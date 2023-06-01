Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
  News
  Summary
    NCZ   US92838U1088

VIRTUS CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND II

(NCZ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-06-01 pm EDT
2.890 USD   +1.76%
04:28pVirtus Convertible & Income Fund Ii : June 1, 2023 - Preferred Shares
PU
04:22pVirtus Convertible & Income Fund Ii Announces Quarterly Distribution : 5.500% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares
BU
05/12Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Ii : June 2023
PU
Summary 
Summary

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Quarterly Distribution: 5.500% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares

06/01/2023 | 04:22pm EDT
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE: NCZ) announced today that it has declared a $0.34375 per share cash distribution payable on June 30, 2023 to Series A cumulative preferred shareholders of record on June 12, 2023.

The Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NCZ PR A, are rated “A” by Fitch Ratings and have an annual dividend rate of $1.375 per share. The 4,360,000 Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares were issued September 11, 2018 at $25.00 per share and pay distributions quarterly. This distribution represents the accrual period from April 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023. The Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares will be callable at any time at the liquidation value of $25.00 per share plus accrued dividends from and after the expiration of a five-year non-call period on September 11, 2023.

About the Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has an investment objective to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. is the investment adviser to the fund and Voya Investment Management is its subadviser.

For more information on this fund, contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the Closed-End Funds section on the web at virtus.com.

Fund Risks

An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund’s shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about the fund’s investment objective and risks, please see the fund’s annual report. A copy of the fund’s most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting “Shareholder Services” as set forth at the end of this press release.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 19,5 M - -
Net income 2023 -61,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 94,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,57x
Yield 2023 13,5%
Capitalization 216 M 216 M -
EV / Sales 2022 15,9x
EV / Sales 2023 17,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart VIRTUS CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND II
Duration : Period :
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRTUS CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND II
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,84
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
George Robert Aylward President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
William Patrick Bradley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Alan Herman Rappaport Chairman-Trustees Board
Timothy Branigan Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Deborah A. DeCotis Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIRTUS CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND II-1.74%216
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION2.22%10 205
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.10.57%5 419
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND19.55%4 072
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-7.69%3 692
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-12.53%3 618
