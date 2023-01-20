Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCV   US92838X1028

VIRTUS CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND

(NCV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-20 pm EST
3.770 USD   +3.01%
01/20Virtus Convertible & Income Fund : January 20, 2023 - NCV and NCZ Auction Rate Preferred Securities Max Rate
PU
01/13Virtus Convertible & Income Fund : January 13, 2023 - NCV and NCZ Auction Rate Preferred Securities Max Rate
PU
01/06Virtus Convertible & Income Fund : January 6, 2023 - NCV and NCZ Auction Rate Preferred Securities Max Rate
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund : January 20, 2023 - NCV and NCZ Auction Rate Preferred Securities Max Rate

01/20/2023 | 07:51pm EST
AUCTION RATE PREFERRED SECURITIES: MAX RATE

DATA AS OF JANUARY 20, 2023

Cusip

Series

Auction Date

Max Rate

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV)

92838X201

A

01/13/2023

3.435%*

92838X300

B

01/17/2023

3.443%*

92838X409

C

01/18/2023

8.608%

92838X508

D

01/19/2023

3.459%*

92838X607

E

01/20/2023

3.467%*

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ)

92838U207

A

01/13/2023

3.435%*

92838U306

B

01/17/2023

3.443%*

92838U405

C

01/18/2023

3.443%*

92838U504

D

01/19/2023

3.459%*

92838U603

E

01/20/2023

3.467%*

Maximum Rate = Applicable Percentage * Reference Rate

Maximum rate for NCV and NCZ = 200% x 7-Day "AA" Financial Composite Commercial Paper Rates

*This rate is an "All Hold Rate" which = 80% x 7-Day "AA" Financial Composite Commercial Paper Rates. The brokers participating in the auctions determine the actual rates.

The information contained herein is solely based on the data available at the time of publication and there is no assurance that any future results will be the same or similar to the results reported herein. Information that was obtained from third party sources believed to be reliable is not guaranteed as to its accuracy or completeness. This material contains no recommendations to buy or sell any specific securities and should not be considered investment advice of any kind. Past performance is no guarantee of future results and current performance may be higher or lower than the performance shown. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so your shares, when redeemed may be worth more or less than their original cost.

The use of leverage in these closed-end funds may cause a Fund to liquidate portfolio positions at a disadvantageous time to satisfy its obligations or to meet segregation requirements. Leverage, including borrowing, may cause a Fund to be more volatile than if the Fund had not been leveraged, which may increase the risk of investment loss. Each Fund may use derivative instruments for hedging purposes or as part of its investment strategy. Use of these instruments may involve certain costs and risks such as liquidity risk, interest rate risk, market risk, credit risk, management risk and the risk that a Fund could not close out a position when it would be most advantageous to do so. Portfolios investing in derivatives could lose more than the principal amount invested in those instruments.

The Funds are closed-end exchange traded investment companies. This information does not represent an offer, or the solicitation of an offer, to buy or sell securities of the Funds. Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. After the initial public offering, shares of closed-end funds are sold on the open market through a stock exchange. For additional information, contact your financial representative or call 1-800-254-5197.

Visit virtus.com for more information.

Disclaimer

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2023 00:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 28,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -38,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 37,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 10,5%
Capitalization 341 M 341 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales 2022 17,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart VIRTUS CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRTUS CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,77
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Fuccillo President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
William Patrick Bradley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Alan Herman Rappaport Chairman-Trustees Board
Nancy J. Engberg Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Deborah A. DeCotis Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIRTUS CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND10.88%341
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION3.03%9 950
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.7.71%5 334
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC1.70%4 184
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED0.00%3 953
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND8.14%3 862