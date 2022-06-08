Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCZ   US92838U1088

VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND II

(NCZ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-07 pm EDT
3.550 USD   +0.85%
09:02aVirtus Closed-End Funds Announce Fund Name Changes
PR
06/07CERTAIN VIRTUS CLOSED-END FUNDS DECLARE THREE MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS : Ncv, ncz, cbh
PR
06/06JUNE 3, 2022 - NCV AND NCZ ACTION RATE PREFERRED SECURITIES : Max Rate
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Fund Name Changes

06/08/2022 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HARTFORD, Conn., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Virtus closed-end funds that are subadvised by Allianz Global Investors (AllianzGI) today announced name changes effective on June 22, 2022.

 

Current Fund Name

Ticker

New Fund Name

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

AIO

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

CBH

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund

NCV

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

NCZ

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

ACV

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

NIE

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

 

No changes to the Funds' investment objectives, investment strategies, CUSIPs, or New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ticker symbols are expected in connection with the name changes.

For more information on these funds, contact shareholder services at (800) 254-5197, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the Closed-End Funds section of virtus.com.

Fund Risks

An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund's shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about each fund's investment objective and risks, please see the Fund's annual report. A copy of the Fund's most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting "Shareholder Services" as set forth at the end of this press release.

(PRNewsfoto/Virtus Funds)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtus-closed-end-funds-announce-fund-name-changes-301563990.html

SOURCE Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund; Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund; Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund; Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II; Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund; Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND II
09:02aVirtus Closed-End Funds Announce Fund Name Changes
PR
06/07CERTAIN VIRTUS CLOSED-END FUNDS DECL : Ncv, ncz, cbh
PR
06/06JUNE 3, 2022 - NCV AND NCZ ACTION RA : Max Rate
PU
06/01VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOM : May 31, 2022 - Virtus AllianzGI Closed-End Funds Jo..
PU
06/01VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOM : June 2022
PU
05/19Fitch Affirms Virtus AllianzGI Closed-End Funds' Notes and Preferred Shares
AQ
05/18Virtus AllianzGI Closed-End Funds Announce Future Change in Subadviser
PR
05/02APRIL 29, 2022 - NCV AND NCZ ACTION : Max Rate
PU
04/25APRIL 22, 2022 - NCV AND NCZ ACTION : Max Rate
PU
04/08Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Reports Earnings Results for the Eleven M..
CI
More news