Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income fund II : Fiscal Q1
Schedule of Investments
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II
May 31, 2021 (unaudited)
Principal
Amount
(000s)
Value
CONVERTIBLE BONDS & NOTES-48.5%
Airlines-1.4%
JetBlue Airways Corp.,
0.50%, 4/1/26 (a)(c)
$ 3,955
$ 4,308,972
Southwest Airlines Co.,
1.25%, 5/1/25
3,130
5,328,825
9,637,797
Apparel & Textiles-0.9%
Iconix Brand Group, Inc.,
5.75%, 8/15/23
11,140
5,941,040
Auto Manufacturers-2.6%
Ford Motor Co.,
zero coupon, 3/15/26 (a)(c)
6,335
6,965,476
NIO, Inc. (a)(c),
zero coupon, 2/1/26
1,515
1,311,990
0.50%, 2/1/27
2,535
2,133,203
Tesla, Inc.,
2.00%, 5/15/24
800
8,040,000
18,450,669
Banks-1.4%
BofA Finance LLC,
0.125%, 9/1/22
4,515
5,300,610
JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.,
0.125%, 1/1/23 (a)(c)
3,945
4,309,912
9,610,522
Biotechnology-1.2%
Bridgebio Pharma, Inc.,
2.25%, 2/1/29 (a)(c)
2,350
2,188,229
Exact Sciences Corp.,
0.375%, 3/1/28
3,875
4,456,250
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.,
0.25%, 3/1/27 (a)(c)
1,835
1,635,444
8,279,923
Building Materials-1.1%
Patrick Industries, Inc.,
1.00%, 2/1/23
6,680
7,844,825
Commercial Services-2.2%
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.,
zero coupon, 1/15/26 (a)(c)
2,380
2,165,800
Chegg, Inc.,
zero coupon, 9/1/26 (a)(c)
3,715
3,742,862
Shift4 Payments, Inc.,
zero coupon, 12/15/25 (a)(c)
1,975
2,666,349
Square, Inc.,
zero coupon, 5/1/26 (a)(c)
6,350
6,909,594
15,484,605
Computers-1.0%
Lumentum Holdings, Inc.,
0.50%, 12/15/26
1,645
1,766,318
Principal
Amount
(000s)
Value
Diversified Financial Services-1.0%
Coinbase Global, Inc.,
0.50%, 6/1/26 (a)(c)
$
4,565
$
4,608,367
LendingTree, Inc.,
0.50%, 7/15/25 (a)(c)
2,480
2,188,600
6,796,967
Electronics-0.8%
II-VI, Inc.,
0.25%, 9/1/22
2,725
4,067,063
Itron, Inc.,
zero coupon, 3/15/26 (a)(c)
1,800
1,818,470
5,885,533
Energy-AlternateSources-0.7%
Enphase Energy, Inc. (a)(c),
zero coupon, 3/1/26
2,010
1,831,110
zero coupon, 3/1/28
2,860
2,476,840
Sunrun, Inc.,
zero coupon, 2/1/26 (a)(c)
500
407,800
4,715,750
Entertainment-1.4%
DraftKings, Inc.,
zero coupon, 3/15/28 (a)(c)
4,655
4,236,050
Vail Resorts, Inc.,
zero coupon, 1/1/26 (a)(c)
5,185
5,515,544
9,751,594
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)-0.9%
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust,
1.75%, 12/15/26
2,730
3,003,000
Two Harbors Investment Corp.,
6.25%, 1/15/22
3,025
3,070,375
6,073,375
Healthcare-Products-0.8%
Insulet Corp.,
0.375%, 9/1/26
2,470
3,314,431
NanoString Technologies, Inc.,
2.625%, 3/1/25
1,725
2,426,903
5,741,334
Healthcare-Services-1.4%
Oak Street Health, Inc.,
zero coupon, 3/15/26 (a)(c)
4,410
4,539,544
Teladoc Health, Inc.,
1.25%, 6/1/27 (a)(c)
4,770
5,026,387
9,565,931
Internet-11.3%
21Vianet Group, Inc.,
zero coupon, 2/1/26 (a)(c)
2,320
1,966,200
Airbnb, Inc.,
zero coupon, 3/15/26 (a)(c)
5,995
5,587,340
Booking Holdings, Inc.,
0.75%, 5/1/25
2,360
3,470,380
Vocera Communications, Inc.,
0.50%, 9/15/26 (a)(c)
2,585
2,282,878
Zscaler, Inc.,
0.125%, 7/1/25 (a)(c)
2,215
3,197,353
7,246,549
Etsy, Inc.,
0.125%, 9/1/27 (a)(c)
1,960
2,269,680
Expedia Group, Inc.,
zero coupon, 2/15/26 (a)(c)
3,780
4,167,450
fuboTV, Inc.,
3.25%, 2/15/26 (a)(c)
5,595
4,916,606
Schedule of Investments
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II
May 31, 2021 (unaudited) (continued)
Principal
Amount
(000s)
Value
Magnite, Inc.,
0.25%, 3/15/26 (a)(c)
$3,700
$ 3,149,810
Match Group Financeco 2, Inc.,
0.875%, 6/15/26 (a)(c)
1,625
2,801,094
Match Group Financeco 3, Inc.,
2.00%, 1/15/30 (a)(c)
1,290
2,372,794
Okta, Inc.,
0.375%, 6/15/26 (a)(c)
2,490
2,917,969
Palo Alto Networks, Inc.,
0.375%, 6/1/25 (a)(c)
2,150
2,884,225
Pinduoduo, Inc.,
zero coupon, 12/1/25
2,350
2,388,775
RealReal, Inc.,
1.00%, 3/1/28 (a)(c)
4,825
4,179,898
Snap, Inc.,
zero coupon, 5/1/27 (a)(c)
5,630
5,791,862
0.75%, 8/1/26
435
1,202,503
Spotify USA, Inc.,
zero coupon, 3/15/26 (a)(c)
3,450
3,149,850
Twitter, Inc.,
zero coupon, 3/15/26 (a)(c)
6,025
5,535,469
0.25%, 6/15/24
1,580
1,978,002
Uber Technologies, Inc.,
zero coupon, 12/15/25 (a)(c)
4,975
5,062,062
Wayfair, Inc.,
0.625%, 10/1/25 (a)(c)
5,230
5,507,844
Zendesk, Inc.,
0.625%, 6/15/25 (a)(c)
2,730
3,830,463
Zillow Group, Inc.,
1.50%, 7/1/23
2,595
3,916,893
79,047,169
Iron/Steel-0.5%
Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc.,
1.50%, 1/15/25
1,310
3,416,120
Leisure-1.9%
NCL Corp., Ltd.,
5.375%, 8/1/25 (a)(c)
2,650
5,114,500
Peloton Interactive, Inc.,
zero coupon, 2/15/26 (a)(c)
2,610
2,492,550
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (a)(c),
2.875%, 11/15/23
3,070
4,066,215
4.25%, 6/15/23
1,290
1,880,820
13,554,085
Leisure Time-0.2%
NCL Corp., Ltd.,
6.00%, 5/15/24 (a)
695
1,738,542
Machinery-Diversified-0.5%
Chart Industries, Inc.,
1.00%, 11/15/24 (a)(c)
1,285
3,261,491
Media-1.3%
Principal
Amount
(000s)
Value
Pharmaceuticals-1.1%
Dexcom, Inc.,
0.25%, 11/15/25
$ 2,640
$ 2,588,850
Jazz Investments I Ltd.,
2.00%, 6/15/26 (a)(c)
3,870
5,180,962
7,769,812
Pipelines-2.2%
Cheniere Energy, Inc.,
4.25%, 3/15/45
18,700
15,537,583
Retail-1.2%
Burlington Stores, Inc.,
2.25%, 4/15/25
2,880
4,593,600
Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.,
3.25%, 4/15/25
1,255
3,608,125
8,201,725
Semiconductors-1.1%
Cree, Inc.,
1.75%, 5/1/26
565
1,245,825
MACOM Technology Solutions
Holdings, Inc.,
0.25%, 3/15/26 (a)(c)
1,050
1,065,750
ON Semiconductor Corp.,
zero coupon, 5/1/27 (a)(c)
2,280
2,388,300
Synaptics, Inc.,
0.50%, 6/15/22
1,645
2,833,512
7,533,387
Software-5.4%
Akamai Technologies, Inc.,
0.125%, 5/1/25
2,150
2,785,325
Bentley Systems, Inc.,
0.125%, 1/15/26 (a)(c)
2,925
3,287,700
Bill.com Holdings, Inc.,
zero coupon, 12/1/25 (a)(c)
3,045
3,617,841
Cloudflare, Inc.,
0.75%, 5/15/25 (a)(c)
310
698,469
Coupa Software, Inc.,
0.125%, 6/15/25
665
1,067,658
0.375%, 6/15/26 (a)(c)
2,580
2,807,362
Datadog, Inc.,
0.125%, 6/15/25 (a)(c)
2,035
2,497,962
DocuSign, Inc.,
zero coupon, 1/15/24 (a)(c)
2,955
2,857,485
Fastly, Inc.,
zero coupon, 3/15/26 (a)(c)
2,805
2,427,727
HubSpot, Inc.,
0.375%, 6/1/25 (a)(c)
390
728,325
i3 Verticals LLC,
1.00%, 2/15/25
1,840
1,892,900
MicroStrategy, Inc.,
zero coupon, 2/15/27 (a)(c)
2,770
2,001,325
RingCentral, Inc.,
DISH Network Corp.,
zero coupon, 3/1/25
4,065
4,255,547
zero coupon, 12/15/25 (a)(c)
2,935
3,522,000
Splunk, Inc.,
3.375%, 8/15/26
2,120
2,187,840
1.125%, 6/15/27 (a)(c)
4,550
4,174,625
Liberty Media Corp.,
Workday, Inc.,
1.375%, 10/15/23
2,840
3,603,806
0.25%, 10/1/22
795
1,266,038
9,313,646
Zynga, Inc.,
zero coupon, 12/15/26 (a)(c)
1,200
1,293,000
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels-2.1%
EQT Corp.,
37,659,289
1.75%, 5/1/26
5,415
8,603,352
Telecommunications-0.9%
Pioneer Natural Resources Co.,
Infinera Corp.,
0.25%, 5/15/25
3,835
5,821,530
2.125%, 9/1/24
1,565
1,857,381
14,424,882
Schedule of Investments
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II
May 31, 2021 (unaudited) (continued)
Principal
Amount
(000s)
Value
Nice Ltd.,
zero coupon, 9/15/25 (a)(c)
$1,290
$ 1,304,672
Viavi Solutions, Inc.,
1.00%, 3/1/24
2,150
3,027,469
6,189,522
Total Convertible Bonds & Notes
(Cost-$309,925,106)
338,673,667
CORPORATE BONDS & NOTES-30.2%
Advertising-0.3%
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings,
Inc. (a)(c),
7.50%, 6/1/29
575
573,505
7.75%, 4/15/28
585
599,303
National CineMedia LLC,
5.875%, 4/15/28 (a)(c)
715
681,931
1,854,739
Aerospace & Defense-0.6%
TransDigm, Inc.,
5.50%, 11/15/27
1,735
1,808,737
6.375%, 6/15/26
1,085
1,123,029
Triumph Group, Inc. (a)(c),
6.25%, 9/15/24
640
651,296
8.875%, 6/1/24
537
595,399
4,178,461
Airlines-0.9%
American Airlines, Inc. (a)(c),
5.75%, 4/20/29
1,170
1,255,094
11.75%, 7/15/25
1,475
1,852,497
Delta Air Lines, Inc.,
7.375%, 1/15/26
2,805
3,302,755
6,410,346
Auto Components-1.3%
American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.,
6.50%, 4/1/27
2,695
2,857,798
Clarios Global L.P.,
8.50%, 5/15/27 (a)(c)
2,325
2,528,437
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.,
5.25%, 4/30/31
1,135
1,157,643
5.25%, 7/15/31 (a)(c)
1,160
1,184,824
Tenneco, Inc.,
7.875%, 1/15/29 (a)(c)
1,325
1,482,225
9,210,927
Auto Manufacturers-1.4%
Ford Motor Co.,
9.00%, 4/22/25
1,970
2,406,887
9.625%, 4/22/30
1,705
2,373,906
Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC,
4.00%, 11/13/30
575
586,465
5.125%, 6/16/25
570
623,794
Principal
Amount
(000s)
Value
Building Materials-0.4%
Griffon Corp.,
5.75%, 3/1/28
$ 895
$ 944,225
Koppers, Inc.,
6.00%, 2/15/25 (a)(c)
1,650
1,690,260
2,634,485
Chemicals-0.2%
Tronox, Inc.,
4.625%, 3/15/29 (a)(c)
1,150
1,177,945
Commercial Services-1.2%
Avis Budget Car Rental LLC,
5.75%, 7/15/27 (a)(c)
1,740
1,833,525
Deluxe Corp.,
8.00%, 6/1/29 (a)(c)
1,105
1,149,753
Herc Holdings, Inc.,
5.50%, 7/15/27 (a)(c)
1,665
1,754,494
Laureate Education, Inc.,
8.25%, 5/1/25 (a)(c)
181
188,457
NESCO Holdings II, Inc.,
5.50%, 4/15/29 (a)(c)
1,725
1,778,906
United Rentals North America, Inc.,
5.25%, 1/15/30
1,830
1,997,106
8,702,241
Computers-0.2%
Dell International LLC,
7.125%, 6/15/24 (a)(c)
1,090
1,111,800
Containers & Packaging-0.6%
Berry Global, Inc.,
5.625%, 7/15/27 (a)(c)
1,685
1,787,128
Owens-Brockway Glass Container,
Inc.,
6.625%, 5/13/27 (a)(c)
2,315
2,514,669
4,301,797
Distribution/Wholesale-0.3%
Performance Food Group, Inc.,
5.50%, 10/15/27 (a)(c)
2,230
2,326,291
Diversified Financial Services-1.5%
Nationstar Mortgage Holdings, Inc.,
5.50%, 8/15/28 (a)(c)
1,080
1,069,200
Navient Corp.,
5.00%, 3/15/27
1,230
1,251,525
6.75%, 6/15/26
1,815
1,998,769
OneMain Finance Corp.,
6.625%, 1/15/28
1,305
1,480,914
8.25%, 10/1/23
3,865
4,367,450
10,167,858
Electrical Equipment-0.2%
WESCO Distribution, Inc.,
7.25%, 6/15/28 (a)(c)
1,380
1,530,075
All news about VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND II
Sales 2021
31,0 M
-
-
Net income 2021
118 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
0,00 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
3,42x
Yield 2021
9,13%
Capitalization
406 M
406 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
8,25x
EV / Sales 2021
12,3x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
100%
Chart VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND II
Technical analysis trends VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND II
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
5,33
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-