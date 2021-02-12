Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE: AIO) Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE: AIO) announced today that the special meeting of shareholders scheduled for February 12, 2021 was adjourned to a later date and time in order to permit the solicitation of additional shareholder votes.

The meeting will now take place on February 25, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern). Additionally, in light of public health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the rescheduled meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only.

As noted in the proxy materials previously distributed, the Board of Trustees of the fund had fixed the close of business on September 10, 2020 as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof. To attend the rescheduled meeting virtually, shareholders must email the fund's transfer agent, AST Financial, at attendameeting@astfinancial.com and provide their full name, address and control number located on the proxy card previously received. AST Financial will respond with meeting credentials and voting instructions.

If you held fund shares through an intermediary (such as a broker-dealer) as of September 10, 2020, in order to participate in and vote at the meeting, you must first obtain a legal proxy from your intermediary reflecting the fund's name, the number of shares held, and your name and email address. You may forward an email from your intermediary containing the legal proxy or an image of the legal proxy to AST at attendameeting@astfinancial.com and put "Legal Proxy" in the subject line. Requests for registration must be received by AST no later than 3:00 p.m. (Eastern) on February 24, 2021. AST will email you confirmation of your registration, a control number, credentials for participation in the meeting, and instructions for voting during the meeting.

Shareholders are not required to attend the meeting to vote on the proposals. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, the fund urges you to authorize a proxy to vote your shares in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. In connection with the meeting, the fund has filed a definitive proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders are advised to read the fund's proxy statement because it contains important information.

The fund's daily closing market prices and net asset values per share, as well as other information, including updated portfolio statistics and performance, are available on the fund's web page or by calling Shareholder Services at (800) 254-5197.

Fund Risks

An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund's shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about the fund's investment objective and risks, please see its most recent annual report, a copy of which may be obtained free of charge by contacting "Shareholder Services" as set forth at the end of this press release.

