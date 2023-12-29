Pinnacle has not issued a report on our financial statements for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023, and the report of Pinnacle on the Company's financial statements as of and for the fiscal years ending September 30, 2022 and 2021, contained no adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion and was not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles except as set forth in subparagraph (iii) below.

The report of Pinnacle on the Company's financial statements as of and for the years ending September 30, 2022 and 2021, contained an explanatory paragraph which noted that there was substantial doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern as the Company has suffered recurring losses since inception, and has not achieved profitability.

(v)