Certain Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Date of Shareholder Meetings

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE: AIO), Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE: CBH), Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE: NCV), Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE: NCZ), Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE: ACV), Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE: NFJ), Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE: NIE), and Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE: EDI) have announced that they will hold a virtual joint meeting of shareholders on May 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. EDT.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE: EDF) will hold its virtual meeting of shareholders on May 22, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

Each fund’s Board of Trustees has fixed the close of business on March 31, 2023 as the record date for the determination of shareholders who will be entitled to receive notice of, and vote at, the meetings.

For more information on the Funds, contact Shareholder Services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the closed-end funds section of virtus.com.

Fund Risks

An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund’s shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value.

