Spanish technology company Virtualware (EPA: MLVIR), one of the European leaders in the virtual reality industry, recently signed a partnership agreement with the German company VRLOGIC GmbH to leverage its VR CAVEs business with VIROO.



The agreement welcomes VRLOGIC to the VIROO Partner Program with the goal of expanding VIROO into the VR CAVEs market, as well as into the training and educational areas.

VRLOGIC, located in Dieburg, offers professional Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and 3D solutions. Since their establishment in 2002, the company has specialized in sales, service, and support for a comprehensive range of VR and AR products. VRLOGIC GmbH helps customers to optimize their processes, enhance their products, and improve their training and education.

“VIROO VR platform opens new possibilities in training, education, and remote collaboration. If you are looking for a versatile and powerful platform that allows you to create, manage and deploy VR content across multiple devices, from headsets to VR CAVEs, don’t look any further. This is the future of VR.” Andreas Schoebel, Managing Director at VRLOGIC.

“We are thrilled to welcome VRLOGIC to VIROO’s Partner Program as Service Partner. A valuable business partner, with a historical track record of over 20 years in the Central European market and expertise in 3D visualization. Their dedication to the VIROO product, reflected in the quality of their service and their commitment to its high-quality visualization and multi-user connectivity features, represents a significant achievement.”, said Jesus Garrido, Global Sales Manager of Virtualware.

Virtualware’s flagship product VIROO is the world’s pioneering VR as a Service (VRaaS) platform, makes Virtual Reality accessible to companies and institutions of all sizes and sectors. It is an all-in-one digital solution that enables the development and deployment of multi-user Virtual Reality applications remotely.

Headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, Virtualware is a global pioneer in developing virtual reality solutions for major industrial, educational, and healthcare conglomerates. Since its founding in 2004, the company has garnered widespread recognition for its accomplishments. In 2021, Virtualware was acknowledged as the world’s most Innovative VR Company.

With a diverse client base that includes GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Ontario Power Generation, Petronas, Iberdrola, Alstom, Guardian Glass, Gestamp, Danone, Johnson & Johnson, Biogen, Bayer, ADIF, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, Invest WindsorEssex, McMaster University, University of El Salvador and EAN University, and a network of partners worldwide, Virtualware is poised for further global expansion.

