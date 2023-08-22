Bilbao, August22, 2023. – The Academy of International Extended Reality (AIXR) has announced the finalists for the 7th International VR Awards, naming Virtualware finalist for “Outstanding VR company of the Year”.



The awards ceremony will take place on November 30, 2023 in Rotterdam, Netherlands at Immersive Tech Week, in a magic night to remember and showcase the incredible leaps and bounds in VR development across the globe.

The year 2023 has unfolded as a testament to the Virtualware´s relentless pursuit of excellence, culminating in its nomination for a prestigious VR Awards. This recognition stands as a testament to Virtualware's commitment to pushing the boundaries of virtual reality technology.

Some of the significant accomplishments this year have been Virtualware's successful listing on Euronext Access Paris on April 20, 2023, the fulfilment of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 Certification for both Virtualware and its proprietary VR platform VIROO, and the latest improvements of VIROO including AR and VR cave new capabilities among others.

Furthermore, throughout the year, the VR company has participated at globally significant technology events, solidifying its reputation as a frontrunner in the industry. These include appearances at I/ITSEC, VRARA Immerse Summit, AWE USA, NATO Modelling & Simulation Group Annual Symposium, the World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics, European Defence Innovation Days, International Training Technology Exhibition & Conference (IT²EC), Mobile Word Congress, and Collision affirming Virtualware's impact on a global scale.

Virtualware's impact extended to its VIROO VR platform, which welcomed new users across diverse industry sectors throughout the year. Among them were Ontario Power Generation, a prominent clean power generator in North America; Gestamp, a key player in the European automotive industry; Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson; Invest WindsorEssex, a pivotal economic development organization; and El Salvador University, a venerable educational institution, IWE, and Mc Master University. Notably, Virtualware solidified its position as a global leader in virtual reality applied to nuclear energy, intensifying its support for multinational General Electric Hitachi Nuclear Energy across multiple locations.

“In 2019 VIROO gained in product of the Year category, two years later (2021) we were awarded as the Best Innovative VR company of the Year, and now it is an absolute honor to be nominated by the industry professionals as the Oustanding VR company of year. This means a valuable recognition for our continuous work to set the standard for the industry, redefining the boundaries of possibility.” declares Unai Extremo, Virtualware CEO & Founder.

Through 2023 Virtualware’s journey has showcased exceptional accomplishments that underscore its leadership in the realm of virtual reality. The nomination for this distinguished VR Award is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and global impact.

Virtualware’s flagship product VIROO, the world's pioneering VR as a Service (VRaaS) platform, makes Virtual Reality accessible to companies and institutions of all sizes and sectors. It is an all-in-one digital solution that enables the development and deployment of multi-user Virtual Reality applications remotely.

VIROO is already used by more than 40 companies and institutions worldwide including GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Ontario Power Generation, Gestamp, ADIF, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, El Retoño Technological University, McMaster University and EAN University. The enterprise VR platform has been the backbone to develop strategic projects for defense ministries, critical infrastructure training projects, and innovative educational programs.

VIROO aims to become the standard for developing industrial end educational Virtual Reality applications worldwide.

Founded in 2004, Virtualware is one of the pioneering corporations in the European Virtual Reality industry applied to the industrial, educational and healthcare sectors. Its team of more than 50 people has developed more than 500 projects in more than 33 countries. It has its headquarters in Bilbao, Spain, and its North American headquarters in Hamilton (Canada).

This document is only provided for information purposes and does not constitute, nor should it be interpreted as, an offer to sell or exchange or acquire, or an invitation for offers to buy securities issued by any of the aforementioned companies. Any decision to buy or invest in securities in relation to a specific issue must be made solely and exclusively on the basis of the information set out in the pertinent prospectus filed by the company in relation to such specific issue. No one who becomes aware of the information contained in this report should regard it as definitive, because it is subject to changes and modifications.

This document contains or may contain forward looking statements regarding intentions, expectations or projections of Virtualware 2007, S.A. (“Virtualware” or the “Company”) or of its management on the date thereof, that refer to or incorporate various assumptions and projections, including projections about the future earnings of the business. The statements contained herein are based on our current projections, but the actual results may be substantially modified in the future by various risks and other factors that may cause the results or final decisions to differ from such intentions, projections or estimates. These factors include, without limitation, (1) the market situation, macroeconomic factors, regulatory, political or government guidelines, (2) domestic and international stock market movements, exchange rates and interest rates, (3) competitive pressures, (4) technological changes, (5) alterations in the financial situation, creditworthiness or solvency of our customers, debtors or counterparts. These factors could cause or result in actual events differing from the information and intentions stated, projected or forecast in this document or in other past or future documents. Virtualware does not undertake to publicly revise the contents of this or any other document, either if the events are not as described herein, or if such events lead to changes in the information contained in this document. This disclaimer needs to be taken into account by those persons which may take a decision over the base of this document or to elaborate or disseminate opinions based hereof. This document may contain summarised information or information that has not been audited. This document is confidential and it cannot be revealed or disclosed to third parties different from the original recipients, even partially, without Virtualware’s prior consent.