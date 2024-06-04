Bilbao, Spain, Brazil 4 June 2024.-Virtualware (EPA: MLVIR), the European leader in virtual reality, has signed a partnership agreement with Axxist to boost VIROO's presence in Latin America.
The Guatemala City-based company specializes in delivering disruptive technology solutions focused on digital transformation and Industry 4.0 in Latin America and the United States.
As a VIROO Value Added Reseller, Axxist will promote the adoption of the enterprise virtual reality platform in strategic sectors such as education, banking, manufacturing and production throughout its network in Mexico, Central America, the Dominican Republic, and the United States.
Axxist strengthens the VIROO community, adding nearly 20 partner companies, enhancing collaboration and expanding virtual reality use in business and education.
"Our customers are looking for an agile and scalable solution, VIROO allows them to incorporate virtual reality into their processes very quickly. We offer them a complete platform that integrates hardware, software and services providing them with a comprehensive and high-value experience"
Vinicio Gonzalez, COO of Axxist.
"With Axxist, we will be able to reach more markets in Latin America, bringing local expertise to the table and strengthening our presence in the region"
Jesús Garrido, Global Sales Manager
Headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, Virtualware is a global pioneer in developing virtual reality solutions for major industrial, educational, and healthcare conglomerates. Since its founding in 2004, the company has garnered widespread recognition for its accomplishments. In 2021, Virtualware was acknowledged as the world's most Innovative VR Company and since April 2023 the company is listed on the Euronext Access Paris stock exchange (Ticker: MLVIR).
Virtualware's flagship product, VIROO, is redefining the realm of enterprise VR, driving its adoption forward, leveraging innovative and sustainable strategies. Recognized for its pioneering approach in the immersive technology sector, VIROO is rapidly becoming the global benchmark for the development and deployment of multi-user VR applications in industry and education.
The VR as a service platform is already used by over 40 companies and institutions worldwide including GE Vernova, Ontario Power Generation, Gestamp, ADIF, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, Invest WindsorEssex, McMaster University, University of El Salvador, Conalep and EAN University.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Virtualware 2007 SA published this content on 04 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2024 06:28:08 UTC.