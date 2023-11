Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-ended management investment company. The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets. The Fund invests in a growing universe of opportunities across a broad spectrum of technologies and sectors embracing the disruptive power of artificial intelligence and other new technologies. The Fund's investment advisor is Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc., and its investment subadvisor is Voya Investment Management Co. LLC.

Sector Closed End Funds