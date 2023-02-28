Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCV   US92838X1028

VIRTUS CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND

(NCV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-28 pm EST
3.710 USD   -1.07%
04:30pVirtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution : 5.625% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares
BU
02/23Virtus Convertible & Income Fund : AIO CBH NCV NCZ ACV NFJ & NIE 2022 Tax Information
PU
01/20Virtus Convertible & Income Fund : January 20, 2023 - NCV and NCZ Auction Rate Preferred Securities Max Rate
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund : February 28, 2023 - Preferred Shares

02/28/2023 | 04:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

VIRTUS CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION:

5.625% SERIES A CUMULATIVE PREFERRED SHARES

HARTFORD, CT, February 28, 2023 - Virtus Convertible & Income Fund(NYSE: NCV), announced today that it has declared a $0.3515625 per share cash distribution payable on March 31, 2023 to Series A cumulative preferred shareholders of record on March 13, 2023.

The Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NCV PR A, are rated "A" by Fitch Ratings and have an annual dividend rate of $1.40625 per share. The 4,000,000 Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares were issued September 20, 2018 at $25.00 per share and pay distributions quarterly. This distribution represents the accrual period from January 1, 2023 through March 31, 2023. The Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares will be callable at any time at the liquidation value of $25.00 per share plus accrued dividends from and after the expiration of a five-yearnon-call period on September 20, 2023.

About the Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fundhas an investment objective to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. is the investment adviser to the fund and Voya Investment Managementis its subadviser.

For more information on this fund, contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the Closed-EndFundssection on the web at virtus.com.

Fund Risks

An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund's shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about the fund's investment objective and risks, please see the fund's annual report. A copy of the fund's most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting "Shareholder Services" as set forth at the end of this press release.

# # #

For Further Information:

Shareholder Services

  1. 270-7788closedendfunds@virtus.com

Disclaimer

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 21:21:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VIRTUS CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND
04:30pVirtus Convertible & Income Fund Ann : 5.625% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares
BU
02/23Virtus Convertible & Income Fund : AIO CBH NCV NCZ ACV NFJ & NIE 2022 Tax Information
PU
01/20Virtus Convertible & Income Fund : January 20, 2023 - NCV and NCZ Auction Rate Preferred S..
PU
01/13Virtus Convertible & Income Fund : January 13, 2023 - NCV and NCZ Auction Rate Preferred S..
PU
01/06Virtus Convertible & Income Fund : January 6, 2023 - NCV and NCZ Auction Rate Preferred Se..
PU
2022Virtus Convertible & Income Fund : December 30, 2022 - NCV and NCZ Auction Rate Preferred ..
PU
2022Virtus Convertible & Income Fund : December 23, 2022 - NCV and NCZ Auction Rate Preferred ..
PU
2022Virtus Convertible & Income Fund : December 16, 2022 - NCV and NCZ Auction Rate Preferred ..
PU
2022Virtus Convertible & Income Fund : December 9, 2022 - NCV and NCZ Auction Rate Preferred S..
PU
2022Virtus Convertible & Income Fund : December 2, 2022
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 28,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -38,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 37,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 10,5%
Capitalization 339 M 339 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales 2022 17,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart VIRTUS CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRTUS CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,75
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Fuccillo President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
William Patrick Bradley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Alan Herman Rappaport Chairman-Trustees Board
Nancy J. Engberg Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Deborah A. DeCotis Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIRTUS CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND10.29%339
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION5.31%10 335
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.11.94%5 544
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-2.80%3 904
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND12.85%3 818
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-3.85%3 732