Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCZ   US92838U1088

VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND II

(NCZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income fund II : Fiscal Q1

07/30/2021 | 03:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Schedule of Investments

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

May 31, 2021 (unaudited)

Principal

Amount

(000s)

Value

CONVERTIBLE BONDS & NOTES-48.5%

Airlines-1.4%

JetBlue Airways Corp.,

0.50%, 4/1/26 (a)(c)

$ 3,955

$ 4,308,972

Southwest Airlines Co.,

1.25%, 5/1/25

3,130

5,328,825

9,637,797

Apparel & Textiles-0.9%

Iconix Brand Group, Inc.,

5.75%, 8/15/23

11,140

5,941,040

Auto Manufacturers-2.6%

Ford Motor Co.,

zero coupon, 3/15/26 (a)(c)

6,335

6,965,476

NIO, Inc. (a)(c),

zero coupon, 2/1/26

1,515

1,311,990

0.50%, 2/1/27

2,535

2,133,203

Tesla, Inc.,

2.00%, 5/15/24

800

8,040,000

18,450,669

Banks-1.4%

BofA Finance LLC,

0.125%, 9/1/22

4,515

5,300,610

JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.,

0.125%, 1/1/23 (a)(c)

3,945

4,309,912

9,610,522

Biotechnology-1.2%

Bridgebio Pharma, Inc.,

2.25%, 2/1/29 (a)(c)

2,350

2,188,229

Exact Sciences Corp.,

0.375%, 3/1/28

3,875

4,456,250

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.,

0.25%, 3/1/27 (a)(c)

1,835

1,635,444

8,279,923

Building Materials-1.1%

Patrick Industries, Inc.,

1.00%, 2/1/23

6,680

7,844,825

Commercial Services-2.2%

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.,

zero coupon, 1/15/26 (a)(c)

2,380

2,165,800

Chegg, Inc.,

zero coupon, 9/1/26 (a)(c)

3,715

3,742,862

Shift4 Payments, Inc.,

zero coupon, 12/15/25 (a)(c)

1,975

2,666,349

Square, Inc.,

zero coupon, 5/1/26 (a)(c)

6,350

6,909,594

15,484,605

Computers-1.0%

Lumentum Holdings, Inc.,

0.50%, 12/15/26

1,645

1,766,318

Principal

Amount

(000s)

Value

Diversified Financial Services-1.0%

Coinbase Global, Inc.,

0.50%, 6/1/26 (a)(c)

$

4,565

$

4,608,367

LendingTree, Inc.,

0.50%, 7/15/25 (a)(c)

2,480

2,188,600

6,796,967

Electronics-0.8%

II-VI, Inc.,

0.25%, 9/1/22

2,725

4,067,063

Itron, Inc.,

zero coupon, 3/15/26 (a)(c)

1,800

1,818,470

5,885,533

Energy-AlternateSources-0.7%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (a)(c),

zero coupon, 3/1/26

2,010

1,831,110

zero coupon, 3/1/28

2,860

2,476,840

Sunrun, Inc.,

zero coupon, 2/1/26 (a)(c)

500

407,800

4,715,750

Entertainment-1.4%

DraftKings, Inc.,

zero coupon, 3/15/28 (a)(c)

4,655

4,236,050

Vail Resorts, Inc.,

zero coupon, 1/1/26 (a)(c)

5,185

5,515,544

9,751,594

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)-0.9%

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust,

1.75%, 12/15/26

2,730

3,003,000

Two Harbors Investment Corp.,

6.25%, 1/15/22

3,025

3,070,375

6,073,375

Healthcare-Products-0.8%

Insulet Corp.,

0.375%, 9/1/26

2,470

3,314,431

NanoString Technologies, Inc.,

2.625%, 3/1/25

1,725

2,426,903

5,741,334

Healthcare-Services-1.4%

Oak Street Health, Inc.,

zero coupon, 3/15/26 (a)(c)

4,410

4,539,544

Teladoc Health, Inc.,

1.25%, 6/1/27 (a)(c)

4,770

5,026,387

9,565,931

Internet-11.3%

21Vianet Group, Inc.,

zero coupon, 2/1/26 (a)(c)

2,320

1,966,200

Airbnb, Inc.,

zero coupon, 3/15/26 (a)(c)

5,995

5,587,340

Booking Holdings, Inc.,

0.75%, 5/1/25

2,360

3,470,380

Vocera Communications, Inc.,

0.50%, 9/15/26 (a)(c)

2,585

2,282,878

Zscaler, Inc.,

0.125%, 7/1/25 (a)(c)

2,215

3,197,353

7,246,549

Etsy, Inc.,

0.125%, 9/1/27 (a)(c)

1,960

2,269,680

Expedia Group, Inc.,

zero coupon, 2/15/26 (a)(c)

3,780

4,167,450

fuboTV, Inc.,

3.25%, 2/15/26 (a)(c)

5,595

4,916,606

Schedule of Investments

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

May 31, 2021 (unaudited) (continued)

Principal

Amount

(000s)

Value

Magnite, Inc.,

0.25%, 3/15/26 (a)(c)

$3,700

$ 3,149,810

Match Group Financeco 2, Inc.,

0.875%, 6/15/26 (a)(c)

1,625

2,801,094

Match Group Financeco 3, Inc.,

2.00%, 1/15/30 (a)(c)

1,290

2,372,794

Okta, Inc.,

0.375%, 6/15/26 (a)(c)

2,490

2,917,969

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.,

0.375%, 6/1/25 (a)(c)

2,150

2,884,225

Pinduoduo, Inc.,

zero coupon, 12/1/25

2,350

2,388,775

RealReal, Inc.,

1.00%, 3/1/28 (a)(c)

4,825

4,179,898

Snap, Inc.,

zero coupon, 5/1/27 (a)(c)

5,630

5,791,862

0.75%, 8/1/26

435

1,202,503

Spotify USA, Inc.,

zero coupon, 3/15/26 (a)(c)

3,450

3,149,850

Twitter, Inc.,

zero coupon, 3/15/26 (a)(c)

6,025

5,535,469

0.25%, 6/15/24

1,580

1,978,002

Uber Technologies, Inc.,

zero coupon, 12/15/25 (a)(c)

4,975

5,062,062

Wayfair, Inc.,

0.625%, 10/1/25 (a)(c)

5,230

5,507,844

Zendesk, Inc.,

0.625%, 6/15/25 (a)(c)

2,730

3,830,463

Zillow Group, Inc.,

1.50%, 7/1/23

2,595

3,916,893

79,047,169

Iron/Steel-0.5%

Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc.,

1.50%, 1/15/25

1,310

3,416,120

Leisure-1.9%

NCL Corp., Ltd.,

5.375%, 8/1/25 (a)(c)

2,650

5,114,500

Peloton Interactive, Inc.,

zero coupon, 2/15/26 (a)(c)

2,610

2,492,550

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (a)(c),

2.875%, 11/15/23

3,070

4,066,215

4.25%, 6/15/23

1,290

1,880,820

13,554,085

Leisure Time-0.2%

NCL Corp., Ltd.,

6.00%, 5/15/24 (a)

695

1,738,542

Machinery-Diversified-0.5%

Chart Industries, Inc.,

1.00%, 11/15/24 (a)(c)

1,285

3,261,491

Media-1.3%

Principal

Amount

(000s)

Value

Pharmaceuticals-1.1%

Dexcom, Inc.,

0.25%, 11/15/25

$ 2,640

$ 2,588,850

Jazz Investments I Ltd.,

2.00%, 6/15/26 (a)(c)

3,870

5,180,962

7,769,812

Pipelines-2.2%

Cheniere Energy, Inc.,

4.25%, 3/15/45

18,700

15,537,583

Retail-1.2%

Burlington Stores, Inc.,

2.25%, 4/15/25

2,880

4,593,600

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.,

3.25%, 4/15/25

1,255

3,608,125

8,201,725

Semiconductors-1.1%

Cree, Inc.,

1.75%, 5/1/26

565

1,245,825

MACOM Technology Solutions

Holdings, Inc.,

0.25%, 3/15/26 (a)(c)

1,050

1,065,750

ON Semiconductor Corp.,

zero coupon, 5/1/27 (a)(c)

2,280

2,388,300

Synaptics, Inc.,

0.50%, 6/15/22

1,645

2,833,512

7,533,387

Software-5.4%

Akamai Technologies, Inc.,

0.125%, 5/1/25

2,150

2,785,325

Bentley Systems, Inc.,

0.125%, 1/15/26 (a)(c)

2,925

3,287,700

Bill.com Holdings, Inc.,

zero coupon, 12/1/25 (a)(c)

3,045

3,617,841

Cloudflare, Inc.,

0.75%, 5/15/25 (a)(c)

310

698,469

Coupa Software, Inc.,

0.125%, 6/15/25

665

1,067,658

0.375%, 6/15/26 (a)(c)

2,580

2,807,362

Datadog, Inc.,

0.125%, 6/15/25 (a)(c)

2,035

2,497,962

DocuSign, Inc.,

zero coupon, 1/15/24 (a)(c)

2,955

2,857,485

Fastly, Inc.,

zero coupon, 3/15/26 (a)(c)

2,805

2,427,727

HubSpot, Inc.,

0.375%, 6/1/25 (a)(c)

390

728,325

i3 Verticals LLC,

1.00%, 2/15/25

1,840

1,892,900

MicroStrategy, Inc.,

zero coupon, 2/15/27 (a)(c)

2,770

2,001,325

RingCentral, Inc.,

DISH Network Corp.,

zero coupon, 3/1/25

4,065

4,255,547

zero coupon, 12/15/25 (a)(c)

2,935

3,522,000

Splunk, Inc.,

3.375%, 8/15/26

2,120

2,187,840

1.125%, 6/15/27 (a)(c)

4,550

4,174,625

Liberty Media Corp.,

Workday, Inc.,

1.375%, 10/15/23

2,840

3,603,806

0.25%, 10/1/22

795

1,266,038

9,313,646

Zynga, Inc.,

zero coupon, 12/15/26 (a)(c)

1,200

1,293,000

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels-2.1%

EQT Corp.,

37,659,289

1.75%, 5/1/26

5,415

8,603,352

Telecommunications-0.9%

Pioneer Natural Resources Co.,

Infinera Corp.,

0.25%, 5/15/25

3,835

5,821,530

2.125%, 9/1/24

1,565

1,857,381

14,424,882

Schedule of Investments

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

May 31, 2021 (unaudited) (continued)

Principal

Amount

(000s)

Value

Nice Ltd.,

zero coupon, 9/15/25 (a)(c)

$1,290

$ 1,304,672

Viavi Solutions, Inc.,

1.00%, 3/1/24

2,150

3,027,469

6,189,522

Total Convertible Bonds & Notes

(Cost-$309,925,106)

338,673,667

CORPORATE BONDS & NOTES-30.2%

Advertising-0.3%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings,

Inc. (a)(c),

7.50%, 6/1/29

575

573,505

7.75%, 4/15/28

585

599,303

National CineMedia LLC,

5.875%, 4/15/28 (a)(c)

715

681,931

1,854,739

Aerospace & Defense-0.6%

TransDigm, Inc.,

5.50%, 11/15/27

1,735

1,808,737

6.375%, 6/15/26

1,085

1,123,029

Triumph Group, Inc. (a)(c),

6.25%, 9/15/24

640

651,296

8.875%, 6/1/24

537

595,399

4,178,461

Airlines-0.9%

American Airlines, Inc. (a)(c),

5.75%, 4/20/29

1,170

1,255,094

11.75%, 7/15/25

1,475

1,852,497

Delta Air Lines, Inc.,

7.375%, 1/15/26

2,805

3,302,755

6,410,346

Auto Components-1.3%

American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.,

6.50%, 4/1/27

2,695

2,857,798

Clarios Global L.P.,

8.50%, 5/15/27 (a)(c)

2,325

2,528,437

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.,

5.25%, 4/30/31

1,135

1,157,643

5.25%, 7/15/31 (a)(c)

1,160

1,184,824

Tenneco, Inc.,

7.875%, 1/15/29 (a)(c)

1,325

1,482,225

9,210,927

Auto Manufacturers-1.4%

Ford Motor Co.,

9.00%, 4/22/25

1,970

2,406,887

9.625%, 4/22/30

1,705

2,373,906

Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC,

4.00%, 11/13/30

575

586,465

5.125%, 6/16/25

570

623,794

Principal

Amount

(000s)

Value

Building Materials-0.4%

Griffon Corp.,

5.75%, 3/1/28

$ 895

$ 944,225

Koppers, Inc.,

6.00%, 2/15/25 (a)(c)

1,650

1,690,260

2,634,485

Chemicals-0.2%

Tronox, Inc.,

4.625%, 3/15/29 (a)(c)

1,150

1,177,945

Commercial Services-1.2%

Avis Budget Car Rental LLC,

5.75%, 7/15/27 (a)(c)

1,740

1,833,525

Deluxe Corp.,

8.00%, 6/1/29 (a)(c)

1,105

1,149,753

Herc Holdings, Inc.,

5.50%, 7/15/27 (a)(c)

1,665

1,754,494

Laureate Education, Inc.,

8.25%, 5/1/25 (a)(c)

181

188,457

NESCO Holdings II, Inc.,

5.50%, 4/15/29 (a)(c)

1,725

1,778,906

United Rentals North America, Inc.,

5.25%, 1/15/30

1,830

1,997,106

8,702,241

Computers-0.2%

Dell International LLC,

7.125%, 6/15/24 (a)(c)

1,090

1,111,800

Containers & Packaging-0.6%

Berry Global, Inc.,

5.625%, 7/15/27 (a)(c)

1,685

1,787,128

Owens-Brockway Glass Container,

Inc.,

6.625%, 5/13/27 (a)(c)

2,315

2,514,669

4,301,797

Distribution/Wholesale-0.3%

Performance Food Group, Inc.,

5.50%, 10/15/27 (a)(c)

2,230

2,326,291

Diversified Financial Services-1.5%

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings, Inc.,

5.50%, 8/15/28 (a)(c)

1,080

1,069,200

Navient Corp.,

5.00%, 3/15/27

1,230

1,251,525

6.75%, 6/15/26

1,815

1,998,769

OneMain Finance Corp.,

6.625%, 1/15/28

1,305

1,480,914

8.25%, 10/1/23

3,865

4,367,450

10,167,858

Electrical Equipment-0.2%

WESCO Distribution, Inc.,

7.25%, 6/15/28 (a)(c)

1,380

1,530,075

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Virtus AllianzGi Convertible & Income Fund II published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 19:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND II
03:09pVIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOM : Fiscal Q1
PU
07/29VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOM : Fiscal Q3 2020
PU
07/19JULY 16, 2021 - NCV AND NCZ ACTION R : Max Rate
PU
07/16VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOM : Certain Virtus AllianzGI Closed-End Funds..
PR
07/02JULY 02, 2021 - NCV AND NCZ ACTION R : Max Rate
PU
07/01VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOM : July 1, 2021
PU
07/01CERTAIN VIRTUS CLOSED-END FUNDS DECL : AIO, NCV, NCZ, CBH, and ACV
PR
07/01VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOM : July 2021 - Virtus AllianzGI Convertible ..
PU
06/28JUNE 28, 2021 - NCV AND NCZ ACTION R : Max Rate
PU
06/09VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOM : Closed-End Funds Joint Annual Meeting of ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 31,0 M - -
Net income 2021 118 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,42x
Yield 2021 9,13%
Capitalization 406 M 406 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,25x
EV / Sales 2021 12,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND II
Duration : Period :
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND II
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,33 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Fuccillo President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Scott Whisten Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Alan Herman Rappaport Chairman
Thomas L. Harter Chief Compliance Officer
Deborah A. DeCotis Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND II4.72%406
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION17.53%8 850
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.26.93%5 993
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND15.49%4 009
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION51.57%3 180
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.12.23%2 670