Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Virtu Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIRT   US9282541013

VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.

(VIRT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:32:35 2023-03-13 am EDT
16.42 USD   -1.05%
09:23aVirtu Financial, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:08aVirtu Financial : at FIA Boca 2023
PU
02/17VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Virtu Financial : at FIA Boca 2023

03/13/2023 | 09:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FIA Boca

March 2023

© 2022 Virtu Financial. All rights reserved.

Virtu Long-Term Catalysts to Drive Value

Virtu

Through- the-Cycle Earnings

Consistent

Material

Repurchases

Growth

Levers

Illustrative Range of Outcomes Based on

2022 Expense Base & 4Q 2022 Share Count

ANTI

Full Year

Full Year

1

1

1,2

per Day

ANTI

Adj. EPS

$ 6.0M

$ 1,506M

$ 3.25

$ 7.0M

$ 1,757M

$ 4.19

$ 8.0M

$ 2,008M

$ 5.07

$ 9.0M

$ 2,259M

$ 5.96

$ 10.0M

$ 2,510M

$ 6.84

Illustrative Impact of Reduction in Share Count over 3 Years

ANTI

Target Available for

Adj. EPS after 3-Year

Adj. EPS Impact

% Impact

1

3

1,4

After 3 Years

1

per Day

Buybacks Annually

Buyback Period

$ 6.0M

$120M - $160M

$ 3.62

+ $ 0.37

+ 11%

$ 7.0M

$160M - $270M

$ 5.08

+ $ 0.89

+ 21%

$ 8.0M

$270M - $400M

$ 7.16

+ $ 2.09

+ 41%

$ 9.0M

$400M - $500M

$ 9.98

+ $ 4.03

+ 68%

$ 10.0M

$500M - $600M

$ 13.70

+ $ 6.86

+ 100%

$656K/day$614K/day

$548K/day

Daily Average

Adj. NTI

5

from

$296K/day

Organic Growth 5

$160K/day

Initiatives 5

FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2022

See endnotes at end of this supplement

2

Historical Growth Track Record

Our operating expense base sets us up for consistent through-the-cycle earnings production

Through-the-Cycle Performance ($M)

2018-2022 Avg. Pro Forma ANTI (Virtu+ITG, excl. Growth Initiatives)

1,2

$ 1,508

(-) FY 2022 Adj. OpEx Base, Financing Interest, and Normalized Taxes

1,3

(945)

2018-2022 Average Share Count

4

190

Pro Forma Adj. EPS (excl. Growth Initiatives)

1,5

$ 2.96

1

Organic Growth Initiatives continue to have a significant impact on bottom-line earnings growth

Growth Initiatives Impact ($M)

FY 2022 Organic Growth Initiatives ANTI

1

(-) Adj. Operating Expense & Tax Impact

1,6

2018-2022 Average Share Count

4

1,7

Incremental EPS from Growth Initiatives

$ 154 (50) 190 + $ 0.55

2

Continuing buybacks return value to shareholders through increased Adj. EPS1

Buybacks Impact (M) 4Q 2022 Weighted Avg. Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding Incremental EPS from Buybacks1,8

173 + $ 0.35

3

1

2

3

$ 3.86

Pro Forma Adj. EPS9

See endnotes at end of this supplement

3

Share Repurchase Rate Has Accelerated

We anticipate share repurchases for 1Q 2023 of $78 million at current stock price*

Cumulative Shares Repurchased to Date

1

60M

14.9%

50M

12.8%

11.8%

40M

10.0%

9.1%

36.4M

32.3M

30M

30.3M

5.2%

5.6%

25.1M

26.8M

20M

2.7%

0.8%

1.0%

12.5M

16.1M

10M

7.1M

3.7M

-

1.4M

Cumulative Shares Repurchased

% of Shares Outstanding (Net)

Total Buybacks per Quarter

$350M

$287M

$300M

$250M

$200M

$139M

$150M

$101M

$102M

$81M

$78M

$100M

$34M

$63M

$47M

$45M

$50M

-

Total Repurchased (L)

Average Price (R)

20% 15% 10% 5% 0%

$35 $30 $25 $20 $15 $10 $5 $0

See endnotes at end of this supplement

4

Organic Business Growth

CAGR

2

+ 40%

$806K/day

$656K/day

$614K/day

$576K/day

$579K/day

$548K/day

$501K/day

1

$296K/day

Daily Average Adj. NTI from

$160K/day

Organic Growth Initiatives

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2020

FY 2021

FY 2022

1Q 2022

2Q 2022

3Q 2022

4Q 2022

Total Adj. NTI from Organic Growth Initiatives

1

$40M

$75M

$166M

$138M

$154M

$50M

$36M

$32M

$36M

1

3%

7%

7%

7%

11%

10%

10%

10%

13%

% of Firmwide Adj. NTI

Options Market Making:

Crypto Market Making:

o Record year in 2022

o Long-term growth opportunity

o Early stages of this initiative

o EDX Markets will catalyze retail market

ETF Block:

o Revenues have maintained an upward trajectory

without a significant fixed income presence

See endnotes at end of this supplement

5

Disclaimer

Virtu Financial Inc. published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 13:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.
09:23aVirtu Financial, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
09:08aVirtu Financial : at FIA Boca 2023
PU
02/17VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
02/09European Midday Briefing: Stocks Charge Higher on -2-
DJ
02/06NYSE plans to compensate brokerage claims after glitch
RE
01/31Brokerages push for compensation following NYSE glitch - Bloomberg News
RE
01/30Morgan Stanley Adjusts Virtu Financial's Price Target to $18 From $19, Keeps Underweigh..
MT
01/30UBS Adjusts Virtu Financial Price Target to $20 From $22, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
01/27Citigroup Trims Virtu Financial's Price Target to $21 From $22.50, Maintains Neutral Ra..
MT
01/26Earnings Flash (VIRT) VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC Posts Q4 Revenue $497.8M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 269 M - -
Net income 2023 197 M - -
Net Debt 2023 850 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,1x
Yield 2023 5,79%
Capitalization 1 624 M 1 624 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,95x
EV / Sales 2024 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 993
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Virtu Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 16,59 $
Average target price 21,88 $
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas A. Cifu Co-Founder
Brett Fairclough Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Joseph Molluso Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sean P. Galvin Chief Financial Officer
Robert Greifeld Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.-18.72%1 624
MORGAN STANLEY5.92%151 459
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-4.58%115 586
CHARLES SCHWAB-29.50%108 145
CITIGROUP INC.6.88%93 959
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED0.40%40 583