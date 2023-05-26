Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Virtu Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIRT   US9282541013

VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.

(VIRT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:18:13 2023-05-26 pm EDT
17.81 USD   +0.96%
01:06pVirtu Financial, Inc. (virt) Class Action Alert : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Virtu Financial, Inc. Securities Class Action
BU
09:01aLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) Investors
BU
05/25Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) on Behalf of Investors
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) Class Action Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Virtu Financial, Inc. Securities Class Action

05/26/2023 | 01:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) securities between March 1, 2019 and April 28, 2023. Virtu is a financial services company.

For more information, submit a form, email Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call (800) 350-6003.

What is this Case About: Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) Misled Investors Regarding its Operational and Technological Efficacy

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (ii) accordingly, Virtu had overstated the Company’s operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the Company; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the Company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On February 17, 2023, Virtu reported that "the Company has been responding to requests for information from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with an investigation of aspects of the Company's information access barriers." On this news, Virtu's stock price fell 1.60%, to close at $19.69 per share on February 21, 2023.

On April 28, 2023, Virtu reported that it had been responding to requests for information from the SEC in connection with an investigation of aspects of the Company’s information access barriers, and added, in relevant part, “[i]n the absence of a settlement, the Company currently believes it may receive a Wells Notice from the SEC[,]” and “[t]he proposed action would be expected to allege violations of federal securities laws with respect to the Company’s information barriers policies and procedures for a specified time period in and around January 2018 to April 2019 and related statements made by the Company during such period.” On this news, Virtu's stock price fell 5.68%, to close at $18.77 per share on May 3, 2023.

What Now: Similarly situated shareholders may be eligible to participate in the class action against Virtu Financial, Inc. Shareholders who want to act as lead plaintiff for the class should contact Robbins LLP. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

To be notified if a class action against Virtu Financial, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.
01:06pVirtu Financial, Inc. (virt) Class A : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Dea..
BU
09:01aLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Beh..
BU
05/25Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigati..
BU
05/25Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) ..
BU
05/25Virt Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Virtu Financial, Inc. Investors of a Class ..
PR
05/24The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT..
BU
05/24Investor Alert : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) ..
PR
05/24The Gross Law Firm Notifies Sharehol : Virt)
PR
05/23Virt Investor Notice : ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Virtu Financial, Inc. I..
PR
05/22Shareholder Action Reminder : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Virtu Financial,..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 337 M - -
Net income 2023 290 M - -
Net Debt 2023 850 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 5,44%
Capitalization 1 683 M 1 683 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
EV / Sales 2024 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 993
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Virtu Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 17,64 $
Average target price 21,56 $
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas A. Cifu Director
Brett Fairclough Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Joseph Molluso Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sean P. Galvin Chief Financial Officer
Michael T. Viola Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.-13.57%1 683
MORGAN STANLEY-4.47%138 619
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-6.86%104 793
CHARLES SCHWAB-34.85%98 719
CITIGROUP INC.-1.64%86 105
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED2.31%40 204
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer