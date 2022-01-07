Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Virtu Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIRT   US9282541013

VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.

(VIRT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Virtu Financial to Host Conference Call Announcing Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

01/07/2022 | 08:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq:VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverage cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients and liquidity to the global markets, will announce its results for the fourth quarter 2021 on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 before the US market open.

Virtu will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 8:30 am (ET). A live webcast of the event will be available and archived on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://ir.virtu.com/events.cfm. The call will be open to the public.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.:

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Contact:

Investor and Media Relations
Andrew Smith
investor_relations@virtu.com


All news about VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.
08:02aVirtu Financial to Host Conference Call Announcing Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on Tuesd..
GL
08:02aVirtu Financial to Host Conference Call Announcing Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on Tuesd..
GL
01/04Virtu Financial Units Start Marketing $1.8 Billion Loan
MT
01/04VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
01/04Virtu Financial, Inc. Commences Marketing of New Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan
GL
01/04Virtu Financial, Inc. Commences Marketing of New Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan
GL
01/04Virtu Financial, Inc. Commences Marketing of New Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan
CI
2021Virtu Financial Announces Inaugural Internal Global Automation Hackathon Team Winners
GL
2021Virtu Financial Expands its Women's Winternship Program to Europe
GL
2021Virtu Financial Congratulates Women in Finance Award Recipients and Nominees
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 765 M - -
Net income 2021 762 M - -
Net Debt 2021 850 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,52x
Yield 2021 3,25%
Capitalization 3 314 M 3 314 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
EV / Sales 2022 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 976
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Virtu Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 29,50 $
Average target price 31,65 $
Spread / Average Target 7,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas A. Cifu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett Fairclough Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Joseph Molluso Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sean P. Galvin Chief Financial Officer
Robert Greifeld Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.2.32%3 314
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-2.64%75 023
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-4.48%70 545
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC1.44%52 995
NASDAQ, INC.-7.14%32 685
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-0.17%30 459