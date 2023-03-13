Virtu Financial : at FIA Boca 2023
© 2022 Virtu Financial. All rights reserved.
Virtu Long-Term Catalysts to Drive Value
Virtu
Through- the-Cycle Earnings
Consistent
Material
Repurchases
Growth
Levers
Illustrative Range of Outcomes Based on
2022 Expense Base & 4Q 2022 Share Count
ANTI
Full Year
Full Year
1
1
1,2
per Day
ANTI
Adj. EPS
$ 6.0M
$ 1,506M
$ 3.25
$ 7.0M
$ 1,757M
$ 4.19
$ 8.0M
$ 2,008M
$ 5.07
$ 9.0M
$ 2,259M
$ 5.96
$ 10.0M
$ 2,510M
$ 6.84
Illustrative Impact of Reduction in Share Count over 3 Years
ANTI
Target Available for
Adj. EPS after 3-Year
Adj. EPS Impact
% Impact
1
3
1,4
After 3 Years
1
per Day
Buybacks Annually
Buyback Period
$ 6.0M
$120M - $160M
$ 3.62
+ $ 0.37
+ 11%
$ 7.0M
$160M - $270M
$ 5.08
+ $ 0.89
+ 21%
$ 8.0M
$270M - $400M
$ 7.16
+ $ 2.09
+ 41%
$ 9.0M
$400M - $500M
$ 9.98
+ $ 4.03
+ 68%
$ 10.0M
$500M - $600M
$ 13.70
+ $ 6.86
+ 100%
$656K/day
$614K/day
$548K/day
Daily Average
Adj. NTI
5
from
$296K/day
Organic Growth
5
$160K/day
Initiatives
5
FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2022
See endnotes at end of this supplement
2
Historical Growth Track Record
Our operating expense base sets us up for consistent through-the-cycle earnings production
Through-the-Cycle Performance
($M)
2018-2022 Avg. Pro Forma ANTI (Virtu+ITG, excl. Growth Initiatives)
1,2
$ 1,508
(-) FY 2022 Adj. OpEx Base, Financing Interest, and Normalized Taxes
1,3
(945)
2018-2022 Average Share Count
4
190
Pro Forma Adj. EPS (excl. Growth Initiatives)
1,5
$ 2.96
Organic Growth Initiatives continue to have a significant impact on bottom-line earnings growth
Growth Initiatives Impact
($M)
FY 2022 Organic Growth Initiatives ANTI
1
(-) Adj. Operating Expense & Tax Impact
1,6
2018-2022 Average Share Count
4
1,7
Incremental EPS from Growth Initiatives
Continuing buybacks return value to shareholders through increased Adj. EPS
1
Buybacks Impact (M) 4Q 2022 Weighted Avg. Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding Incremental EPS from Buybacks 1,8
See endnotes at end of this supplement
3
Share Repurchase Rate Has Accelerated
We anticipate share repurchases for 1Q 2023 of $78 million at current stock price*
Cumulative Shares Repurchased to Date
1
60M
14.9%
50M
12.8%
11.8%
40M
10.0%
9.1%
36.4M
32.3M
30M
30.3M
5.2%
5.6%
25.1M
26.8M
20M
2.7%
0.8%
1.0%
12.5M
16.1M
10M
7.1M
3.7M
-
1.4M
Cumulative Shares Repurchased
% of Shares Outstanding (Net)
Total Buybacks per Quarter
$350M
$287M
$300M
$250M
$200M
$139M
$150M
$101M
$102M
$81M
$78M
$100M
$34M
$63M
$47M
$45M
$50M
-
Total Repurchased (L)
Average Price (R)
20% 15% 10% 5% 0%
$35 $30 $25 $20 $15 $10 $5 $0
See endnotes at end of this supplement
4
Organic Business Growth
CAGR
2
+ 40%
$806K/day
$656K/day
$614K/day
$576K/day
$579K/day
$548K/day
$501K/day
1
$296K/day
Daily Average Adj. NTI from
$160K/day
Organic Growth Initiatives
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
FY 2021
FY 2022
1Q 2022
2Q 2022
3Q 2022
4Q 2022
Total Adj. NTI from Organic Growth Initiatives
1
$40M
$75M
$166M
$138M
$154M
$50M
$36M
$32M
$36M
1
3%
7%
7%
7%
11%
10%
10%
10%
13%
% of Firmwide Adj. NTI
•
Options Market Making:
•
Crypto Market Making:
o Record year in 2022
o Long-term growth opportunity
o Early stages of this initiative
o EDX Markets will catalyze retail market
•
ETF Block:
o Revenues have maintained an upward trajectory
without a significant fixed income presence
See endnotes at end of this supplement
5
Disclaimer
Virtu Financial Inc. published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 13:07:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.
Sales 2023
1 269 M
-
-
Net income 2023
197 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
850 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
14,1x
Yield 2023
5,79%
Capitalization
1 624 M
1 624 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
1,95x
EV / Sales 2024
2,10x
Nbr of Employees
993
Free-Float
48,1%
Chart VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
16,59 $
Average target price
21,88 $
Spread / Average Target
31,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.