
per day
$296K
1
$160K
per day
Daily Average Adj. NTI from
per day
Organic Growth Initiatives
FY'18
FY'19
FY'20
FY'21
FY'22
YTD'23
1Q'22
2Q'22
3Q'22
4Q'22
1Q'23
Total Adj. NTI from Organic Growth Initiatives
1
$40M
$75M
$166M
$138M
$154M
$41M
$50M
$36M
$32M
$36M
$41M
1
3%
7%
7%
7%
11%
11%
10%
10%
10%
13%
11%
% of Firmwide Adj. NTI
Options Market Making: Outstanding performance as we continue our growth in options. We are in the very early days of our expansion into options and believe the global, cross asset opportunity ahead is significant and complements our global footprint in equities, ETFs, futures, and OTC products.
ETF Block: Meaningful contribution to overall firm results with one of our best quarters since 2021. This growing global business continues to onboard new clients around the world that demand our liquidity.
Crypto Market Making: We remain committed to the long-term opportunity in crypto for institutional and retail channels. Our partnership with Citadel Securities, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab aims to develop a crypto ecosystem to serve the interest of global investors.
Virtu Financial Inc. published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 11:14:08 UTC.