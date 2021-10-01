Log in
    NCV   US92838X1028

VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND

(NCV)
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund : Section 19(a) Notice

10/01/2021 | 09:32am EDT
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund

Section 19(a) Notice

October 1, 2021 - Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE: NCV) (the "Fund") declared a distribution of $0.0425 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2021, payable October 1, 2021. The Fund estimates that approximately 37% of this distribution is from net investment income and approximately 63% is from paid-in capital in excess of par. All amounts are based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles which may differ from federal income tax regulations.

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution. A return of capital distribution, if any, does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with 'yield' or 'income'.

Please note, the amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of the fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099- DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal tax purposes.

Broker/Dealers - Please forward this notice (with the distribution, if applicable) to your clients who received this distribution.

For more information on Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund, contact shareholder services at

  1. 254-5197,by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the closed end fund section of www.virtus.com.

Cusip: 92838X102

Disclaimer

Virtus AllianzGi Convertible & Income Fund published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 13:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
