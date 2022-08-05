Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II : August 4, 2022 - Joint Special Meeting of Shareholders Proxy Statement

VIRTUS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE & TECHNOLOGY OPPORTUNITIES FUND VIRTUS CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND VIRTUS CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND II VIRTUS CONVERTIBLE & INCOME 2024 TARGET TERM FUND VIRTUS DIVERSIFIED INCOME & CONVERTIBLE FUND VIRTUS EQUITY & CONVERTIBLE INCOME FUND VIRTUS DIVIDEND, INTEREST & PREMIUM STRATEGY FUND 101 Munson Street Greenfield, MA 01301-9668 NOTICE OF JOINT SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS To be held on September 27, 2022 Notice is hereby given to the shareholders of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund ("AIO"), Virtus Convertible & Income Fund ("NCV"), Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II ("NCZ"), Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund ("CBH"), Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund ("ACV"), Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund ("NIE") and Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund ("NFJ"), each a Massachusetts business trust (each, a "Fund" and together, the "Funds"), that a Joint Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Funds (the "Meeting") will be held on September 27, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Because of the public health concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we will be hosting the Meeting as a telephone conference call. There is no physical location for the Meeting. To participate in the Meeting, you must email meetinginfo@dicostapartners.comno later than 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on September 20, 2022, and provide your full name and address. You will then receive an email from Di Costa Partners LLC containing the conference call dial-in information and instructions for participating in the Meeting. The Meeting is being held for the following purposes: To be voted on by Shareholders of each Fund, voting separately by each such Fund: To approve a new subadvisory agreement by and among each Fund, Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. and Voya Investment Management Co. LLC; To transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournments, postponements or delays thereof, by the AIO, NCV, NCZ, CBH, ACV, NIE and/or NFJ shareholders. THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES (THE "BOARD") OF EACH FUND, INCLUDING THE INDEPENDENT TRUSTEES, UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT YOU VOTE "FOR" THE APPROVAL OF PROPOSAL 1 LISTED ABOVE.

With respect to each of NCV and NCZ, approval by such Fund of the proposed subadvisory agreement pursuant to Proposal 1 is contingent on the approval of the new subadvisory agreement by the other Fund, in the sense that if the new subadvisory agreement of NCV is approved but the new subadvisory agreement of NCZ is not, or vice versa, the Board reserves the right to decline to proceed with either such agreement. The approval of Proposal 1 for all other Funds is not contingent, and any such approval will be effective for AIO, CBH, ACV, NIE and/or NFJ regardless of whether the Proposal is approved by any other Fund. The Board has fixed the close of business on August 1, 2022 as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting. We urge you to mark, sign, date, and mail the enclosed proxy or proxies in the postage-paid envelope provided, or vote via the Internet or telephone, so you will be represented at the Meeting. By order of the Board, Jennifer S. Fromm Secretary Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund August 4, 2022

IMPORTANT: Shareholders are cordially invited to attend the Meeting (telephonically). In order to avoid delay and additional expense, and to assure that your shares are represented, please vote as promptly as possible, even if you plan to attend the Meeting (telephonically). Please refer to the website and telephone number indicated on your proxy card for instructions on how to cast your vote. To vote by telephone, please call the toll-free number located on your proxy card and follow the recorded instructions, using your proxy card as a guide. To vote by mail, please complete, sign, date, and mail the enclosed proxy card. No postage is required if you use the accompanying envelope to mail the proxy card in the United States. The proxy is revocable and will not affect your right to vote in person (telephonically) if you attend the Meeting and elect to vote in person (telephonically).

Instructions for signing proxy cards The following general guidelines for signing proxy cards may be of assistance to you and avoid the time and expense to the Funds of validating your vote if you fail to sign your proxy card(s) properly. Individual accounts: Sign your name exactly as it appears in the registration on the proxy card. Joint accounts: Either party may sign, but the name of the party signing should conform exactly to the name shown in the registration on the proxy card. All other accounts: The capacity of the individual signing the proxy card should be indicated unless it is reflected in the form of registration. For example: Registrations Valid Signature Corporate (1) ABC Corp (1) ABC Corp Accounts (2) ABC Corp (2) John Doe, Treasurer (3) ABC Corp. c/o John Doe, Treasurer (3) John Doe (4) ABC Corp. Profit Sharing Plan (4) John Doe, Trustee Partnership (1) The XYZ partnership (1) Jane B. Smith, Partner Accounts (2) Smith and Jones, limited partnership (2) Jane B. Smith, General Partner Trust Accounts (1) ABC Trust (1) John Doe, Trustee (2) Jane B. Doe, Trustee u/t/d 12/28/78 (2) Jane B. Doe Custodial or (1) John B. Smith, Cust. f/b/o John B. (1) John B. Smith Estate Smith, Jr. UGMA Accounts (2) Estate of John B. Smith (2) John B. Smith, Jr., Executor