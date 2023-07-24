UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 14, 2023

Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp.

Nevada 333-190265 36-4752858

600 17th Street, Suite 2800 South

Denver, CO80202

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (303) 228-7120

Item 3.02. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

On July 14, 2023 the Company sold 1,200,481 shares of its Series C Preferred Stock to a private investor for $0.1666 per share.

Each Series C preferred share:

● is entitled to an annual dividend of $0.01 per share when, as and if declared by the Company's directors, ● does not have any voting rights, ● is entitled to $0.10 per share upon any liquidation, distribution or winding up of the Company, and ● is convertible into one share of the Company's common stock

The Company relied upon the exemption provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933 in connection with issuance of the securities described above. The person who acquired these securities was a sophisticated investor and was provided full information regarding the Company's operations. There was no general solicitation in connection with the issuance of the securities described above. The person who acquired these securities acquired them for his own account. The certificates representing these securities will bear a restricted legend providing that they cannot be sold except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an exemption from registration.

