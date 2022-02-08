Virtu Financial : Fourth Quarter 2021 Supplemental Slides

3.7M shares repurchased in Q4 and an additional 1.5M in January at an average cost of $28.13 for a total of $145M repurchased4
Commensurate with high end of guidance at FY 2021 Adj. NTI
Generated $138M of Adj. NTI1 from organic growth initiatives in 2021
Successfully refinanced our long-term debt in January 2022, giving us greater financial flexibility for additional share repurchases and easing our debt covenant requirements
See endnotes at end of this supplement
2
Key Financial Metrics
Annual
Quarterly
Comparison
FY
FY
FY 2020
FY 2021
FY'21 v
4Q'21 v
($M)
2020
2021
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY'20
3Q'21
Total Adjusted Net Trading Income1,2
$2,271
$1,910
$784
$669
$362
$456
$728
$342
$354
$486
- 16%
+ 37%
Daily Average Adj. NTI 1,2
$9.0
$7.6
$12.7
$10.6
$5.7
$7.1
$11.9
$5.4
$5.5
$7.6
Market Making Adj. NTI1
$1,782
$1,428
$652
$552
$257
$321
$575
$232
$249
$372
- 20%
+ 49%
Mark et Mak ing Daily Average Adj. NTI 1
$7.0
$5.7
$10.5
$8.8
$4.0
$5.0
$9.4
$3.7
$3.9
$5.8
Execution Services Adj. NTI1,2
$489
$482
$132
$117
$105
$135
$153
$110
$106
$114
- 1%
+ 8%
Execution Services Daily Average Adj. NTI 1,2
$1.9
$1.9
$2.1
$1.9
$1.6
$2.1
$2.5
$1.7
$1.7
$1.8
Adjusted Cash Operating Expenses1
$623
$609
$215
$183
$114
$112
$163
$145
$144
$157
- 2%
+ 9%
Total Adjusted Operating Expenses1
$690
$677
$232
$200
$130
$128
$180
$161
$160
$175
- 2%
+ 9%
Adjusted EBITDA1
$1,648
$1,301
$570
$486
$249
$344
$565
$197
$211
$328
- 21%
+ 56%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1,3
73%
68%
73%
73%
69%
75%
78%
58%
59%
68%
- 4.4 pts
+ 8.2 pts
Long-Term Debt (at end of period)
$1,670
$1,631
$1,957
$1,769
$1,669
$1,670
$1,667
$1,631
$1,631
$1,631
- 2%
+ 0%
Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA 1
1.0x
1.3x
2.2x
1.4x
1.2x
1.0x
1.0x
1.2x
1.2x
1.3x
+ 24%
+ 1%
Normalized Adjusted EPS1
$5.76
$4.57
$2.05
$1.73
$0.81
$1.18
$2.04
$0.63
$0.70
$1.19
- 21%
+ 70%
Daily Average Adj. NTI1 Trend
$14M
$12.7
$11.9
$12M
$10.6
$10M
$8M
$7.1
$7.6
$5.7
$5.4
$5.5
$6M
$3.8
$3.9
$4.1
$4M
$2.1
$2.2
$2.4
$10.5
$8.8
$4.0
$5.0
$9.4
$3.7
$3.9
$5.8
$2M
$1.7
$1.7
$1.7
$2.1
$1.9
$1.6
$2.1
$2.5
$1.7
$1.7
$1.8
-
2Q'19
3Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
2Q'20
3Q'20
4Q'20
1Q'21
2Q'21
3Q'21
4Q'21
Execution Services
Market Making
See endnotes at end of this supplement
3
Major Market Metrics
Annual
Quarterly
Comparison
FY
FY
FY 2020
FY 2021
FY'21 v
4Q'21 v
2020
2021
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY'20
3Q'21
Market Metrics (Average Daily)
Volume Metrics
US Equity Consolidated Share Volume (M)
10,924
11,404
10,972
12,352
9,942
10,454
14,650
10,559
9,763
10,782
+ 4%
+ 10%
US Equity Consolidated Notional Volume ($B)
$479
$565
$506
$473
$460
$480
$627
$533
$512
$590
+ 18%
+ 15%
IBKR Retail Equity Share Volume (M)
1,216
3,041
966
1,045
1,378
1,899
5,019
2,721
2,689
1,821
+ 150%
- 32%
OCC ADV (M contracts)
30
39
28
28
30
32
42
36
38
41
+ 33%
+ 9%
CME FX ADV (K contracts)
861
798
1,078
725
829
818
850
770
776
800
- 7%
+ 3%
Hotspot ADV FX ($B)
$35
$34
$44
$32
$30
$34
$37
$33
$32
$33
- 3%
+ 3%
Volatility Metrics
S&P 500 Index Implied Volatility (VIX)
29.3
19.7
31.2
34.5
25.8
25.6
23.2
18.0
18.3
19.3
- 33%
+ 5%
S&P 500 Index Realized Volatility
30.4
13.0
57.3
31.9
17.0
16.4
15.8
11.2
11.1
14.0
- 57%
+ 26%
Ratio: Realized Volatility / VIX
104%
66%
184%
93%
66%
64%
68%
62%
61%
73%
- 36%
+ 20%
S&P 500 Index Intraday Volatility
1.68%
0.96%
2.45%
1.86%
1.30%
1.12%
1.26%
0.76%
0.80%
1.02%
- 43%
+ 29%
SX5E Realized Volatility
30.1
14.8
47.3
33.0
19.5
21.3
13.6
12.9
14.6
17.9
- 51%
+ 22%
NKY Realized Volatility
24.1
18.5
38.1
28.5
15.7
14.5
20.1
19.1
16.2
18.8
- 23%
+ 16%
CVIX Realized Volatility
75.6
29.3
146.4
46.7
74.1
36.8
32.1
25.0
30.3
29.8
- 61%
- 2%
GS Comm Realized Volatility
19.0
11.7
16.3
36.1
13.1
10.8
8.4
5.4
8.0
24.9
- 38%
+ 211%
See endnotes at end of this supplement
4
Organic Business Growth
CAGR2
+ 51%
$942k/day
$656k/day
$548k/day
$503k/day
$356k/day $407k/day
Daily Average Adj. NTI1 from
$296k/day
Organic Growth Initiatives
$160k/day
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
FY 2021
1Q 2021
2Q 2021
3Q 2021
4Q 2021
Total Adj. NTI 1
$40M
$75M
$166M
$138M
$57M
$32M
$23M
$26M
% of Firmwide Adj. NTI 1
3%
7%
7%
7%
8%
9%
6%
5%
Options Market Making: Continues to demonstrate strong performance as we increase symbol and venue coverage and invest in growing the team; began making markets in individual names and broadened our technological capabilities.
Crypto: We have continued to hire additional crypto traders and technologists, and are connected to all major crypto venues; we now trade approximately 30 products across the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia, including ETFs.
Virtu Capital Markets: Record contribution in FY 2021 as issuers took advantage of healthy markets and Virtu's trading capabilities.
See endnotes at end of this supplement
5
