  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Virtu Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIRT   US9282541013

VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.

(VIRT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-19 pm EDT
19.84 USD   +1.17%
Virtu Financial : First Quarter 2023 Supplemental Slides

04/20/2023 | 07:15am EDT
First Quarter 2023

Earnings Supplement

© 2022 Virtu Financial. All rights reserved.

Performance Highlights

1Q 2023 Key Financials

Normalized

Adj. NTI1

Adj. NTI/day1,2

Adj. EPS1

$373M

$6.0M

$0.74

Adj. EBITDA

Debt to LTM

Adj. EBITDA1

Margin1,3

Adj. EBITDA1

$207M

56%

2.5x

Financial Trends

Adj. Net Trading Income / Day1

$8.1M

$5.8M

$5.2M

$4.4M

$6.0M

1Q'22

2Q'22

3Q'22

4Q'22

1Q'23

Normalized Adj. EPS1

$1.27

$0.73

$0.61

$0.37

$0.74

Commentary & Highlights

FY 2020 Accomplishments

  • Market Making and Execution Services capitalized on opportunities presented in 1Q 2023 across myriad global asset classes
  • Growth initiatives generated $658K per day of Adj. NTI1 in 1Q 2023 (10.9% of firmwide Adj. NTI)
    1. +7% compared to FY 2022 Adj. NTI1 per day of $614K per day (10.5% of firmwide Adj. NTI)
  • Repurchased 3.9M shares for $76M in 1Q 2023
    1. Cumulative repurchases of 36.9M shares for $987M, representing 14.0% of shares outstanding, net of issuances4,5

1Q'22

2Q'22

3Q'22

4Q'22

1Q'23

See endnotes at end of this supplement

2

Key Financial Metrics

Annual

FY

FY

FY

($M)

2020

2021

2022

Total Adjusted Net Trading Income1,2

$2,271

$1,910

$1,468

Daily Average Adj. NTI 1,2

$9.0

$7.6

$5.8

Market Making Adj. NTI1

$1,782

$1,428

$1,058

Mark et Mak ing Daily Average Adj. NTI 1

$7.0

$5.7

$4.2

Execution Services Adj. NTI1,2

$489

$482

$409

Execution Services Daily Average Adj. NTI 1,2

$1.9

$1.9

$1.6

Adjusted Cash Operating Expenses1,3

$623

$609

$609

Total Adjusted Operating Expenses1,3

$690

$677

$675

Adjusted EBITDA1,3

$1,648

$1,301

$859

Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1,4

73%

68%

59%

Long-Term Debt (at end of period)

$1,670

$1,630

$1,824

Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA 1

1.0x

1.3x

2.1x

Normalized Adjusted EPS1,3

$5.76

$4.57

$3.00

Quarterly

Comparison

FY 2022

FY 2023

1Q 2023 v

YTD'23 v

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

4Q'22

1Q'22

FY'22

$505

$357

$331

$274

$373

+ 38%

- 26%

+ 3%

$8.1

$5.8

$5.2

$4.4

$6.0

$382

$254

$238

$185

$278

+ 53%

- 27%

+ 6%

$6.2

$4.1

$3.7

$2.9

$4.5

$123

$104

$93

$89

$95

+ 8%

- 23%

- 6%

$2.0

$1.7

$1.5

$1.4

$1.5

$161

$148

$150

$149

$166

+ 11%

+ 3%

+ 9%

$179

$164

$167

$165

$181

+ 10%

+ 1%

+ 7%

$344

$209

$181

$125

$207

+ 65%

- 40%

- 3%

68%

59%

55%

46%

56%

+ 10 pts

- 12 pts

- 3 pts

$1,829

$1,826

$1,824

$1,824

$1,808

- 1%

- 1%

- 1%

1.7x

1.7x

1.7x

2.1x

2.5x

+ 18%

+ 48%

+ 18%

$1.27

$0.73

$0.61

$0.37

$0.74

+ 101%

- 41%

- 1%

$14M $12M $10M $8M $6M $4M $2M

-

Daily Average Adj. NTI1 Trend

$12.7M

$11.9M

$10.6M

$7.1M

$7.6M

$8.1M

$5.7M

$5.4M

$5.5M

$5.8M

$5.2M

$6.0M

$3.8M

$3.9M

$4.1M

$4.4M

56%

57%

59%

83%

83%

71%

70%

79%

68%

70%

77%

76%

71%

72%

67%

74%

44%

43%

41%

17%

17%

29%

30%

21%

32%

30%

23%

24%

29%

28%

33%

26%

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

2Q'20

3Q'20

4Q'20

1Q'21

2Q'21

3Q'21

4Q'21

1Q'22

2Q'22

3Q'22

4Q'22

1Q'23

Execution Services

Market Making

See endnotes at end of this supplement

3

Major Market Metrics

Annual

Quarterly

Comparison

FY

FY

FY

FY 2022

FY 2023

1Q 2023 v

YTD'23 v

2020

2021

2022

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

4Q'22

1Q'22

FY'22

Market Metrics (Average Daily)

Volume Metrics

US Equity Consolidated Volume (M shares)

10,924

11,404

11,874

12,880

12,585

10,899

11,174

11,784

+ 5%

- 9%

- 1%

US Equity Consolidated Notional Volume ($B)

$479

$565

$573

$718

$612

$478

$488

$522

+ 7%

- 27%

- 9%

IBKR Retail Equity Share Volume (M)

1,326

3,041

1,299

1,548

1,292

1,171

1,190

1,203

+ 1%

- 22%

- 7%

OCC ADV (M contracts)

30

39

41

42

39

40

43

46

+ 8%

+ 8%

+ 12%

CME FX ADV (K contracts)

861

798

989

905

950

1,096

1,000

982

- 2%

+ 8%

- 1%

Hotspot ADV FX ($B)

$35

$34

$40

$42

$39

$40

$40

$45

+ 10%

+ 6%

+ 11%

Volatility Metrics

S&P 500 Average Implied Volatility (VIX)

29.3

19.7

25.6

25.4

27.4

24.8

25.0

19.6

- 21%

- 23%

- 23%

S&P 500 Average Realized Volatility

30.4

13.0

24.0

21.4

28.6

21.3

24.8

16.7

- 32%

- 22%

- 30%

Ratio: Realized Volatility / VIX

104%

66%

94%

84%

104%

86%

99%

85%

- 14%

+ 1%

- 9%

S&P 500 Intraday Volatility

1.68%

0.96%

1.80%

1.83%

2.06%

1.63%

1.72%

1.40%

- 18%

- 23%

- 22%

SX5E Realized Volatility

30.1

14.8

22.7

30.8

23.0

19.1

18.3

18.2

- 0%

- 41%

- 20%

NKY Realized Volatility

24.1

18.5

20.2

25.0

19.7

18.6

17.8

14.8

- 17%

- 41%

- 27%

CVIX Realized Volatility

66.7

29.3

54.3

61.9

55.0

58.4

42.1

35.4

- 16%

- 43%

- 35%

See endnotes at end of this supplement

4

Organic Business Growth

CAGR

2

+ 39%

$806K

$656K

$614K

$658K

per day

$658K

$576K

$579K

per day

$548K

per day

per day

per day

$501K

per day

per day

per day

per day

$296K

1

$160K

per day

Daily Average Adj. NTI from

per day

Organic Growth Initiatives

FY'18

FY'19

FY'20

FY'21

FY'22

YTD'23

1Q'22

2Q'22

3Q'22

4Q'22

1Q'23

Total Adj. NTI from Organic Growth Initiatives

1

$40M

$75M

$166M

$138M

$154M

$41M

$50M

$36M

$32M

$36M

$41M

1

3%

7%

7%

7%

11%

11%

10%

10%

10%

13%

11%

% of Firmwide Adj. NTI

  • Options Market Making: Outstanding performance as we continue our growth in options. We are in the very early days of our expansion into options and believe the global, cross asset opportunity ahead is significant and complements our global footprint in equities, ETFs, futures, and OTC products.
  • ETF Block: Meaningful contribution to overall firm results with one of our best quarters since 2021. This growing global business continues to onboard new clients around the world that demand our liquidity.
  • Crypto Market Making: We remain committed to the long-term opportunity in crypto for institutional and retail channels. Our partnership with Citadel Securities, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab aims to develop a crypto ecosystem to serve the interest of global investors.

See endnotes at end of this supplement

5

Disclaimer

Virtu Financial Inc. published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 11:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 273 M - -
Net income 2023 197 M - -
Net Debt 2023 850 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,8x
Yield 2023 4,84%
Capitalization 1 942 M 1 942 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,19x
EV / Sales 2024 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 993
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Virtu Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 19,84 $
Average target price 21,56 $
Spread / Average Target 8,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas A. Cifu Co-Founder
Brett Fairclough Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Joseph Molluso Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sean P. Galvin Chief Financial Officer
Robert Greifeld Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.-2.79%1 942
MORGAN STANLEY6.39%151 052
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-2.76%118 289
CHARLES SCHWAB-33.28%101 029
CITIGROUP INC.11.43%98 119
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED7.89%43 839
