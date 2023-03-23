Advanced search
    AIO   US92838Y1001

VIRTUS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE & TECHNOLOGY OPPORTUNITIES FUND

(AIO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-23 pm EDT
16.75 USD   +0.24%
04:17pCertain Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Date of Shareholder Meetings
BU
03/16Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice
BU
03/03Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Distributions
BU
Certain Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Date of Shareholder Meetings

03/23/2023 | 04:17pm EDT
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE: AIO), Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE: CBH), Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE: NCV), Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE: NCZ), Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE: ACV), Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE: NFJ), Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE: NIE), and Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE: EDI) have announced that they will hold a virtual joint meeting of shareholders on May 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. EDT.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE: EDF) will hold its virtual meeting of shareholders on May 22, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

Each fund’s Board of Trustees has fixed the close of business on March 31, 2023 as the record date for the determination of shareholders who will be entitled to receive notice of, and vote at, the meetings.

For more information on the Funds, contact Shareholder Services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the closed-end funds section of virtus.com.

Fund Risks

An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund’s shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value.


© Business Wire 2023
George Robert Aylward President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
William Patrick Bradley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Alan Herman Rappaport Chairman-Trustees Board
Nancy J. Engberg Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sarah E. Cogan Independent Trustee
