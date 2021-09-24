Log in
    NCZ   US92838U1088

VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND II

(NCZ)
September 24, 2021 - NCV and NCZ Action Rate Preferred Securities: Max Rate

09/24/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
AUCTION RATE PREFERRED SECURITIES: MAX RATE

DATA AS OF SEPTEMBER 24, 2021

Cusip

Series

Auction Date

Max Rate

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV)

92838X201

A

9/20/2021

0.140%

92838X300

B

9/21/2021

0.140%

92838X409

C

9/22/2021

0.120%

92838X508

D

9/23/2021

0.140%

92838X607

E

9/24/2021

0.140%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ)

92838U207

A

9/20/2021

0.140%

92838U306

B

9/21/2021

0.140%

92838U405

C

9/22/2021

0.120%

92838U504

D

9/23/2021

0.140%

92838U603

E

9/24/2021

0.140%

Maximum Rate = Applicable Percentage * Reference Rate

Maximum rate for NCV and NCZ = 200% x 7-Day "AA" Financial Composite Commercial Paper Rates

The information contained herein is solely based on the data available at the time of publication and there is no assurance that any future results will be the same or similar to the results reported herein. Information that was obtained from third party sources believed to be reliable is not guaranteed as to its accuracy or completeness. This material contains no recommendations to buy or sell any specific securities and should not be considered investment advice of any kind. Past performance is no guarantee of future results and current performance may be higher or lower than the performance shown. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so your shares, when redeemed may be worth more or less than their original cost.

The use of leverage in these closed-end funds may cause a Fund to liquidate portfolio positions at a disadvantageous time to satisfy its obligations or to meet segregation requirements. Leverage, including borrowing, may cause a Fund to be more volatile than if the Fund had not been leveraged, which may increase the risk of investment loss. Each Fund may use derivative instruments for hedging purposes or as part of its investment strategy. Use of these instruments may involve certain costs and risks such as liquidity risk, interest rate risk, market risk, credit risk, management risk and the risk that a Fund could not close out a position when it would be most advantageous to do so. Portfolios investing in derivatives could lose more than the principal amount invested in those instruments.

The Funds are closed-end exchange traded investment companies. This information does not represent an offer, or the solicitation of an offer, to buy or sell securities of the Funds. Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. After the initial public offering, shares of closed-end funds are sold on the open market through a stock exchange. For additional information, contact your financial representative or call 1-800-254-5197.

Visit virtus.com for more information.

Disclaimer

Virtus AllianzGi Convertible & Income Fund II published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 20:21:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 31,0 M - -
Net income 2021 118 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,42x
Yield 2021 9,13%
Capitalization 408 M 408 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,25x
EV / Sales 2021 12,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND II
Duration : Period :
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND II
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,36 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Fuccillo President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
William Patrick Bradley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Alan Herman Rappaport Chairman-Trustees Board
Thomas L. Harter Chief Compliance Officer
Deborah A. DeCotis Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND II5.30%408
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION19.48%8 998
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.35.02%6 376
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND18.31%4 313
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION46.77%3 090
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.9.76%2 639