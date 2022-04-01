Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCZ   US92838U1088

VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND II

(NCZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II : April 2022

04/01/2022 | 10:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

Section 19(a) Notice

April 1, 2022 - Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE: NCZ) (the "Fund") declared a distribution of $0.0375 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2022, payable April 1, 2022. The Fund estimates that approximately 100% of the distribution is from paid-in capital in excess of par. All amounts are based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles which may differ from federal income tax regulations.

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution. A return of capital distribution, if any, does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with 'yield' or 'income'.

Please note, the amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of the fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal tax purposes.

Broker/Dealers - Please forward this notice (with the distribution, if applicable) to your clients who received this distribution.

For more information on Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II, contact shareholder services at (800) 254-5197, by email atclosedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the closed end fund section ofwww.virtus.com.

Cusip: 92838U108

Disclaimer

Virtus AllianzGi Convertible & Income Fund II published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 14:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND II
10:05aVIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOM : April 2022
PU
03/28MARCH 25, 2022 - NCV AND NCZ ACTION : Max Rate
PU
03/14MARCH 11, 2022 - NCV AND NCZ ACTION : Max Rate
PU
03/07CERTAIN VIRTUS CLOSED-END FUNDS DECL : Ncv, ncz, cbh
PR
03/04MARCH 4, 2022 - NCV AND NCZ ACTION R : Max Rate
PU
03/01VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOM : 5.500% series a cumulative preferred shares
PR
03/01VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOM : March 2022
PU
02/28FEBRUARY 25, 2022 - NCV AND NCZ ACTI : Max Rate
PU
02/14FEBRUARY 11, 2022 - NCV AND NCZ ACTI : Max Rate
PU
02/01VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOM : February 2022
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 31,0 M - -
Net income 2021 118 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,42x
Yield 2021 9,13%
Capitalization 330 M 330 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,25x
EV / Sales 2021 12,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND II
Duration : Period :
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND II
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,33
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Fuccillo President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
William Patrick Bradley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Alan Herman Rappaport Chairman-Trustees Board
Thomas L. Harter Chief Compliance Officer
Deborah A. DeCotis Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND II-15.10%330
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.13%10 033
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.8.98%6 487
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-2.49%4 566
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED0.60%4 407
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.55%3 240