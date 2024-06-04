Virtualware Partners with AXXIST to Expand VIROO's Reach in Latin America

Bilbao, Spain, Brazil 4 June 2024.-Virtualware (EPA: MLVIR), the European leader in virtual reality, has signed a partnership agreement with Axxist to boost VIROO's presence in Latin America.

The Guatemala City-based company specializes in delivering disruptive technology solutions focused on digital transformation and Industry 4.0 in Latin America and the United States.

As a VIROO Value Added Reseller, Axxist will promote the adoption of the enterprise virtual reality platform in strategic sectors such as education, banking, manufacturing and production throughout its network in Mexico, Central America, the Dominican Republic, and the United States.