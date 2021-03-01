Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund    NCV

VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND

(NCV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund : Marine Corps Pfc. Daniel D. Bruce was just a teenager when he gave his life to save others during the Vietnam War. His selfless actions kept him from returning home, but they also earned him the Medal of Honor and a legacy that's made his family proud. Bruce was born May 18, 1950, in Michigan City, Indiana, about an hour east of Chicago. He had three brothers and a sister and was the eldest of the group, which could be why helping others seemed to be in his natur

03/01/2021 | 10:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund

Section 19(a) Notice

March 1, 2021 - Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE: NCV) (the "Fund") declared a distribution of $0.0425 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 11, 2021, payable March 1, 2021. The Fund estimates that approximately $0.0216 per common share of this distribution is from net investment income and that approximately $0.0209 is from paid-in capital in excess of par. All amounts are based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles which may differ from federal income tax regulations.

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution. A return of capital distribution, if any, does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with 'yield' or 'income'.

Please note, the amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of the fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal tax purposes.

Broker/Dealers - Please forward this notice (with the distribution, if applicable) to your clients who received this distribution.

For more information on Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund, contact shareholder services at (800) 254-5197, by email atclosedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the closed end fund section ofwww.virtus.com.

Cusip: 92838X102

Disclaimer

Virtus AllianzGi Convertible & Income Fund published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 15:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND
02/22VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOM : Allianz Sponsored Closed End Funds - Gov ..
PU
02/22VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOM : Allianz Sponsored Closed End Funds - Valu..
PU
02/22VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOM : Allianz Sponsored Closed End Funds - Divi..
PU
02/22VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOM : Allianz Sponsored Closed End Funds - Cont..
PU
02/22VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOM : Allianz Sponsored Closed End Funds - Audi..
PU
02/22VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOM : Allianz Sponsored Closed End Funds - Perf..
PU
01/29ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND  : Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter an..
BU
2020ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND  : Declares Quarterly Distribution - 5.625% ..
BU
2020ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND  : Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter an..
BU
2020ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND  : Declares Quarterly Distribution - 5.625% ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 54,8 M - -
Net income 2020 45,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 34,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
Yield 2020 12,6%
Capitalization 513 M 513 M -
EV / Sales 2019 10,0x
EV / Sales 2020 9,00x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRTUS ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 5,68 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas J. Fuccillo President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Scott Whisten Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Alan Herman Rappaport Chairman
Thomas L. Harter Chief Compliance Officer
Deborah A. DeCotis Independent Trustee