Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Virtu Financial, Inc.    VIRT

VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.

(VIRT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Virtu Financial to Host Conference Call Announcing Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, February 11, 2021

12/28/2020 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq:VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients and liquidity to the global markets, will announce its results for the fourth quarter 2020 on Thursday, February 11, 2021 before the U.S. market opens.

Virtu will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). A live webcast of the event will be available and archived on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://ir.virtu.com/events.cfm.  

About Virtu Financial, Inc.:

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Deborah Belevan, IRC, CPA
investor_relations@virtu.com
Media Relations
Andrew Smith
media@virtu.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.
02:01pVirtu Financial to Host Conference Call Announcing Fourth Quarter 2020 Result..
GL
12/10Virtu Financial Congratulates Akshata Puri and Kayla Mortello for Winning Awa..
GL
12/04Virtu Financial Launches SEC Rule 606 Reporting Aggregation Service
MT
12/04Virtu Adds SEC Rule 606 Reporting Aggregation Service to its Global Analytics..
GL
12/02Virtu Financial CEO Douglas A. Cifu to Present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Fina..
GL
11/23Leading ETF Issuers Sign on to Virtu's eNAV ETF Analytics Tool Featuring Mark..
GL
11/13VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/10VIRTU FINANCIAL : Launches Fixed Income ACE, a New Liquidity Scoring and Portfol..
AQ
11/10Virtu Launches Fixed Income ACE, a New Liquidity Scoring and Portfolio Constr..
GL
11/09INSIDER TRENDS : Virtu Financial Insider Exercises Options Extending 90-Day Buyi..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 173 M - -
Net income 2020 1 050 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 206 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,67x
Yield 2020 3,85%
Capitalization 3 079 M 3 079 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,97x
EV / Sales 2021 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 012
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Virtu Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 26,91 $
Last Close Price 25,05 $
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas A. Cifu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett Fairclough Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Joseph Molluso Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Robert Greifeld Chairman
Sean P. Galvin Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.56.66%3 079
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED63.72%67 357
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.21.76%63 251
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC14.55%42 230
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-1.39%30 892
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO39.61%23 517
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ