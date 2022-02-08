Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Virtu Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIRT   US9282541013

VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.

(VIRT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/07 04:00:01 pm
32.09 USD   +1.39%
07:21aVIRTU FINANCIAL : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:12aVIRTU FINANCIAL : Fourth Quarter 2021 Supplemental Slides
PU
07:12aVIRTU FINANCIAL : Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Virtu Financial : Fourth Quarter 2021 Supplemental Slides

02/08/2022 | 07:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fourth Quarter 2021

Earnings Supplement

© 2021 Virtu Financial. All rights reserved.

Fourth Quarter & Full-Year Highlights

4Q 2021

FY 2021

Adj. NTI1

Adj. NTI1

$486M

$1,910M

Adj. NTI/day1,2

Adj. NTI/day1,2

$7.6M

$7.6M

Normalized Adj. EPS1

Normalized Adj. EPS1

$1.19

$4.57

Adj. EBITDA1

Adj. EBITDA1

$328M

$1,301M

Adj. EBITDA Margin1,3

Adj. EBITDA Margin1,3

68%

68%

Debt to LTM Adj. EBITDA1

1.3x

Notable Recent Accomplishments

  • 3.7M shares repurchased in Q4 and an additional 1.5M in January at an average cost of $28.13 for a total of $145M repurchased4
    1. Commensurate with high end of guidance at FY 2021 Adj. NTI
  • Generated $138M of Adj. NTI1 from organic growth initiatives in 2021
  • Successfully refinanced our long-term debt in January 2022, giving us greater financial flexibility for additional share repurchases and easing our debt covenant requirements

See endnotes at end of this supplement

2

Key Financial Metrics

Annual

Quarterly

Comparison

FY

FY

FY 2020

FY 2021

FY'21 v

4Q'21 v

($M)

2020

2021

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY'20

3Q'21

Total Adjusted Net Trading Income1,2

$2,271

$1,910

$784

$669

$362

$456

$728

$342

$354

$486

- 16%

+ 37%

Daily Average Adj. NTI 1,2

$9.0

$7.6

$12.7

$10.6

$5.7

$7.1

$11.9

$5.4

$5.5

$7.6

Market Making Adj. NTI1

$1,782

$1,428

$652

$552

$257

$321

$575

$232

$249

$372

- 20%

+ 49%

Mark et Mak ing Daily Average Adj. NTI 1

$7.0

$5.7

$10.5

$8.8

$4.0

$5.0

$9.4

$3.7

$3.9

$5.8

Execution Services Adj. NTI1,2

$489

$482

$132

$117

$105

$135

$153

$110

$106

$114

- 1%

+ 8%

Execution Services Daily Average Adj. NTI 1,2

$1.9

$1.9

$2.1

$1.9

$1.6

$2.1

$2.5

$1.7

$1.7

$1.8

Adjusted Cash Operating Expenses1

$623

$609

$215

$183

$114

$112

$163

$145

$144

$157

- 2%

+ 9%

Total Adjusted Operating Expenses1

$690

$677

$232

$200

$130

$128

$180

$161

$160

$175

- 2%

+ 9%

Adjusted EBITDA1

$1,648

$1,301

$570

$486

$249

$344

$565

$197

$211

$328

- 21%

+ 56%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1,3

73%

68%

73%

73%

69%

75%

78%

58%

59%

68%

- 4.4 pts

+ 8.2 pts

Long-Term Debt (at end of period)

$1,670

$1,631

$1,957

$1,769

$1,669

$1,670

$1,667

$1,631

$1,631

$1,631

- 2%

+ 0%

Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA 1

1.0x

1.3x

2.2x

1.4x

1.2x

1.0x

1.0x

1.2x

1.2x

1.3x

+ 24%

+ 1%

Normalized Adjusted EPS1

$5.76

$4.57

$2.05

$1.73

$0.81

$1.18

$2.04

$0.63

$0.70

$1.19

- 21%

+ 70%

Daily Average Adj. NTI1 Trend

$14M

$12.7

$11.9

$12M

$10.6

$10M

$8M

$7.1

$7.6

$5.7

$5.4

$5.5

$6M

$3.8

$3.9

$4.1

$4M

$2.1

$2.2

$2.4

$10.5

$8.8

$4.0

$5.0

$9.4

$3.7

$3.9

$5.8

$2M

$1.7

$1.7

$1.7

$2.1

$1.9

$1.6

$2.1

$2.5

$1.7

$1.7

$1.8

-

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

2Q'20

3Q'20

4Q'20

1Q'21

2Q'21

3Q'21

4Q'21

Execution Services

Market Making

See endnotes at end of this supplement

3

Major Market Metrics

Annual

Quarterly

Comparison

FY

FY

FY 2020

FY 2021

FY'21 v

4Q'21 v

2020

2021

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY'20

3Q'21

Market Metrics (Average Daily)

Volume Metrics

US Equity Consolidated Share Volume (M)

10,924

11,404

10,972

12,352

9,942

10,454

14,650

10,559

9,763

10,782

+ 4%

+ 10%

US Equity Consolidated Notional Volume ($B)

$479

$565

$506

$473

$460

$480

$627

$533

$512

$590

+ 18%

+ 15%

IBKR Retail Equity Share Volume (M)

1,216

3,041

966

1,045

1,378

1,899

5,019

2,721

2,689

1,821

+ 150%

- 32%

OCC ADV (M contracts)

30

39

28

28

30

32

42

36

38

41

+ 33%

+ 9%

CME FX ADV (K contracts)

861

798

1,078

725

829

818

850

770

776

800

- 7%

+ 3%

Hotspot ADV FX ($B)

$35

$34

$44

$32

$30

$34

$37

$33

$32

$33

- 3%

+ 3%

Volatility Metrics

S&P 500 Index Implied Volatility (VIX)

29.3

19.7

31.2

34.5

25.8

25.6

23.2

18.0

18.3

19.3

- 33%

+ 5%

S&P 500 Index Realized Volatility

30.4

13.0

57.3

31.9

17.0

16.4

15.8

11.2

11.1

14.0

- 57%

+ 26%

Ratio: Realized Volatility / VIX

104%

66%

184%

93%

66%

64%

68%

62%

61%

73%

- 36%

+ 20%

S&P 500 Index Intraday Volatility

1.68%

0.96%

2.45%

1.86%

1.30%

1.12%

1.26%

0.76%

0.80%

1.02%

- 43%

+ 29%

SX5E Realized Volatility

30.1

14.8

47.3

33.0

19.5

21.3

13.6

12.9

14.6

17.9

- 51%

+ 22%

NKY Realized Volatility

24.1

18.5

38.1

28.5

15.7

14.5

20.1

19.1

16.2

18.8

- 23%

+ 16%

CVIX Realized Volatility

75.6

29.3

146.4

46.7

74.1

36.8

32.1

25.0

30.3

29.8

- 61%

- 2%

GS Comm Realized Volatility

19.0

11.7

16.3

36.1

13.1

10.8

8.4

5.4

8.0

24.9

- 38%

+ 211%

See endnotes at end of this supplement

4

Organic Business Growth

CAGR2

+ 51%

$942k/day

$656k/day

$548k/day

$503k/day

$356k/day $407k/day

Daily Average Adj. NTI1 from

$296k/day

Organic Growth Initiatives

$160k/day

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2020

FY 2021

1Q 2021

2Q 2021

3Q 2021

4Q 2021

Total Adj. NTI 1

$40M

$75M

$166M

$138M

$57M

$32M

$23M

$26M

% of Firmwide Adj. NTI 1

3%

7%

7%

7%

8%

9%

6%

5%

  • Options Market Making: Continues to demonstrate strong performance as we increase symbol and venue coverage and invest in growing the team; began making markets in individual names and broadened our technological capabilities.
  • Crypto: We have continued to hire additional crypto traders and technologists, and are connected to all major crypto venues; we now trade approximately 30 products across the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia, including ETFs.
  • Virtu Capital Markets: Record contribution in FY 2021 as issuers took advantage of healthy markets and Virtu's trading capabilities.

See endnotes at end of this supplement

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Virtu Financial Inc. published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 12:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.
07:21aVIRTU FINANCIAL : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:12aVIRTU FINANCIAL : Fourth Quarter 2021 Supplemental Slides
PU
07:12aVIRTU FINANCIAL : Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
07:03aEarnings Flash (VIRT) VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC Posts Q4 EPS $1.19, vs. Street Est of $0.80
MT
07:03aEarnings Flash (VIRT) VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC Posts Q4 Revenue $705.6M, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
07:03aVirtu Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
GL
02/07Traders scour markets for protection amid Ukraine tensions
RE
02/07Samsung, Blue Ocean launch U.S. stock trading during South Korean business hours
RE
01/19UBS Adjusts Virtu Financial Price Target to $31 From $29, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
01/13VIRTU FINANCIAL : Prices and Completes New Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 784 M - -
Net income 2021 782 M - -
Net Debt 2021 850 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,79x
Yield 2021 2,99%
Capitalization 3 605 M 3 605 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,50x
EV / Sales 2022 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 976
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Virtu Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 32,09 $
Average target price 32,55 $
Spread / Average Target 1,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas A. Cifu Co-Founder
Brett Fairclough Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Joseph Molluso Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sean P. Galvin Chief Financial Officer
Robert Greifeld Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.11.31%3 605
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-2.15%72 351
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-6.65%71 737
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC3.72%54 172
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG7.10%33 041
NASDAQ, INC.-14.95%29 864