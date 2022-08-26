Log in
    NCZ   US92838U1088

VIRTUS CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND II

(NCZ)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-26 pm EDT
3.430 USD   -2.00%
August 26, 2022 - NCV and NCZ Action Rate Preferred Securities: Max Rate

08/26/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
AUCTION RATE PREFERRED SECURITIES: MAX RATE

DATA AS OF AUGUST 26, 2022

Cusip

Series

Auction Date

Max Rate

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV)

92838X201

A

8/22/2022

4.664%

92838X300

B

8/23/2022

4.664%

92838X409

C

8/24/2022

4.624%

92838X508

D

8/25/2022

4.604%

92838X607

E

8/26/2022

4.644%

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ)

92838U207

A

8/22/2022

4.664%

92838U306

B

8/23/2022

4.664%

92838U405

C

8/24/2022

4.624%

92838U504

D

8/25/2022

4.604%

92838U603

E

8/26/2022

4.644%

Maximum Rate = Applicable Percentage * Reference Rate

Maximum rate for NCV and NCZ = 200% x 7-Day "AA" Financial Composite Commercial Paper Rates

The information contained herein is solely based on the data available at the time of publication and there is no assurance that any future results will be the same or similar to the results reported herein. Information that was obtained from third party sources believed to be reliable is not guaranteed as to its accuracy or completeness. This material contains no recommendations to buy or sell any specific securities and should not be considered investment advice of any kind. Past performance is no guarantee of future results and current performance may be higher or lower than the performance shown. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so your shares, when redeemed may be worth more or less than their original cost.

The use of leverage in these closed-end funds may cause a Fund to liquidate portfolio positions at a disadvantageous time to satisfy its obligations or to meet segregation requirements. Leverage, including borrowing, may cause a Fund to be more volatile than if the Fund had not been leveraged, which may increase the risk of investment loss. Each Fund may use derivative instruments for hedging purposes or as part of its investment strategy. Use of these instruments may involve certain costs and risks such as liquidity risk, interest rate risk, market risk, credit risk, management risk and the risk that a Fund could not close out a position when it would be most advantageous to do so. Portfolios investing in derivatives could lose more than the principal amount invested in those instruments.

The Funds are closed-end exchange traded investment companies. This information does not represent an offer, or the solicitation of an offer, to buy or sell securities of the Funds. Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. After the initial public offering, shares of closed-end funds are sold on the open market through a stock exchange. For additional information, contact your financial representative or call 1-800-254-5197.

Visit virtus.com for more information.

Disclaimer

Virtus AllianzGi Convertible & Income Fund II published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 20:10:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
